The Eurovision Tune Competition takes a trip to America!

Picture by Thomas Hanses

Europe’s much-loved TELEVISION program will certainly take a trip throughout the sea to the USA of America. The American Tune Competition will certainly occur throughout the holiday of 2021.

The American variation of the Eurovision Tune Competition will, as it is presently developed, place the musicians head to head versus various other states’ reps in a collection of 5-10 aired Qualifier Competitions, resulting in Semi-Finals and also the supreme primetime Grand Final.

Martin Österdahl, Exec Manager of the Eurovision Tune Competition: “The Eurovision Song Contest’s unique legacy dates back 65 years and its worldwide popularity is still rising. It’s time for America to experience this spectacle, through its sister competition, the American Song Contest. Love of music is universal and celebration of music in different genres and styles can transcend boundaries and unite people. We are excited to have found the right partners to offer another series that our fans across the globe can fall in love with and to share this unique competition with the American people.”

The pressure behind The American Tune Competition and also EBU’s brand name entrée right into America consists of a few of the leading worldwide minds in amusement, songs and also tv. Anders Lenhoff, among Europe’s leading innovative manufacturers, is signed up with by Peter Settman, a leading tv business owner and also manufacturer, Ola Melzig, a prominent tv and also mega-event manufacturer, and also Christer Bjorkman, that notoriously executed on the Eurovision Tune Competition and also later on turned into one of its longest-running manufacturers. Important to the group in the UNITED STATE is Ben Silverman, the respected manufacturer and also tv exec that drove the American variation of The Workplace to worldwide condition along with developing The Most significant Loser, searching for and also product packaging That Wishes to Be A Millionaire, Ugly Betty, Jane The Virgin and also much more worldwide hits. The group holds the lasting permit to run the competitors in the USA.

The American Tune Competition manufacturer Mr. Lenhoff, in behalf of his creating companions Björkman, Melzig and also Settman, stated: “Imagine if music was an Olympic sport and artists from all over the world came together to compete for the gold. That’s the Eurovision Song Contest. The American version will be different than anything seen before on U.S. television, marrying the fanfare and excitement of March Madness and the NFL playoffs with the artistry and beauty of world-class performances. The American Song Contest is a competition that happens to be televised, rather than a contest created to make a television show. And it’s open to all singers with a song, whether they are amateur artists or already signed to a major record label. No one is excluded from the competition.”

As a lead up to the online televised competitors, Multiply Material and also The American Tune Competition creating group will certainly develop The American Tune Competition Academy, a team including songs experts based in the UNITED STATE that stand for all categories and also histories. These participants will certainly develop courts of musicians and also songs market notables that, together with the local target markets, will certainly choose leading skill from all 50 specifies to complete. These reps of each state can be either solo musicians, duos or bands with as much as 6 participants.

The American Tune Competition is readied to occur months after the 65 th version of the Eurovision Tune Competition, which occurs in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. The Eurovision Tune Competition is understood for having actually introduced the professions of a wide range of musicians, consisting of previous champions Celine Dion and also ABBA. Lately, both Justin Timberlake and also Madonna launched their brand-new songs on the Eurovision phase as interval acts.