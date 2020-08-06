Woman Gaga – Alice Verses|Chromatica Cd

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYLZq390 IHg

“Alice Lyrics”

[Intro]
My name isn’t Alice
However I’ll maintain looking, I’ll maintain searching for Paradise
My name isn’t Alice
However I’ll maintain looking, I’ll maintain searching for Paradise, Paradise
Ah, ah, ah, oh, ah, ah, ah (Ah)
Establish me totally free (Ah-ah-ah)
Ah, ah, ah, oh, ah, ah, ah (Ah)
Establish me totally free (Ah-ah-ah)

[Verse 1]
Could you draw me out of this to life?
( Ah, ah, ah, oh, ah, ah, ah)
Where’s my body? I’m embeded my mind
( Ah, ah, ah, oh, ah, ah, ah)

[Pre-Chorus]
( Oh ma-ma-ma, oh ma-ma-ma)
I’m fed up with shouting
( Oh-ma-ma-ma, oh-ma-ma-ma)
On top of my lungs
( Oh my mom, oh my mom)
I remain in the opening, I’m dropping, down
So down, down

[Chorus]
My name isn’t Alice
However I’ll maintain looking, I’ll maintain searching for Paradise
My name isn’t Alice
However I’ll maintain looking, I’ll maintain searching for Paradise, Paradise

[Post-Chorus]
Take me house
Take me to Paradise, Paradise
Take me house
Take me to Paradise, Paradise

[Verse 2]
Tired getting up
Howling on top of my lungs
Assume I may’ve simply left myself behind
Genius, play me your harmony
I will certainly pay attention to anything
Take me on a vacation, DJ, totally free my mind

[Chorus]
My name isn’t Alice
However I’ll maintain looking, I’ll maintain searching for Paradise
My name isn’t Alice
However I’ll maintain looking, I’ll maintain searching for Paradise, Paradise

[Post-Chorus]
Take me house
Take me to Paradise, Paradise
Take me house
Take me to Paradise, Paradise
Take me house
Take me to Paradise, Paradise
Take me house
Take me to Paradise, Paradise

[Outro]
Ah, ah, ah, oh, ah, ah, ah, oh (Ah)
Establish me totally free (Ah-ah-ah)
Ah, ah, ah, oh, ah, ah, ah, oh (Ah)
Establish me totally free (Ah-ah-ah)

Credits & & details.

Composed By: Justin Tranter, BloodPop ®, Axwell, Woman Gaga & Klahr

Workshop Employee: Tom Norris, Scott Kelly, Randy Merrill & & Benjamin Rice

Key-board: Axwell, Klahr & & BloodPop ®

Developer: Axwell, Klahr & & BloodPop ®

Understanding Designer: Randy Merrill

Blending Designer: Benjamin Rice, Tom Norris & & Scott Kelly

Bass: BloodPop ®, Klahr & & Axwell

Drums: BloodPop ®, Klahr & & Axwell

Supplier: Universal Songs Team

Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records

Copyright ©: Interscope Records

Vocals: Woman Gaga

Tag: Interscope Records

Launch Day: Might 29, 2020



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here