Woman Gaga – Enigma Verses|Chromatica Cd

“Enigma Lyrics”

[Verse 1]

Unbiased, I’m so blinded

Secret male, lady phantom

Violet light smears the ambience

I’m so frightened, yet I’m standing right here

[Pre-Chorus]

Is what I am seeing real, or is it simply an indicator?

Is everything simply online?

[Chorus]

We could be fans, also simply tonight

We could be anything you desire

We could be jokers, gave the daytime

We could damage every one of our preconception

I’ll, I’ll be your enigma

I’ll, I’ll be your enigma

I’ll, I’ll be your enigma

I’ll, I’ll be your enigma

[Verse 2]

Can not quit gazing, I’m so nude

Covered in darkness, my heart races

Dragon’s eyes enjoy, siren breathing

Offer me something to count on

[Pre-Chorus]

Is what I am seeing real, or is it simply an indicator?

Is everything simply online?

[Chorus]

We could be fans, also simply tonight

We could be anything you desire

We could be jokers, gave the daytime

We could damage every one of our preconception

I’ll, I’ll be your enigma

I’ll, I’ll be your enigma

I’ll, I’ll be your enigma

I’ll, I’ll be your enigma

[Bridge]

Did you hear what I claimed? (What?)

Did you hear what I claimed? (Yeah)

Is everything in my head?

Is everything in my head? (Ooh, yeah)

Is everything in my head?

[Chorus]

We can be fans, also simply tonight

We can be anything you desire

We can be jokers, gave the daytime

We can damage every one of our preconception

I’ll, I’ll be your enigma, also simply tonight

I’ll, I’ll be your enigma, gave the daytime

I’ll, I’ll be your enigma, also simply tonight

I’ll, I’ll be your enigma, gave the daytime, daytime

Credits & & Details.

Composed By: BloodPop ®, Jacob Kasher, BURNS & & Woman Gaga

Percussion: Leddie Garcia

Saxophone: Rachel Mazer

Drums: BURNS

Bass: BURNS



Keyboards: BURNS

Guitar: BURNS

Blending Designer: Benjamin Rice, Tom Norris & & Scott Kelly

Singing Manufacturer: Benjamin Rice

Representative: Universal Songs Team

Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records

Copyright ©: Interscope Records



Tag: Interscope Records

Vocals: Woman Gaga

Launch Day: Might 29, 2020