Cardi B Makes Her Return With ‘Wap (Accomplishment. Megan Thee Stallion)’

GRAMMY ® Prize-winning multi-platinum marketing Atlantic tape-recording musician Cardi B has actually introduced today’s launch of her excitedly waited for brand-new solitary. “WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)” is readily available currently in all DSPs as well as streaming solutions; a main buddy video clip – routed by Colin Tilley as well as including cameos from an all-female actors that consists of Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Kylie Jenner, Rosalía, Mulatto, Rubi Rose, as well as Sukihana.

“WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion),” created by Ayo & & Keyz, notes Cardi’s very first launch given that her 2019 platinum accredited solitary “Press.” To better commemorate today’s launch, Cardi B is leading a really unique Beats1 New Songs Daily Radio requisition, highlighted by a special roundtable discussion in between the visitor celebrities of the main video clip.

Cardi B’s rowdy spirit as well as take on tongue have actually made her among one of the most famous super stars of this or any type of various other age – a loved performer, well-known starlet, as well as obviously, world-renowned rap artist. “INVASION OF PRIVACY”- which was accredited gold by the RIAA on its day of launch, the first-ever cd by a women musician to attain that turning point – made a similarly remarkable graph launching atop the SoundScan/ Signboard 200 , more getting in a variety of added graphes at # 1, consisting of “Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums,” “Top Rap Albums,” as well as “Top Digital Albums.”

Called “Best Rap Album” at the 2019 GRAMMY ® Honors – developing Cardi in the background publications as the very first solo women musician to win that respected classification – the currently 3x Platinum “INVASION OF PRIVACY” is highlighted by an absolutely impressive string of chart-busting songs, consisting of 2 # 1 standards in the 9x RIAA platinum accredited “Bodak Yellow” as well as the 8x platinum accredited hit, “I Like It,” including Negative Rabbit as well as J Balvin, too the 3x platinum accredited “Bartier Cardi (Feat. 21 Savage)” as well as “Be Careful,” the 2x platinum “Ring (Feat. Kehlani),” as well as the platinum accredited “Best Life (Feat. Chance the Rapper),” “I Do (Feat. SZA),” as well as “Drip (Feat. Migos).” Moreover, every one of the LP’s staying tracks have actually verified gold accredited or greater, attesting Cardi as the very first women rap artist to attain that historical task.

Cardi adhered to “INVASION OF PRIVACY” with 2018’s 4x platinum accredited “Money” as well as 2019’s 3x platinum “Please Me,” the last her 2nd partnership with her long time close friend as well as labelmate Bruno Mars. 2019 likewise saw the platinum accredited solitary, “Press,” as well as a gold accredited function on Ed Sheeran’s “South of the Border (Feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B).” Together with brand-new songs, Cardi just recently utilized her system to companion with the NY demographics for a PSA on the significance of finishing the demographics, streaming BELOW

The very first women musician to have 5 leading 10 songs all at once on Signboard’ s “Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs” graph in addition to the very first women rap artist to flaunt 2 # 1 appeal the “Hot 100,” Cardi has actually been bestowed a sensational variety of respected honors as well as elections, consisting of 8 complete GRAMMY ® Honor elections, 4 WAGER Honors, 11 WAGER Hip-Hop Honors, 4 American Songs Honors, 4 MTV Video clip Songs Honors, 6 ASCAP Popular song Honors, 20 ASCAP Rhythm & & Heart Songs Honors, 7 Signboard Songs Honors, 4 iHeartRadio Songs Honors, 3 iHeartRadio Titanium Honors, 3 Heart Train Songs Honors, 2 Teenager Selection Honors, as well as 5 Guinness Globe Records so far.

Cardi has actually enhanced the covers of many magazines in the last few years, consisting of however not restricted to Cosmopolitan, Wanderer, The New York City Times Publication, i-D Publication, CR Style Publication, W Publication’s yearly Art Problem, Harper’s FETE’s Springtime Style Problem, INDIVIDUALS en Español (where she was called “Star of the Year”), to call however a couple of- as well as most just recently Style together with her 2-year-old little girl Kulture.

Moreover, Cardi has actually made an unstoppable collection of high account looks, consisting of a funny installation of “Carpool Karaoke” on CBS’ The Late Late Program with James Corden, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! throughout their preferred Brooklyn Week, an outstanding efficiency on NBC’s Saturday Evening Live, as well as a historical installation of NBC’s The Tonight Program Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she worked as both music visitor as well as the first-ever co-host in program background. What’s even more, Cardi tore your house down at a variety of significant honors events, consisting of the MTV Video clip Songs Honors, the American Songs Honors, the GRAMMY ® Honors, as well as both the WAGER Honors as well as WAGER Hip-Hop Honors.

