Kendall Jenner’s Summery All-White Look Contains Reasonably priced ‘Ugly’ Birkenstock Sandals

Kendall Jenner stepped out on the earth’s hottest shoe on Sunday. Based on world style search platform Lyst, Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals is the highest product proper now so it’s no shock that Jenner can be a fan on the comfy model.

She was noticed on the Soho Home in Malibu, Calif. over the weekend along with her canine, sporting an all-white summery ensemble. The mannequin paired a white cropped tank with matching high-waisted pants and the Birkenstock two-strap sandals, which retails for $100. Jenner accomplished the look with a Skims face masks, black sun shades and a tiny purse.

Extra from Footwear Information

Celeb help, together with the likes of Jenner, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres and Kanye West, has helped push gross sales for the favored Birkenstock sandals. Birkenstock People CEO David Kahan instructed FN in Might that the corporate’s “online search metrics have never been higher, and our social media and editorial mentions have been amazing.” He mentioned, “When times are uncertain, people look for products that give them a degree of certainty,” he famous. “Look at iconic products like Stan Smith, Adidas, Nike Air Force One. They [offer] an emotionally satisfying purchase — you feel good about buying them.”

Within the second quarter, searches for the Arizona sandal spiked by 225% over the quarter, added the Lyst report, with many retailers promoting out of the model.

birkenstock arizona sandal, ugly sandals

To Purchase: Birkenstock’s Arizona Two-Strap Sandal, $100.

Jenner, herself, has been seen sporting Birkenstock slides in a beige colorway in cooler temperatures, too. As a substitute of going barefoot she opted for cozy socks final 12 months in September paired with Adidas sweatpants, as an illustration. She’s additionally styled the footwear with denim shorts and a white button-up on one other event.

The Arizona model has additionally obtained the designer replace through the years having collaborated with labels resembling Valentino, Rick Owens and Proenza Schouler. And the Germany-based firm’s Arizona suits proper in with the present “ugly” sandal pattern — which has seen fashionistas embracing orthopedic-looking and sport-leaning consolation types.

Story continues

Different followers embody Kristen Bell, Paris Jackson and Emma Roberts. To see extra celebs within the model, click on by means of the gallery.

Store the look:

made love, sandals, goal,

To Purchase: Girls’s Mad Love Prudence Footbed Sandals, $23.

madden woman, sandals

To Purchase: Madden Lady Double-Buckle White Slide Sandals, $26.



Neida, sandals, goal

To Purchase: Girls’s Neida EVA Two Band Slide Sandals, $15.

Launch Gallery: Celebrities Who Like to Put on Birkenstocks

Join FN’s Publication. For the most recent information, comply with us on Fb, Twitter, and Instagram.