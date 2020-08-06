Woman Gaga – 911 Verses|Chromatica Cd

“911 Lyrics”

[Verse 1]

Turnin’ up psychological faders

Maintain duplicating self-hating expressions

I have listened to sufficient of these voices

Virtually like I have no selection

This is organic tension

My state of mind’s changing to manic locations

Desire I giggled and also maintained the great relationships

Watch life, right here I go once again

[Pre-Chorus]

I can not see me weep

Can not see me weep ever before once again (Ooh)

I can not see me weep

Can not see me weep, this is completion (Ooh)

[Chorus]

My largest adversary is me, stand out a 911

My largest adversary is me, stand out a 911

My largest adversary is me since the first day

Pop a 911, after that stand out an additional one

[Verse 2]

Maintain my dolls inside ruby boxes

Conserve ’em ’til I understand I’m gon’ drop this

Front I’ve developed around my sanctuary

Heaven remains in my hands

Holdin’ on so limited to this condition

It’s unreal, however I’ll attempt to get it

Maintain myself in lovely locations

Heaven remains in my hands

[Pre-Chorus]

I can not see me weep

Can not see me weep ever before once again (Ooh)

I can not see me weep

Can not see me weep, this is completion (Ooh)

[Chorus]

My largest adversary is me, stand out a 911

My largest adversary is me, stand out a 911

My largest adversary is me since the first day

Pop a 911, after that stand out an additional one

[Bridge]

Pop, pop an additional one (Ooh)

Pop a 911, after that stand out an additional one (Ooh)

[Pre-Chorus]

I can not see me weep

Can not see me weep ever before once again (Ooh)

I can not see me weep

Can not see me weep, this is completion (Ooh)

[Chorus]

My largest adversary is me, stand out a 911

My largest adversary is me, stand out a 911

My largest adversary is me since the first day

Pop a 911, after that stand out an additional one

[Outro]

Please spot the line, please spot the line

Required a 911, can you spot the line?

Please spot the line, please spot the line

Required a 911, can you spot the line?

Credits & & Details.

Created By: Justin Tranter, BloodPop ®, Madeon & & Woman Gaga

Singing Manufacturer: Benjamin Rice

Supplier: Universal Songs Team

Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records

Copyright ©: Interscope Records

Vocals: Woman Gaga

Tag: Interscope Records

Launch Day: Might 29, 2020