Celine Dion, Blake Shelton, and More Take The #2020Challenge

2020 is already a decade old at this point and numerous celebrities have taken to Instagram to mark the feeling.

Reese Witherspoon seemingly started a hilarious trend where celebrities are taking a twist on mood boards by posting stills from various film, tv, and other projects to relay their feelings about 2020 so far.

The year starts off with optimism as most are showing happy faces in January and February before descending into full on madness and despair once March hit.

Here’s a collection of some of the best #2020Challenge posts.