Woman Gaga – Babylon Verses|Chromatica Cd

“Babylon Lyrics”

[Verse 1]
We just have the weekend break
You can offer it to me, ancient-city design
We can event like it’s B.C.
With a rather sixteenth-century smile

[Pre-Chorus]
It’s the important things that you bring
That you bring, that you bring
Him, you and also me
That’s chatter

[Chorus]
Strut it out, stroll a mile
Offer it, ancient-city design
Talk it out, squeal on
Fight for your life, Babylon
That’s chatter, what you on?
Cash do not speak, tear that tune
Chatter, squeal on
Fight for your life, Babylon

[Post-Chorus]
Ba-Ba-Babylon
Chatter, chatter
Ba-Ba-Babylon (Fight for your life)
Chatter, chatter
Ba-Ba-Babylon
Chatter, chatter
Ba-Ba-Babylon

[Verse 2]
Bodies relocating like a sculpture (Ooh)
On the top of Tower of Babel tonight
We are climbing to Paradise (Paradise)
Talk in languages in a BloodPop ® moonlight

[Pre-Chorus]
It’s the important things that you bring
That you bring, that you bring
Him, you, and also me
That’s chatter (That’s chatter)

[Chorus]
Strut it out, stroll a mile
Offer it, ancient-city design
Talk it out, squeal on
Fight for your life, Babylon
That’s chatter, what you on?
Cash do not speak, tear that tune
Chatter, squeal on
Fight for your life, Babylon

[Post-Chorus]
Ba-Ba-Babylon
Chatter, chatter
Ba-Ba-Babylon (Fight for your life)
Chatter, chatter
Ba-Ba-Babylon
Chatter, chatter
Ba-Ba-Babylon
Fight for your life, Babylon
[Chorus]
Strut it out, stroll a mile
Offer it, ancient-city design
Talk it out, squeal on
Fight for your life, Babylon
That’s chatter, what you on?
Cash do not speak, tear that tune
Chatter, squeal on
Fight for your life, Babylon

[Outro]
Strut it out, stroll a mile
Offer it, ancient-city design
Talk it out, squeal on
Fight for your life, Babylon
That’s chatter, what you on?
Cash do not speak, tear that tune
Chatter, squeal on
Fight for your life, Babylon

Credits & & Details.

Created By: BloodPop ®, BURNS & & Woman Gaga

Saxophone: Rachel Mazer

History Singer: William Washington, Vanessa Bryan, Matt Bloyd, Laurhan Beato, India Carney & & Adryon de Leon

Singing Manufacturer: Benjamin Rice

Added Manufacturing: Tchami

Vocals: Woman Gaga

Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records

Copyright ©: Interscope Records

Supplier: Universal Songs Team

Tag: Interscope Records

Launch Day: Might 29, 2020



