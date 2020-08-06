“Elton John Sine from Above Lyrics”

[Verse 1: Lady Gaga]

When I was young, I wished lightning

My mommy claimed it would certainly come and also locate me

I located myself without a petition

I shed my love and also nobody cared

When I was young, I wished lightning

[Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga]

Yeah, I looked with my confront the skies

However I saw absolutely nothing there, no, no, absolutely nothing there

Yeah, I looked while my eyes filled with splits

However there was absolutely nothing there, no, no, absolutely nothing

[Chorus: Lady Gaga]

I listened to one sine from above (Oh)

I listened to one sine from above (Oh)

After that the signal split in 2

The audio produced celebrities like me and also you

Prior to there was love, there was silence

I listened to one sine

And also it recovered my heart, listened to a sine

[Post-Chorus: Lady Gaga]

Recovered my heart, listened to a sine

Recovered my heart, listened to a sine

[Verse 2: Elton John & Both]

When I was young, I really felt never-ceasing

And also not a day passed without a battle

I lived my days simply for the evenings

I shed myself under the lights

When I was young, I really felt never-ceasing

[Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Elton John]

Yeah, I looked with my confront the skies

However I saw absolutely nothing there, no, no, absolutely nothing there

Yeah, I looked while my eyes filled with splits

However there was absolutely nothing there, no, no absolutely nothing

[Chorus: Lady Gaga & Elton John, Lady Gaga]

I listened to one sine from above (Oh)

I listened to one sine from above (Oh)

After that the signal split in 2

The audio produced celebrities like me and also you

Prior to there was love, there was silence

I listened to one sine

And also it recovered my heart, listened to a sine

[Post-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Elton John]

Recovered my heart, listened to a sine

Recovered my heart, listened to a sine

[Bridge: Lady Gaga, Elton John & Both]

After that the signal split in 2

The audio produced celebrities like me and also you

Prior to there was love, there was silence

I listened to one sine

And also it recovered my heart, listened to a sine

[Outro: Lady Gaga]

Recovered my heart

Recovered my

Heart, listened to a sine

Recovered my

Heart, listened to a sine

Credits & & Details.

Created By: Vincent Pontare, Salem Al Fakir, Benjamin Rice, Rami, BloodPop ®, Axwell, Ryan Tedder, Klahr, Woman & Gaga & Elton John

Workshop Employee: Scott Kelly, Tom Norris & & Benjamin Rice



Blending Designer: Scott Kelly, Tom Norris & & Benjamin Rice

Percussion: BURNS, LIOHN, Klahr, BloodPop ® & & Axwell

Guitar: BURNS, LIOHN, Klahr, BloodPop ® & & Axwell



Key-board: BURNS, LIOHN, Klahr, BloodPop ® & & Axwell

Drums: BURNS, LIOHN, Klahr, BloodPop ® & & Axwell

Bass: LIOHN, Klahr, BloodPop ® & Axwell

Singing Manufacturer: Benjamin Rice

Added Manufacturing: Rami



Representative: Universal Songs Team

Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records

Copyright ©: Interscope Records

Tag: Interscope Records

Vocals: Woman Gaga & & Elton John

Key Musicians: Woman Gaga & & Elton John

Launch Day: Might 29, 2020