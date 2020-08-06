Woman Gaga – Alice Verses|Chromatica Cd

“Alice Lyrics”
[Intro]
My name isn’t Alice
However I’ll maintain looking, I’ll maintain searching for Paradise
My name isn’t Alice
However I’ll maintain looking, I’ll maintain searching for Paradise, Paradise
Ah, ah, ah, oh, ah, ah, ah (Ah)
Establish me totally free (Ah-ah-ah)
Ah, ah, ah, oh, ah, ah, ah (Ah)
Establish me totally free (Ah-ah-ah)
[Verse 1]
Could you draw me out of this to life?
( Ah, ah, ah, oh, ah, ah, ah)
Where’s my body? I’m embeded my mind
( Ah, ah, ah, oh, ah, ah, ah)
[Pre-Chorus]
( Oh ma-ma-ma, oh ma-ma-ma)
I’m fed up with shouting
( Oh-ma-ma-ma, oh-ma-ma-ma)
On top of my lungs
( Oh my mom, oh my mom)
I remain in the opening, I’m dropping, down
So down, down
[Chorus]
My name isn’t Alice
However I’ll maintain looking, I’ll maintain searching for Paradise
My name isn’t Alice
However I’ll maintain looking, I’ll maintain searching for Paradise, Paradise
[Post-Chorus]
Take me house
Take me to Paradise, Paradise
Take me house
Take me to Paradise, Paradise
[Verse 2]
Tired getting up
Howling on top of my lungs
Assume I may’ve simply left myself behind
Genius, play me your harmony
I will certainly pay attention to anything
Take me on a vacation, DJ, totally free my mind
[Chorus]
My name isn’t Alice
However I’ll maintain looking, I’ll maintain searching for Paradise
My name isn’t Alice
However I’ll maintain looking, I’ll maintain searching for Paradise, Paradise
[Post-Chorus]
Take me house
Take me to Paradise, Paradise
Take me house
Take me to Paradise, Paradise
Take me house
Take me to Paradise, Paradise
Take me house
Take me to Paradise, Paradise
[Outro]
Ah, ah, ah, oh, ah, ah, ah, oh (Ah)
Establish me totally free (Ah-ah-ah)
Ah, ah, ah, oh, ah, ah, ah, oh (Ah)
Establish me totally free (Ah-ah-ah)
Credits & & details.
Composed By: Justin Tranter, BloodPop ®, Axwell, Woman Gaga & Klahr
Workshop Employee: Tom Norris, Scott Kelly, Randy Merrill & & Benjamin Rice
Key-board: Axwell, Klahr & & BloodPop ®
Developer: Axwell, Klahr & & BloodPop ®
Understanding Designer: Randy Merrill
Blending Designer: Benjamin Rice, Tom Norris & & Scott Kelly
Bass: BloodPop ®, Klahr & & Axwell
Drums: BloodPop ®, Klahr & & Axwell
Supplier: Universal Songs Team
Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records
Copyright ©: Interscope Records
Vocals: Woman Gaga
Tag: Interscope Records
Launch Day: Might 29, 2020