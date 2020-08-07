Resource Claims Rob Kardashian Isn’t Dating Aileen Gisselle

Rob Kardashian from Staying On Par With the Kardashians is not dating Aileen Gisselle, based upon brand-new info from a resource. Reports were swirling that Rob was seeing Aileen, however the expert has actually exposed those cases.

While Rob has a stunning child, Desire, whose mommy is Blac Chyna, he has actually had greater than a little difficulty in the love division. After his love with Blac Chyna crumbled, he snapped, and also his activities throughout that duration, consisting of uploading unacceptable web content on social media sites, have actually haunted him. He’s maintained a reduced account for a very long time, however his popular relative have actually shared that he will certainly be going back to KUWTK Many followers bear in mind Rob in the earlier Staying On Par With the Kardashians days, when he was meddling male modeling and also dating “Cheetah Girl”, Adrienne Baillon. Rob has actually a transformed a whole lot ever since. Several KUWTK followers were most likely pleased when reports that he was seeing Aileen Gisselle emerged, however those reports might be off base. Aileen Gisselle is an Instagram version that did have supper with Rob and also uploaded regarding it by means of her Instagram Stories, however that does not suggest both are really a product.

Rob has actually dated some astonishments, consisting of Rita Ora and also Rihanna, and also Aileen Gisselle is additionally extravagant. Her Instagram account, @lordgisselle, has 260 k fans since this writing, so she absolutely has numerous followers. Among them is Rob, however according to Individuals, a resource that is ‘well-informed’ exposed that the video clip Aileen uploaded to IG Stories was from a complete year earlier. Until now, Rob has actually maintained peaceful regarding Aileen’s video clip … and also the dating reports as a whole. He is among her Insta fans, however.

If the resource is leveling, it wonders that Gisselle would certainly upload such an old video clip to her IG Stories. Probably the Insta version was searching for a little promotion. Because Rob is following her on Instagram, he does not appear to mind. Time will certainly inform if the resource is wrong and also there truly is some love developing in between Kris Jenner’s kid and also Aileen. In the meanwhile, Rob’s getting ready for his go back to KUWTK He’ll exist with Kim, Khloe and also the entire Kar-Jenner lot, speaking with electronic cameras and also offering followers new understandings right into his life.

With or without Aileen, Rob is appearing of his covering. Followers will certainly delight in seeing this committed father-of-one on Staying On Par With the Kardashians

