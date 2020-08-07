The Eurovision Track Competition takes a trip to America!

Europe’s much-loved TELEVISION program will certainly take a trip throughout the sea to the USA of America! The American Track Competition will certainly happen throughout the holiday of2021

The American variation of the Eurovision Track Competition will, as it is presently developed, place the musicians head to head versus various other states’ reps in a collection of 5-10 telecasted Qualifier Competitions, resulting in Semi-Finals as well as the supreme primetime Grand Final.

Martin Österdahl, Exec Manager of the Eurovision Track Competition: “The Eurovision Song Contest’s unique legacy dates back 65 years and its worldwide popularity is still rising. It’s time for America to experience this spectacle, through its sister competition, the American Song Contest. Love of music is universal and celebration of music in different genres and styles can transcend boundaries and unite people. We are excited to have found the right partners to offer another series that our fans across the globe can fall in love with and to share this unique competition with the American people.”

The group

The pressure behind The American Track Competition as well as EBU’s brand name entrée right into America consists of several of the leading worldwide minds in home entertainment, songs as well as tv. Anders Lenhoff, among Europe’s leading imaginative manufacturers, is signed up with by Peter Settman, a leading tv business owner as well as manufacturer, Ola Melzig, a distinguished tv as well as mega-event manufacturer, as well as Christer Bjorkman, that notoriously carried out on the Eurovision Track Competition as well as later on turned into one of its longest-running manufacturers. Essential to the group in the UNITED STATE is Ben Silverman, the respected manufacturer as well as tv exec that drove the American variation of The Workplace to worldwide condition in addition to developing The Greatest Loser, searching for as well as product packaging That Intends to Be A Millionaire, Ugly Betty, Jane The Virgin as well as much more worldwide hits. The group holds the long-lasting certificate to run the competitors in the USA.

The American Track Contes t manufacturer Mr. Lenhoff, in support of his generating companions Björkman, Melzig as well as Settman, stated: “Envision if songs was an Olympic sporting activity as well as musicians from throughout the globe collaborated to complete for the gold. That’s the Eurovision Track Competition The American variation will certainly be various than anything seen prior to on UNITED STATE tv, weding the excitement as well as exhilaration of March Insanity as well as the NFL playoffs with the virtuosity as well as elegance of first-rate efficiencies. The American Track Competition is a competitors that occurs to be telecasted, instead of a competition produced to make a tv program. And also it’s open to all vocalists with a tune, whether they are amateur musicians or currently authorized to a significant document tag. Nobody is omitted from the competitors.”

The Academy

As a lead up to the online televised competitors, Circulate Material as well as The American Track Competition generating group will certainly develop The American Track Competition Academy, a team including songs experts based in the UNITED STATE that stand for all categories as well as histories. These participants will certainly develop courts of musicians as well as songs market notables that, together with the local target markets, will certainly pick leading ability from all 50 specifies to complete. These reps of each state can be either solo musicians, duos or bands with approximately 6 participants.

Regarding the Eurovision Track Competition

The American Track Competition is readied to happen months after the 65 th version of the Eurovision Track Competition, which happens in Rotterdam, The Netherlands. The Eurovision Track Competition is understood for having actually introduced the professions of a variety of musicians, consisting of previous champions Celine Dion as well as ABBA. Lately, both Justin Timberlake as well as Madonna launched their brand-new songs on the Eurovision phase as interval acts.