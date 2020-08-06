Woman Gaga – Alice Verses|Chromatica Cd

“Alice Lyrics”

[Intro]

My name isn’t Alice

However I’ll maintain looking, I’ll maintain searching for Paradise

My name isn’t Alice

However I’ll maintain looking, I’ll maintain searching for Paradise, Paradise

Ah, ah, ah, oh, ah, ah, ah (Ah)

Establish me totally free (Ah-ah-ah)

Ah, ah, ah, oh, ah, ah, ah (Ah)

Establish me totally free (Ah-ah-ah)

[Verse 1]

Could you draw me out of this to life?

( Ah, ah, ah, oh, ah, ah, ah)

Where’s my body? I’m embeded my mind

( Ah, ah, ah, oh, ah, ah, ah)

[Pre-Chorus]

( Oh ma-ma-ma, oh ma-ma-ma)

I’m fed up with shouting

( Oh-ma-ma-ma, oh-ma-ma-ma)

On top of my lungs

( Oh my mom, oh my mom)

I remain in the opening, I’m dropping, down

So down, down

[Chorus]

My name isn’t Alice

However I’ll maintain looking, I’ll maintain searching for Paradise

My name isn’t Alice

However I’ll maintain looking, I’ll maintain searching for Paradise, Paradise

[Post-Chorus]

Take me house

Take me to Paradise, Paradise

Take me house

Take me to Paradise, Paradise

[Verse 2]

Tired getting up

Howling on top of my lungs

Assume I may’ve simply left myself behind

Genius, play me your harmony

I will certainly pay attention to anything

Take me on a vacation, DJ, totally free my mind

[Chorus]

My name isn’t Alice

However I’ll maintain looking, I’ll maintain searching for Paradise

My name isn’t Alice

However I’ll maintain looking, I’ll maintain searching for Paradise, Paradise

[Post-Chorus]

Take me house

Take me to Paradise, Paradise

Take me house

Take me to Paradise, Paradise

Take me house

Take me to Paradise, Paradise

Take me house

Take me to Paradise, Paradise

[Outro]

Ah, ah, ah, oh, ah, ah, ah, oh (Ah)

Establish me totally free (Ah-ah-ah)

Ah, ah, ah, oh, ah, ah, ah, oh (Ah)

Establish me totally free (Ah-ah-ah)

Credits & & details.

Composed By: Justin Tranter, BloodPop ®, Axwell, Woman Gaga & Klahr



Workshop Employee: Tom Norris, Scott Kelly, Randy Merrill & & Benjamin Rice

Key-board: Axwell, Klahr & & BloodPop ®

Developer: Axwell, Klahr & & BloodPop ®



Understanding Designer: Randy Merrill

Blending Designer: Benjamin Rice, Tom Norris & & Scott Kelly

Bass: BloodPop ®, Klahr & & Axwell

Drums: BloodPop ®, Klahr & & Axwell

Supplier: Universal Songs Team



Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records

Copyright ©: Interscope Records

Vocals: Woman Gaga

Tag: Interscope Records

Launch Day: Might 29, 2020