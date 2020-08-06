Woman Gaga – 911 Verses|Chromatica Cd

“911 Lyrics”
[Verse 1]
Turnin’ up psychological faders
Maintain duplicating self-hating expressions
I have listened to sufficient of these voices
Virtually like I have no selection
This is organic tension
My state of mind’s changing to manic locations
Desire I giggled and also maintained the great relationships
Watch life, right here I go once again
[Pre-Chorus]
I can not see me weep
Can not see me weep ever before once again (Ooh)
I can not see me weep
Can not see me weep, this is completion (Ooh)
[Chorus]
My largest adversary is me, stand out a 911
My largest adversary is me, stand out a 911
My largest adversary is me since the first day
Pop a 911, after that stand out an additional one
[Verse 2]
Maintain my dolls inside ruby boxes
Conserve ’em ’til I understand I’m gon’ drop this
Front I’ve developed around my sanctuary
Heaven remains in my hands
Holdin’ on so limited to this condition
It’s unreal, however I’ll attempt to get it
Maintain myself in lovely locations
Heaven remains in my hands
[Pre-Chorus]
I can not see me weep
Can not see me weep ever before once again (Ooh)
I can not see me weep
Can not see me weep, this is completion (Ooh)
[Chorus]
My largest adversary is me, stand out a 911
My largest adversary is me, stand out a 911
My largest adversary is me since the first day
Pop a 911, after that stand out an additional one
[Bridge]
Pop, pop an additional one (Ooh)
Pop a 911, after that stand out an additional one (Ooh)
[Pre-Chorus]
I can not see me weep
Can not see me weep ever before once again (Ooh)
I can not see me weep
Can not see me weep, this is completion (Ooh)
[Chorus]
My largest adversary is me, stand out a 911
My largest adversary is me, stand out a 911
My largest adversary is me since the first day
Pop a 911, after that stand out an additional one
[Outro]
Please spot the line, please spot the line
Required a 911, can you spot the line?
Please spot the line, please spot the line
Required a 911, can you spot the line?
Credits & & Details.
Created By: Justin Tranter, BloodPop ®, Madeon & & Woman Gaga
Singing Manufacturer: Benjamin Rice
Supplier: Universal Songs Team
Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records
Copyright ©: Interscope Records
Vocals: Woman Gaga
Tag: Interscope Records
Launch Day: Might 29, 2020