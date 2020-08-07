Selena Gomez’s food preparation program, ‘SELENA + COOK,’ to stream on HBO Max starting Aug. 13

Fri, Aug 7th 2020 11: 00 am

(***** )Previously today, HBO Max revealed the Selena Gomez food preparation program, “SELENA + CHEF,” will certainly premiere on the banner Thursday, Aug.13 The collection is executive generated by Gomez for July Moon Productions, in addition to exec manufacturers Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman as well as Leah Hariton in behalf of Industrial Media’s The Copyright Corp. (IPC). The unscripted 10- episode food preparation collection includes the multi-Platinum-selling recording musician, starlet, manufacturer, business owner as well as benefactor as she browses unknown area: making tasty dishes while stuck at house in quarantine.

The world-renowned cooks included throughout the period consists of Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi as well as Tonya Holland.

“Having some of the best chefs open up their kitchens to me was a humbling and fun experience. I definitely discovered I have a lot more to learn. I’m also really happy that we were able to highlight and raise money for some incredible charitable organizations,” Gomez stated.

“Watching Selena with these incredible chefs has been a delicious joy,” stated Sarah Aubrey, head of initial material for HBO Max. “You don’t need to be an experienced chef yourself to enjoy the show; you learn with her and get to see all the fun that happens in the kitchen. Try not to watch it while hungry!”

A news release stated, “Since social distancing at home, Gomez has been spending more time in the kitchen than she ever imagined. But despite her many talents, it remains to be seen if cooking is one of them. In each episode of this unapologetically authentic cookalong, Gomez, with the support of her ‘Quaranteam,’ will be joined remotely by a different master chef. Together, they’ll tackle cuisines of every variety, share invaluable tips and tricks, and deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients. Each episode will highlight a food-related charity, and this casual, funny and informative series will embrace both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook – while inviting audiences to follow along at home.”

Gomez started making the change from young starlet to the adult years with such movies as Consistency Korine’s “Spring Breakers.” She showed up in the Academy Honor chose movie “The Big Short” contrary Brad Pitt as well as Ryan Gosling in addition to “Fundamentals of Caring” together with Paul Rudd. Most lately, she starred in Jim Jarmusch’s movie “The Dead Don’t Die” contrary Expense Murray as well as Adam Chauffeur. Gomez has actually included executive manufacturer to her listing of credit reports functioning as an exec manufacturer of the hit Netflix initial collection “13 Reasons Why.” Most lately, she exec generated the seriously well-known Netflix docu-series “Living Undocumented,” which produced much buzz as well as conversation relating to the polarizing problem of undocumented individuals staying in the UNITED STATE Gomez additionally exec generated the upcoming attribute movie “The Broken Heart Gallery.”

Previously this year, Gomez launched her seriously well-known cd “RARE,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Signboard 200– her 3rd successive workshop cd to debut atop the graph. The very first solitary, “Lose You To Love Me,” offered Gomez her very first No. 1 on the Signboard Hot 100 graph. As a solo musician, Gomez has actually built up over 22 billion international streams. Successive, she will certainly introduce her very prepared for Rare Appeal cosmetics line specifically at Sephora. The objective behind the brand name it to accept one’s very own individuality as well as construct an area of assistance around a healthy and balanced self-image.