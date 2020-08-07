UPGRADED: The Rock Reacts To Daniel Bryan, States ‘Allow’s Do It’

UPDATE: It shows up previous WWE Super star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would certainly be open to the suggestion, or he’s having a good time and also proceeding the joke by Daniel Bryan. In either case, The Rock replied to Daniel Bryan’s earlier tweet regarding desiring a suit with him. Additionally, The Rock praised Bryan on his brand-new enhancement to the family members. As formerly reported, Daniel Bryan and also his other half, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, invited their brand-new child child previously this month.

The Rock created, “I can see the writing on this wall from miles away – I’ll be jobbing again in the spirit of being a girl dad. Let’s do it. And congrats brother on the new arrival. We’re thrilled for you, Mama B and the fam.” You can check out The Rock’s tweet listed below:

I can see the creating on this wall surface from miles away– I’ll be jobbing once again in the spirit of being a lady father

Allowed’s do it.(******************** )And also congrats sibling on the new kid on the block. We’re delighted for you, Mom B and also the fam ❤ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 6, 2020

ORIGINAL: In an article on Twitter, Daniel Bryan joked regarding having a suit with The Rock over the number of times his little girl has actually played the track ‘You’ re Invite’ from Moana. Rock sang that track in the movie and also articulated Maui.

Bryan created: “ I would certainly like to do a suit with @TheRock based exclusively on the number of times my little girl has actually made me pay attention to “You’re Welcome.” And afterwards certainly it’s embeded my head and also I sing everything day.“