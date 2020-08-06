Woman Gaga – Enigma Verses|Chromatica Cd

“Enigma Lyrics”
[Verse 1]
Unbiased, I’m so blinded
Secret male, lady phantom
Violet light smears the ambience
I’m so frightened, yet I’m standing right here
[Pre-Chorus]
Is what I am seeing real, or is it simply an indicator?
Is everything simply online?
[Chorus]
We could be fans, also simply tonight
We could be anything you desire
We could be jokers, gave the daytime
We could damage every one of our preconception
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma
[Verse 2]
Can not quit gazing, I’m so nude
Covered in darkness, my heart races
Dragon’s eyes enjoy, siren breathing
Offer me something to count on
[Pre-Chorus]
Is what I am seeing real, or is it simply an indicator?
Is everything simply online?
[Chorus]
We could be fans, also simply tonight
We could be anything you desire
We could be jokers, gave the daytime
We could damage every one of our preconception
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma
[Bridge]
Did you hear what I claimed? (What?)
Did you hear what I claimed? (Yeah)
Is everything in my head?
Is everything in my head? (Ooh, yeah)
Is everything in my head?
[Chorus]
We can be fans, also simply tonight
We can be anything you desire
We can be jokers, gave the daytime
We can damage every one of our preconception
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma, also simply tonight
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma, gave the daytime
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma, also simply tonight
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma, gave the daytime, daytime
Credits & & Details.
Composed By: BloodPop ®, Jacob Kasher, BURNS & & Woman Gaga
Percussion: Leddie Garcia
Saxophone: Rachel Mazer
Drums: BURNS
Bass: BURNS
Keyboards: BURNS
Guitar: BURNS
Blending Designer: Benjamin Rice, Tom Norris & & Scott Kelly
Singing Manufacturer: Benjamin Rice
Representative: Universal Songs Team
Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records
Copyright ©: Interscope Records
Tag: Interscope Records
Vocals: Woman Gaga
Launch Day: Might 29, 2020