Image: AP.

Star birthday celebrations for the week of Aug. 9-15





Aug. 9: Star Cynthia Harris (“Mad About You,” “L.A. Law”) is86 Jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette is78 Comic David Steinberg is78 Star Sam Elliott is76 Vocalist Barbara Mason is73 Star Melanie Griffith is63 Star Amanda Bearse (“Married…With Children”) is62 Rap Artist Kurtis Strike is61 “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb is56 Star Rub Petersen (“Knots Landing”) is54 Star Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files”) is52 Star Eric Bana (“Star Trek,” ″ The Hunk”) is52 Information contributor Chris Cuomo is50 Star Thomas Lennon (brand-new “The Odd Couple,” ″ Reno 911!”) is50 Bassist Arion Salazar (Pineal Eye Blind) is50 Rap Artist Mack 10 is49 Vocalist Juanes is48 Star Liz Vassey (“CSI,” ″ All My Youngsters”) is48 Star Kevin McKidd (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is47 Star Rhona Mitra (“Nip/Tuck,” “Boston Legal”) is45 Star Jessica Capshaw (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Practice”) is44 Star Ashley Johnson (“The Help”) is37 Star Anna Kendrick (“Pitch Perfect,” ″ Golden”) is 35.

















Aug. 10: Star Rhonda Fleming (“Gunfight at the O.K. Corral”) is97 Vocalist Ronnie Spector is77 Star James Reynolds (“Days of Our Lives”) is74 Singer-flutist Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull is73 Mandolin gamer Genetics Johnson of Ruby Rio is71 Vocalist Patti Austin is70 Star Rosanna Arquette is61 Star Antonio Banderas is60 Drummer Jon Farriss of INXS is59 Star Chris Caldovino (“Boardwalk Empire”) is57 Vocalist Neneh Cherry is56 Vocalist Aaron Hall of Man is56 Vocalist Lorraine Pearson of 5 Star is53 Vocalist Michael Bivins (Bell Biv Devoe, New Version) is52 Actor-writer Justin Theroux is49 Star Angie Harmon (“Law and Order”) is48 Nation vocalist Jennifer Hanson is47 Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood (“Remember the Titans”) is46 Star JoAnna Garcia Swisher (“Kevin (Probably) Saves The World,” ″ Reba”) is41 Vocalist Cary Ann Hearst of Shovels as well as Rope is41 Vocalist Nikki Bratcher of Divine is40 Star Aaron Staton (“Mad Men”) is40 Star Ryan Eggold (“The Blacklist: Redemption,” ″90210 ″) is36 Star Charley Koontz (“CSI: Cyber”) is33 Star Lucas Till (“Hannah Montana”) is30 Star Jeremy Maguire (“Modern Family”) is 9.









Aug. 11: Actor-TV individuality Arlene Dahl (“What’s My Line?”) is95 Songwriter Kenny Wager of Wager as well as Huff is77 Bassist Jim Kale of the Think That is77 Nation vocalist John Conlee is74 Vocalist Eric Carmen is71 Wrestler-actor Hunk Hogan is67 Vocalist Joe Jackson is66 Star Viola Davis (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ″ The Assistance”) is55 Star Joe Rogan (“Fear Factor,” ″ NewsRadio”) is53 Star Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”) is52 Star Ashley Jensen (“Ugly Betty”) is52 Star Sophie Okonedo (“Hotel Rwanda”) is52 Guitar Player Charlie Sexton is52 Hip-hop musician Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Lucy Pearl, A People Called Pursuit) is50 Star Nigel Harman (“Downton Abbey”) is47 Star Will Certainly Friedle (“Boy Meets World”) is44 Vocalist Ben Gibbard of Fatality Taxi For Cutie is44 Star Rob Kerkovich (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is41 Star Merritt Wever (“Nurse Jackie”) is40 Star Chris Hemsworth (“Tron,” ″ The Avengers”) is37 Guitar Player Health Fogg of Alabama Shakes is36 Vocalist J-Boog (B2K) is35 Rap Artist Asher Roth is35 Star Alyson Stoner (“Cheaper By The Dozen,” ″ Camp Rock”) is 27.

Aug. 12: Star George Hamilton is81 Star Jennifer Warren is79 Singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler of Alarming Straits is71 Star Jim Beaver (“Supernatural”) is70 Vocalist Youngster Creole is70 Star Sam J. Jones (“Flash Gordon”) is66 Jazz guitar player Rub Metheny is66 Star Bruce Greenwood (2009 ′ s “Star Trek,” ″ Thirteen Days”) is64 Nation vocalist Danny Shirley of Confederate Railway is64 Guitar Player Roy Hay of Society Club is59 Rap Artist Sir Mix-A-Lot is57 Star Peter Krause (“Parenthood,” ″ 6 Feet Under,” ″ Sports Evening”) is55 Star Brent Sexton (“The Killing,” ″ Nonessential”) is53 Star Michael Ian Black (“Ed”) is49 Star Yvette Nicole Brown (brand-new “The Odd Couple,” ″ Neighborhood”) is49 Star Rebecca Gayheart is49 Star Casey Affleck is45 Star Maggie Lawson (“Psych”) is40 Star Dominique Swain (“Lolita,” “Face/Off”) is40 Star Leah Water Lines (“The Originals”) is32 Star Lakeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”) is29 Star Cara Delevingne (“Paper Towns”) is28 Star Imani Hakim (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 27.

Aug. 13: Star Kevin Tighe (“Emergency,” ″ Murder One”) is76 Diva Kathleen Fight is72 Star Danny Bonaduce (“The Partridge Family”) is61 Star Dawnn Lewis (“A Different World,” ″ Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is59 Star John Slattery (“Mad Men,” ″ Determined Homemakers”) is58 Star Debi Mazar is56 Star Quinn Cummings (“Family”) is53 Star Seana Kofoed (“Men in Trees”) is50 Nation vocalist Andy Griggs is47 Drummer Mike Melancon of Emerson Drive is42 Star Kathryn Fiore (“Reno 911!”) is41 Star Sebastian Stan (“Captain America”) is38 Star Eme Ikwuakor (“Marvel’s Inhumans”) is36 Vocalist James Morrison is36 Star Lennon Stella (“Nashville”) is 21.

Aug. 14: Vocalist Dashboard Crofts of Seals as well as Crofts is82 Vocalist David Crosby is79 Nation vocalist Connie Smith is79 Actor-musician Steve Martin is75 Star Antonio Fargas (“Starsky and Hutch”) is74 Bassist Larry Graham of Sly as well as the Household Rock is74 Star Susan St. James is74 Love author Danielle Steel is73 Keyboardist Terry Adams of NRBQ is72 Illustrator Gary Larson (“The Far Side”) is70 Star Carl Lumbly (“Alias”) is69 Star Jackee Harry (“Sister, Sister,” ″227 ″) is64 Star Marcia Gay Harden is61 Vocalist Sarah Brightman is60 Star Susan Olsen (“The Brady Bunch”) is59 Star Halle Berry is54 Star Ben Bass (“Rookie Blue”) is52 Star Catherine Bell (“JAG”) is52 Keyboardist Cody McCarver of Confederate Railway is52 Guitar Player Kevin Cadogan (Pineal Eye Blind) is50 Star Lalanya Masters (“Barbershop”) is48 Star Christopher Gorham (“Ugly Betty”) is46 Star Mila Kunis is37 Star Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”) is37 TELEVISION individuality Spencer Pratt (“The Hills”) is37 Star Marsai Martin (“black-ish”) is 15.

Aug. 15: Star Abby Dalton (“Falcon Crest”) is88 Star Lori Nelson is87 Star Rub Clergyman (“The Munsters”) is84 Drummer Pete York of The Spencer Davis Team is78 Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is76 Songwriter Jimmy Webb is74 Singer-guitarist Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers is72 Star Phyllis Smith (“The Office”) is71 Star Tess Harper is70 Star Larry Mathews (“The Dick Van Dyke Show”) is65 Star Zeljko Ivanek (“Madam Secretary,” ″ Heroes”) is63 Star Rondell Sheridan (“That’s So Raven,” ″ Cory in your house”) is62 Singer-keyboardist Matt Johnson (The The) is59 Supervisor Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (“Birdman,” “Babel”) is57 Star Peter Hermann (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is53 Star Debra Messing (“Will and Grace”) is52 Star Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”) is50 Star Ben Affleck is48 Star Natasha Henstridge (“The Whole Nine Yards,” ″ Variety”) is46 Bassist Tim Supervisor of Switchfoot is42 Star Emily Kinney (“Conviction,” “The Walking Dead”) is36 Star Courtney Hope (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is31 Vocalist Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is31 Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega (“Big Time Rush”) is31 Star Jennifer Lawrence is30 DJ Smoove da General of Cali Boodle Area is 30.