Woman Gaga – Enigma Verses|Chromatica Cd

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0


“Enigma Lyrics”

[Verse 1]
Unbiased, I’m so blinded
Secret male, lady phantom
Violet light smears the ambience
I’m so frightened, yet I’m standing right here

[Pre-Chorus]
Is what I am seeing real, or is it simply an indicator?
Is everything simply online?

[Chorus]
We could be fans, also simply tonight
We could be anything you desire
We could be jokers, gave the daytime
We could damage every one of our preconception
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma

[Verse 2]
Can not quit gazing, I’m so nude
Covered in darkness, my heart races
Dragon’s eyes enjoy, siren breathing
Offer me something to count on

[Pre-Chorus]
Is what I am seeing real, or is it simply an indicator?
Is everything simply online?

[Chorus]
We could be fans, also simply tonight
We could be anything you desire
We could be jokers, gave the daytime
We could damage every one of our preconception
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma

[Bridge]
Did you hear what I claimed? (What?)
Did you hear what I claimed? (Yeah)
Is everything in my head?
Is everything in my head? (Ooh, yeah)
Is everything in my head?

[Chorus]
We can be fans, also simply tonight
We can be anything you desire
We can be jokers, gave the daytime
We can damage every one of our preconception
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma, also simply tonight
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma, gave the daytime
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma, also simply tonight
I’ll, I’ll be your enigma, gave the daytime, daytime

Credits & & Details.

Composed By: BloodPop ®, Jacob Kasher, BURNS & & Woman Gaga

Percussion: Leddie Garcia

Saxophone: Rachel Mazer

Drums: BURNS

Bass: BURNS

Keyboards: BURNS

Guitar: BURNS

Blending Designer: Benjamin Rice, Tom Norris & & Scott Kelly

Singing Manufacturer: Benjamin Rice

Representative: Universal Songs Team

Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records

Copyright ©: Interscope Records

Tag: Interscope Records

Vocals: Woman Gaga

Launch Day: Might 29, 2020



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here