Woman Gaga – Free Lady Verses|Chromatica Cd

“Free Woman Lyrics”
[Intro]
( I’ll bear in mind that, I’ll bear in mind that)
( I’ll bear in mind that, that I)
( I’ll bear in mind that, I’ll bear in mind that)
( I’ll bear in mind that, that I)
[Verse 1]
I stroll the midtown, hear my noise
No person recognizes me yet, wrong currently
However I am bound to establish this sensation moving
I stroll the midtown, hear my noise
[Pre-Chorus]
I claim that I desire it, desire it (Be complimentary)
Do not combat it, combat it
However if I’m gon na go all out
I’ll bear in mind that, that
I claim that I desire it, desire it (Be complimentary)
Do not combat it, combat it
However if I’m gon na go all out
I’ll bear in mind that, that I
[Chorus]
I’m not absolutely nothing without a constant hand
I’m not absolutely nothing unless I recognize I can
I’m still something if I do not obtained a male
I’m a complimentary female, oh-oh (Be complimentary)
[Post-Chorus] Oh yeah
( Be complimentary)
[Verse 2]
This is my dancefloor I defended
A heart, that’s what I’m livin’ for
So brighten my body as well as kiss me also rarely
We have the midtown, hear our noise
[Pre-Chorus]
I claim that I desire it, desire it (Be complimentary)
Do not combat it, combat it
However if I’m gon na go all out
I’ll bear in mind that, that
I claim that I desire it, desire it (Be complimentary)
Do not combat it, combat it
However if I’m gon na go all out
I’ll bear in mind that, that I
[Chorus]
I’m not absolutely nothing without a constant hand (I’m a complimentary female)
I’m not absolutely nothing unless I recognize I can (I’m a complimentary female)
I’m still something if I do not obtained a male
I’m a complimentary female, oh-oh (Be complimentary; c’mon, charm)
[Post-Chorus]
I’m a complimentary female
I’m a complimentary female (Be complimentary)
I’m a complimentary female
I’m a complimentary female, oh-oh (Be complimentary)
Oh yeah (I’m a complimentary female)
[Chorus]
I’m not absolutely nothing without a constant hand (I’m a complimentary female)
I’m not absolutely nothing unless I recognize I can (I’m a complimentary female)
I’m still something if I do not obtained a male
I’m a complimentary female (Oh), oh-oh (Be complimentary)
Credits & & Details.
Created By: Boys Noize, BloodPop ®, Axwell &, Klahr & Woman Gaga
Blending Designer: Benjamin Rice, Tom Norris & & Scott Kelly
Keyboards: BloodPop ®, Klahr & & Axwell
Bass: BloodPop ®, Klahr & & Axwell
Percussion: BloodPop ®, Klahr & & Axwell
Guitar: BloodPop ®, Klahr & & Axwell
Drums: BloodPop ®, Klahr & & Axwell
Singing Manufacturer: Benjamin Rice
Representative: Universal Songs Team
Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records
Copyright ©: Interscope Records
Vocals: Woman Gaga
Tag: Interscope Records
Launch Day: May 29, 2020