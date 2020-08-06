The Globe’s Most significant Online Televised Songs Occasion Involves America!

LOS ANGELES & & GENEVA–( SERVICE CABLE)– The music juggernaut Eurovision Track Competition has actually partnered with manufacturer as well as tv exec Ben Silverman’s Propagate Material as well as will certainly debut the first-ever American Track Competition, throughout the holiday2021 The American Track Competition will certainly invite music musicians as well as bands from each of the 50 states as well as throughout every music category, to carry out all initial tunes on the real-time televised occasion. The statement was made today by The American Track Competition legal rights proprietors as well as manufacturers Anders Lenhoff, Christer Björkman, Ola Melzig as well as Peter Settman, as well as Mr. Silverman.

The Eurovision Track Competition is among the largest televised occasions on the planet, with greater than 200 MM individuals adjusting in yearly, a bigger target market than the Super Dish in the USA. Throughout the Grand Ending, target market shares in 40 markets consistently dual primetime viewership on getting involved networks, as well as amongst 15– 34 years of age target markets, the viewership is quadrupled. With entrants representing their house nation as well as developing record-breaking nationwide rate of interest, the Eurovision Track Competition is a social occasion on a range in Europe equaled just by the Globe Mug as well as the Olympics, as well as has actually introduced the jobs of a wide range of musicians, consisting of previous victors Celine Dion as well as Abba, along with Julio Iglesias as well as many others. The UNITED STATE songs market has actually long identified the power of the occasion with Justin Timberlake as well as Madonna damaging brand-new songs on the program in current years. The day after Justin Timberlake debuted “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” on the Eurovision Track Competition, the solitary hit # 1 on the songs graphes.

The American Track Contes t manufacturer Mr. Lenhoff, in support of his generating companions Messrs. Björkman, Melzig as well as Settman, stated: “ Picture if songs was an Olympic sporting activity as well as musicians from throughout the globe integrated to contend for the gold. That’s the Eurovision Track Competition The American variation will certainly be various than anything seen prior to on UNITED STATE tv, weding the excitement as well as enjoyment of March Insanity as well as the NFL playoffs with the virtuosity as well as appeal of first-rate efficiencies. The American Track Competition is a competitors that occurs to be aired, instead of a competition produced to make a tv program. And also it’s open to all vocalists with a tune, whether they are amateur musicians or currently authorized to a significant document tag. Nobody is omitted from the competitors.”.

Said Mr. Silverman: “ For greater than 20 years, I have actually attempted to bring the Eurovision Track Competition to the USA due to the fact that it is the best as well as most effective style yet to be adjusted. Prior to I located That Wishes to Be A Millionaire or there was a Pop Idolizer, Eurovision was controling the rankings as well as graphes. Simply put, there is absolutely nothing else like it on tv. The large phenomenon is incredible. It is a pure party of the most effective in songs as well as the most effective of what songs can be, created by the globe’s elite craftsmens in all areas of manufacturing. The Eurovision Track Competition has actually revealed that it can unify various nations as well as musicians for a couple of evenings yearly to concentrate on their shared love as well as regard for songs. Bringing The American Track Competition as well as the Eurovision brand name to the UNITED STATE is an extremely enthusiastic job, yet one worth doing, considering that we assume these fundamental worths are innate to joining a fractional America via its biggest export as well as worldwide effect … society!!!”.

As a lead up to the real-time televised competitors, Proliferate Material as well as The American Track Competition generating group will certainly develop The American Track Competition Academy, a team containing songs specialists based in the UNITED STATE that stand for all styles as well as histories. These participants will certainly develop courts of musicians as well as songs market notables that, together with the local target markets, will certainly choose leading ability from all 50 mentions to contend. These agents of each state can be either solo musicians, duos or bands with as much as 6 participants.

The style, as it is presently developed, will certainly place the musicians head to head versus various other states’ agents in a collection of 5-10 aired Qualifier Competitions, resulting in Semi-Finals as well as the supreme primetime Grand Ending March Insanity design.

Martin Österdahl, Exec Manager, Eurovision Track Competition: “ The Eurovision Track Competition’s distinct tradition go back sixty 5 years as well as its globally appeal is still increasing. It’s time for America to experience this phenomenon, via its sibling competitors, the American Track Competition. Love of songs is global as well as party of songs in various styles as well as designs can go beyond borders as well as unify individuals. We are delighted to have actually located the appropriate companions to supply one more collection that our followers around the world can love as well as to share this distinct competitors with the American individuals.”.

The American Track Competition Group

With over 60 years of tradition, thousands of hrs of real-time tv as well as over 1,500 tunes from greater than 50 nations, the Eurovision Track Competition is the globe’s largest real-time songs occasion joining virtually 200 million individuals every May.

The pressure behind The American Track Competition as well as EBU’s brand name entrée right into America consists of a few of the leading worldwide minds in enjoyment, songs as well as tv. Anders Lenhoff, among Europe’s leading innovative manufacturers, is signed up with by Peter Settman, a leading tv business owner as well as manufacturer, Ola Melzig, a prominent tv as well as mega-event manufacturer, as well as Christer Björkman, that notoriously done on the Eurovision Track Competition as well as later on turned into one of its longest-running manufacturers. The group holds the long-lasting certificate to run the competitors in the USA.

Important to the group in the UNITED STATE is Ben Silverman, the respected manufacturer as well as tv exec that moved the American variation of The Workplace to worldwide condition along with developing The Largest Loser, searching for as well as product packaging That Wishes to Be A Millionaire, Ugly Betty, Jane The Virgin as well as a lot more worldwide hits. His business with companion Howard Owens, Circulate Material, has actually acquired an online reputation as a transformative web content designer as well as designer for tv, movie as well as podcasts.

The American Track Competition Exec Producers Bios:

PETER SETTMAN IS A LEADING TELEVISION BUSINESS OWNER AND ALSO MANUFACTURER IN SCANDINAVIA.



He established as well as ran Baluba, which became the biggest independent manufacturing business in the area prior to Settman marketed it in2009 He after that began Mind Academy, which is an industry-leading manufacturing business for scripted web content with procedures in Europe as well as the UNITED STATE Amongst his manufacturer as well as supervisor debts are Melodifestivalen, Playa del Sol as well as Swedish Dicks Incredibly, Peter Settman likewise has an extremely effective profession as a host for prime-time show enjoyment, having actually been granted Kristallen as Ideal Swedish Tv Host two times.

OLA MELZIG Is Among ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS AND ALSO EXPERIENCED TV AND ALSO MEGA-EVENT MANUFACTURING SUPERVISORS ON THE PLANET.



He has actually been Head of Manufacturing or Elderly Technical Supervisor for 15 versions of the Eurovision Track Competition in 12 various nations. This is the largest interior occasion on the planet as well as about 3 times the dimension of the largest outside show excursions. He has actually likewise been Manufacturing Supervisor for occasions such as The Nobel Reward reception, The Republic Gamings in New Delhi, Cinco de Mayo 150 Year Wedding Anniversary in Puebla, The European Gamings in Baku, along with many honor programs as well as rock excursions as well as has actually been the highlighted keynote audio speaker at worldwide meetings from Las Las vega to London, South Africa to Austin. Ola Melzig was crowned Manufacturing Supervisor of the Year at the TPI Honors in London2017

ANDERS LENHOFF Is Among THE ELITE TELEVISION CREATIVES IN EUROPE.



In a profession covering practically 3 years he has actually produced, created and/or routed 15 various TELEVISION reveals that ranked above 10% of the populace. Aside from functioning as Program Manufacturer for the Eurovision Track Competition along with Melodifestivalen, his various other debts consist of the first-ever period of Exploration: Robinson, which developed into the worldwide success Survivo r, as well as worldwide variations of the hit UK panel funnies QI as well as Have I Obtained Information for You He likewise produced The Compensation, a 12- episode political dramatization that was chosen for Prix d’Europe, created one of the most effective funny talk program ever before in Sweden, along with Sweden’s 3 largest yearly honor programs, as well as routed one of the most effective long-running Swedish dramatization collection, along with 2 of the largest illustration funny collection, Reuter & & Skoog as well as Hipp Hipp The last won a Silver Rose for finest light enjoyment in Europe.

CHRISTER BJÖRKMAN IS A LIVING TALE AMONGST EUROVISION FOLLOWERS.



A passionate follower of the competitors considering that very early childhood years, he completed as a musician standing for Sweden in1992 His real tradition started in 2002 when he was assigned Competition Manufacturer as well as Creative Supervisor for Melodifestivalen, the Swedish option program for the Eurovision Track Competition At the time, Melodifestivalen was a falling apart style in high decrease yet, with Christer Björkman at the helm, it rapidly developed into among the largest TELEVISION success tales on the planet. It has actually been, without a doubt, the largest enjoyment program in Scandinavia for practically 20 years, with rankings of as much as 40% of the populace as well as a share of 85% as well as past for the Grand Ending yearly. Throughout Björkman’s power, Sweden has actually won the Eurovision Track Competition two times, making it the 2nd most effective completing nation in background with 6 triumphes in total amount. Christer Björkman is likewise one of the most skilled Eurovision Competition Manufacturer ever before with 5 programs as well as is a professional to broadcasters throughout Europe. Christer Björkman was granted a Rose d’Or for the Eurovision Track Competition2016