Where’s Saweetie? Kylie Jenner’s WAP Cameo Pounded by Some



Getty Some followers were stunned to see Kylie Jenner in Cardi B and also Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” video clip and also would like to know why musicians like Saweetie, Lil’ Kim and even “Golden Girls” alum Betty White weren’t consisted of.

Some followers were stunned to see Kylie Jenner in Cardi B and also Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” video clip and also would like to know why musicians like Saweetie, Lil’ Kim, and even Golden Girls alum Betty White weren’t consisted of. Jenner’s cameo was a shock to followers, with her name coming to be a top-trending Twitter topic on Friday.

With virtually 40,000 states, numerous netizens appeared most worried that Saweetie had not been consisted of in the video clip. The “Icy Girl” rap artist really did not promptly reply to followers wrath on social media sites.

me tryna determine why they could not have actually made use of Saweetie, Jordyn, Flo Milli, Youthful Criminal, or Hip Jump Harry as opposed to the Jenner. pic.twitter.com/AeXUhlsQpY — plant whisperer (@atkelli_) August 7, 2020

Y’ all bear in mind when “Touch It” did a huge remix with a million niggas? I REQUIRED A WAP SUPER REMIX As Well As VIDEO CLIP RIGHT AWAY. I desire the brand-new ladies. I desire the old ladies. I desire THIRD WARD TRILL. Provide me Saweetie, Eve, The City Girls, Lil Kim, Mulatto, telephone call QUEEN LATIFAH! pic.twitter.com/TjgyMgQl2p — Run-down Neighborhood Lovely (@TheJazzyBelle) August 7, 2020

I would certainly have lovedddd to see Saweetie’s cup presently was she hectic capturing Faucet In? Was she in Atlanta? Was she at the Chanel shop? Like where was my sis?!!! pic.twitter.com/jrRafQblXE — Princess Jasmin (@JayRobynn) August 7, 2020

The track went down Friday, as well as likewise includes looks by Normani, Rosalia, Mulatto, Sukihana. Jenner does not rap in the video clip, however was consisted of to reveal empowerment amongst females in the show business, TMZ created.

The Video Clip Was Apparently Shot The Week Prior To Megan Was Shot

There’s one more factor some individuals could be amazed to see Jenner in the video clip– and also it has absolutely nothing to do with her absence of music ability. “WAP” was shot the week prior to Megan was fired, TMZ created. The evening of the capturing, billionaire cosmetics magnate was supposedly socializing with Megan.

Reports swirled that Tory Lanez fired Megan in both feet after they entered into a battle regarding Jenner– either Lanez was offering excessive focus to Jenner or otherwise adequate to the “Savage” rap artist, according to YouTuber Adam22 In any case, it’s just supposition and also Lanez is ruled out a suspect in the capturing.

“Meg– maybe at this point in her career, has a little bit of an ego, she’s feeling herself and she feels she doesn’t have to deal with any disrespect,” he stated through Hot97 “Meg was violating his a**. They got into a fight that was, like, bad. I heard that she was really shitting on him. It was bad.”

READ NEXT: ‘Deport Tory Lanez’ Application Goes Viral After Megan Thee Stallion’s Video clip