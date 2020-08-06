“Elton John Sine from Above Lyrics”
[Verse 1: Lady Gaga]
When I was young, I wished lightning
My mommy claimed it would certainly come and also locate me
I located myself without a petition
I shed my love and also nobody cared
When I was young, I wished lightning
[Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga]
Yeah, I looked with my confront the skies
However I saw absolutely nothing there, no, no, absolutely nothing there
Yeah, I looked while my eyes filled with splits
However there was absolutely nothing there, no, no, absolutely nothing
[Chorus: Lady Gaga]
I listened to one sine from above (Oh)
I listened to one sine from above (Oh)
After that the signal split in 2
The audio produced celebrities like me and also you
Prior to there was love, there was silence
I listened to one sine
And also it recovered my heart, listened to a sine
[Post-Chorus: Lady Gaga]
Recovered my heart, listened to a sine
Recovered my heart, listened to a sine
[Verse 2: Elton John & Both]
When I was young, I really felt never-ceasing
And also not a day passed without a battle
I lived my days simply for the evenings
I shed myself under the lights
When I was young, I really felt never-ceasing
[Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Elton John]
Yeah, I looked with my confront the skies
However I saw absolutely nothing there, no, no, absolutely nothing there
Yeah, I looked while my eyes filled with splits
However there was absolutely nothing there, no, no absolutely nothing
[Chorus: Lady Gaga & Elton John, Lady Gaga]
I listened to one sine from above (Oh)
I listened to one sine from above (Oh)
After that the signal split in 2
The audio produced celebrities like me and also you
Prior to there was love, there was silence
I listened to one sine
And also it recovered my heart, listened to a sine
[Post-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Elton John]
Recovered my heart, listened to a sine
Recovered my heart, listened to a sine
[Bridge: Lady Gaga, Elton John & Both]
After that the signal split in 2
The audio produced celebrities like me and also you
Prior to there was love, there was silence
I listened to one sine
And also it recovered my heart, listened to a sine
[Outro: Lady Gaga]
Recovered my heart
Recovered my
Heart, listened to a sine
Recovered my
Heart, listened to a sine
Credits & & Details.
Created By: Vincent Pontare, Salem Al Fakir, Benjamin Rice, Rami, BloodPop ®, Axwell, Ryan Tedder, Klahr, Woman & Gaga & Elton John
Workshop Employee: Scott Kelly, Tom Norris & & Benjamin Rice
Blending Designer: Scott Kelly, Tom Norris & & Benjamin Rice
Percussion: BURNS, LIOHN, Klahr, BloodPop ® & & Axwell
Guitar: BURNS, LIOHN, Klahr, BloodPop ® & & Axwell
Key-board: BURNS, LIOHN, Klahr, BloodPop ® & & Axwell
Drums: BURNS, LIOHN, Klahr, BloodPop ® & & Axwell
Bass: LIOHN, Klahr, BloodPop ® & Axwell
Singing Manufacturer: Benjamin Rice
Added Manufacturing: Rami
Representative: Universal Songs Team
Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records
Copyright ©: Interscope Records
Tag: Interscope Records
Vocals: Woman Gaga & & Elton John
Key Musicians: Woman Gaga & & Elton John
Launch Day: Might 29, 2020