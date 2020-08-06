Woman Gaga – Free Lady Verses|Chromatica Cd

“Free Woman Lyrics”

[Intro]

( I’ll bear in mind that, I’ll bear in mind that)

( I’ll bear in mind that, that I)

( I’ll bear in mind that, I’ll bear in mind that)

( I’ll bear in mind that, that I)

[Verse 1]

I stroll the midtown, hear my noise

No person recognizes me yet, wrong currently

However I am bound to establish this sensation moving

I stroll the midtown, hear my noise

[Pre-Chorus]

I claim that I desire it, desire it (Be complimentary)

Do not combat it, combat it

However if I’m gon na go all out

I’ll bear in mind that, that

I claim that I desire it, desire it (Be complimentary)

Do not combat it, combat it

However if I’m gon na go all out

I’ll bear in mind that, that I

[Chorus]

I’m not absolutely nothing without a constant hand

I’m not absolutely nothing unless I recognize I can

I’m still something if I do not obtained a male

I’m a complimentary female, oh-oh (Be complimentary)

[Post-Chorus] Oh yeah

( Be complimentary)

[Verse 2]

This is my dancefloor I defended

A heart, that’s what I’m livin’ for

So brighten my body as well as kiss me also rarely

We have the midtown, hear our noise

[Pre-Chorus]

I claim that I desire it, desire it (Be complimentary)

Do not combat it, combat it

However if I’m gon na go all out

I’ll bear in mind that, that

I claim that I desire it, desire it (Be complimentary)

Do not combat it, combat it

However if I’m gon na go all out

I’ll bear in mind that, that I

[Chorus]

I’m not absolutely nothing without a constant hand (I’m a complimentary female)

I’m not absolutely nothing unless I recognize I can (I’m a complimentary female)

I’m still something if I do not obtained a male

I’m a complimentary female, oh-oh (Be complimentary; c’mon, charm)

[Post-Chorus]

I’m a complimentary female

I’m a complimentary female (Be complimentary)

I’m a complimentary female

I’m a complimentary female, oh-oh (Be complimentary)

Oh yeah (I’m a complimentary female)

[Chorus]

I’m not absolutely nothing without a constant hand (I’m a complimentary female)

I’m not absolutely nothing unless I recognize I can (I’m a complimentary female)

I’m still something if I do not obtained a male

I’m a complimentary female (Oh), oh-oh (Be complimentary)

Credits & & Details.

Created By: Boys Noize, BloodPop ®, Axwell &, Klahr & Woman Gaga

Blending Designer: Benjamin Rice, Tom Norris & & Scott Kelly

Keyboards: BloodPop ®, Klahr & & Axwell

Bass: BloodPop ®, Klahr & & Axwell

Percussion: BloodPop ®, Klahr & & Axwell

Guitar: BloodPop ®, Klahr & & Axwell

Drums: BloodPop ®, Klahr & & Axwell

Singing Manufacturer: Benjamin Rice

Representative: Universal Songs Team

Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records

Copyright ©: Interscope Records

Vocals: Woman Gaga

Tag: Interscope Records

Launch Day: May 29, 2020