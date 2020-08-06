Today’s well-known birthday celebrations checklist for August 2, 2020 consists of celebs Mary-Louise Parker, Kevin Smith

Leading star birthday celebrations on August 2, 2020

Birthday celebration wants head out to Mary-Louise Parker, Kevin Smith as well as all the various other celebs with birthday celebrations today. Have a look at our slide show listed below to see images of well-known individuals transforming a year older on August second as well as discover a fascinating truth regarding each of them.

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 13: Comic Victoria Jackson on the red carpeting at the Motivational C And W Honors on November 13, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Picture by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for the Motivational C And W Honors)

Starlet Victoria Jackson transforms 61

Enjoyable truth: Contended in acrobatics as a kid

Stars Mary-Louise Parker, left, Jennifer Lawrence as well as Joel Edgerton posture with supervisor Francis Lawrence, right, at the best of “Red Sparrow” at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in New York City. (Picture by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Starlet Mary-Louise Parker transforms 56

Enjoyable truth: Won a Primetime Emmy for her function in ‘Angels in America’

Jason Mewes, left, as well as Kevin Smith come to the opening night of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Supervisor Kevin Smith transforms 50

Enjoyable truth: Has actually guided episodes of ‘Supergirl’ as well as ‘The Flash’

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 24: Star Sam Worthington as well as other half Lara Bingle come to the 7th Yearly Australians In Movie Honor & & Advantage Supper at Paramount Studios on October 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, The Golden State. (Picture by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Photos) Getty Photos

Star Sam Worthington transforms 44

Enjoyable truth: Birthed in England yet increased in Australia

Much more celebs with birthday celebrations today

Star Nehemiah Persoff is101 Rock artist Garth Hudson (The Band) is83 Vocalist Kathy Lennon (The Lennon Siblings) is77 Star Joanna Cassidy is75 Star Kathryn Harrold is70 Star Butch Patrick (TELEVISION: “The Munsters”) is67 Rock-and-roll producer/drummer Butch Vig (Waste) is65 Vocalist Mojo Nixon is63 Star Apollonia is61 Star Cynthia Stevenson is58 Rock artist John Stanier is52 Star Jacinda Barrett is48 Star Edward Furlong is43 TELEVISION meteorologist Dylan Dreyer (TELEVISION: “Today”) is39 Star Marci Miller is35 Vocalist Charli XCX is28 Star Hallie Eisenberg is 28.

Various other preferred or historic birthday celebrations on August second

Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, Statuary of Freedom artist

James Baldwin, writer

Peter O’Toole, star

Michael Weiss, number skater (44)

Grady Sizemore, previous Indians outfielder (38)

with The Associated Press as well as HistoryOrb.com

