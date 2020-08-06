“Babylon Lyrics”
[Verse 1]
We just have the weekend break
You can offer it to me, ancient-city design
We can event like it’s B.C.
With a rather sixteenth-century smile
[Pre-Chorus]
It’s the important things that you bring
That you bring, that you bring
Him, you and also me
That’s chatter
[Chorus]
Strut it out, stroll a mile
Offer it, ancient-city design
Talk it out, squeal on
Fight for your life, Babylon
That’s chatter, what you on?
Cash do not speak, tear that tune
Chatter, squeal on
Fight for your life, Babylon
[Post-Chorus]
Ba-Ba-Babylon
Chatter, chatter
Ba-Ba-Babylon (Fight for your life)
Chatter, chatter
Ba-Ba-Babylon
Chatter, chatter
Ba-Ba-Babylon
[Verse 2]
Bodies relocating like a sculpture (Ooh)
On the top of Tower of Babel tonight
We are climbing to Paradise (Paradise)
Talk in languages in a BloodPop ® moonlight
[Pre-Chorus]
It’s the important things that you bring
That you bring, that you bring
Him, you, and also me
That’s chatter (That’s chatter)
[Chorus]
Strut it out, stroll a mile
Offer it, ancient-city design
Talk it out, squeal on
Fight for your life, Babylon
That’s chatter, what you on?
Cash do not speak, tear that tune
Chatter, squeal on
Fight for your life, Babylon
[Post-Chorus]
Ba-Ba-Babylon
Chatter, chatter
Ba-Ba-Babylon (Fight for your life)
Chatter, chatter
Ba-Ba-Babylon
Chatter, chatter
Ba-Ba-Babylon
Fight for your life, Babylon
[Chorus]
Strut it out, stroll a mile
Offer it, ancient-city design
Talk it out, squeal on
Fight for your life, Babylon
That’s chatter, what you on?
Cash do not speak, tear that tune
Chatter, squeal on
Fight for your life, Babylon
[Outro]
Strut it out, stroll a mile
Offer it, ancient-city design
Talk it out, squeal on
Fight for your life, Babylon
That’s chatter, what you on?
Cash do not speak, tear that tune
Chatter, squeal on
Fight for your life, Babylon
Credits & & Details.
Created By: BloodPop ®, BURNS & & Woman Gaga
Saxophone: Rachel Mazer
History Singer: William Washington, Vanessa Bryan, Matt Bloyd, Laurhan Beato, India Carney & & Adryon de Leon
Singing Manufacturer: Benjamin Rice
Added Manufacturing: Tchami
Vocals: Woman Gaga
Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records
Copyright ©: Interscope Records
Supplier: Universal Songs Team
Tag: Interscope Records
Launch Day: Might 29, 2020