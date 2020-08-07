Kylie Jenner Will Reportedly Appear in Cardi B and also Megan Thee Stallion’s New Video

Cardi B is lastly making her long-awaited go back to the rap video game and also has a whole lot in shop for followers with her very expected solitary “WAP.” Not just is she teaming up with Megan Thee Stallion on the track, however the rap artist’s additionally employed the assistance numerous giant star ladies for the video– consisting of Kylie Jenner that’s apparently making a cameo.

Kylie Jenner|Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Message

Cardi B and also Megan Thee Stallion’s brand-new track is everything about women empowerment

Followers of Cardi B almost damaged the net when she introduced that her brand-new solitary “WAP” will certainly include Megan The Stallion. Yet it ends up that that’s not the only shock the rap artist has in shop for her Bardi Gang.

It’s been reported that the track’s video, which is debuting on August 7, will certainly include cameos from lady managers as the motif of the track and also going along with video is everything about women empowerment.

Resources near to the rap artists just recently informed TMZ that Cardi B employed the assistance of giant stars such as Mulatto, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and also Kylie Jenner for the video to “reflect togetherness among women across the entertainment industry.”

While they most likely will not have knowledgeables on the track, followers can anticipate to see these popular girls appearing on video camera while Cardi and also Megan supply an encouraging message in addition to an awesome beat.

Megan Thee Stallion and also Kylie Jenner simply located themselves swallowed up in dramatization

Information of Jenner apparently showing up in Cardi and also Megan’s brand-new video comes a couple of weeks after she and also the “Savage” rap artist socialized with each other at a swimming pool celebration, in addition to vocalist Tory Lanez.

RELATED: Tory Lanez Resources Refute Records That He’s Been Deported Adhering To the Megan Thee Stallion Event

After Megan published an Instagram Live video clip of the 3 of them swimming in an exterior swimming pool, it appeared to followers that she and also Jenner had actually established a strong relationship.

Nonetheless, numerous are currently wondering about where Megan and also Jenner’s connection presently stands. It’s given that been reported that the Staying Up To Date With the Kardashians celebrity was the factor the dramatization in between Stallion and also Lanez started that very same evening.

Later on that night, resources exposed that Lanez had actually been apprehended for bring a gun. At the very same time, Megan Thee Stallion was required to the medical facility after it was declared she endured a cut to her foot.

Yet Stallion later on eliminated this report by mentioning that she was fired in both feet which it was no mishap.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Showed Up Aggravated With Tory Lanez in Video Clip Prior To Her Apparently Shot Her

While the rap artist really did not explain on why she was targeted, electrical outlets later on reported that it was Lanez that apparently fired her. Though no person actually recognizes why Lanez struck Stallion in the foot that evening, reports were swirling that Jenner apparently created the capturing to take place.

Adam Grandmaison, or Adam22, the developer of the “No Jumper” podcast, exposed on his program that he thinks Stallion and also Lanez were passionately included. He better hypothesizes that Lanez might have been teasing with Kylie that evening, which ultimately resulted in a battle with the rap artist.

After points obtained a little also warmed, Lanez evidently secured his weapon and also shot Megan.

While it hasn’t been verified whether or these reports hold true, if they are, we can presume that Megan and also Kylie are maintaining their range from each various other.

Yet also if that holds true, resources exposed that the “WAP” video clip was fired one week prior to that drama-filled evening.