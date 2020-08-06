Woman Gaga – 1000 Doves Verses|Chromatica Cd

“1000 Doves Lyrics”

[Verse 1]
I require you to pay attention to me, please think me
I’m totally lonesome, please do not evaluate me
When your splits are dropping, I’ll capture them as they drop
I require you to pay attention to me, please do not leave me
I’m not best yet, yet I’ll maintain attempting
When your splits are dropping, I’ll capture them as they drop

[Pre-Chorus]
‘Cause inside, we are actually made the exact same (Oh)
In life, waiting’s simply a dumb video game (Oh)

[Chorus]
Raise me up, offer me a begin
‘Cause I’ ve been flying with some busted arms
Raise me up, simply a little push
As well as I’ll be flying like a thousand doves

[Post-Chorus]
A thousand do-o-o-o-o-oves
Oh (Doves)
A thousand do-o-o-o-o-oves
Oh (Doves)

[Verse 2]
I would certainly do anything for you to actually see me
I am human, undetectably hemorrhaging
When your smile is drinking, I’ll capture you as you drop

[Pre-Chorus]
I weep greater than I ever before claim (Oh)
Each time, your love appears to conserve the day (Oh)

[Chorus]
Raise me up, offer me a begin
‘Cause I’ ve been flying with some busted arms
Raise me up, simply a little push
As well as I’ll be flying like a thousand doves

[Post-Chorus]
A thousand do-o-o-o-o-oves
Oh (Doves)
A thousand do-o-o-o-o-oves
Oh (Doves)

[Bridge]
I have actually been harming, stuck inside a cage
So difficult my heart’s remained in a craze
If you like me, after that simply establish me totally free
And Also if you do not, after that infant, leave
Establish me totally free

[Chorus]
Raise me up, offer me a begin
‘Cause I’ ve been flying with some busted arms
Raise me up, simply a little push
As well as I’ll be flying like a thousand doves

[Post-Chorus]
A thousand do-o-o-o-o-oves (Traveling, flying)
Oh (Traveling like a thousand doves)
A thousand do-o-o-o-o-oves (Traveling, flying)
Oh (Traveling like a thousand doves)
Traveling, flying, flying like a thousand doves
Traveling, flying, flying (Doves)

Credits & & Details.

Composed By: Rami, BloodPop ®, Tchami & & Woman Gaga

Singing Manufacturer: Benjamin Rice

Supplier: Universal Songs Team

Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records

Copyright ©: Interscope Records

Vocals: Woman Gaga

Tag: Interscope Records

Launch Day: Might 29, 2020



