Sports Illustrated Bikini names Josephine Skriver 2020 Newbie of the Year

Former Victoria’s Secret design Josephine Skriver called Sports Illustrated Bikini’s “Newbie of the Year.”

KYLIE MAR: Each year, “Sports Illustrated” features a group of women called Rookies, which means it’s their first time in the magazine. They then host an online voting pool, turning to the fans to vote for the women they’d like to see returned to the pages of ” Sports Illustrated Bikini” in 2021.

So, previous Newbie of the Years have actually been Chrissy Teigen, Kate Upton, Olivia Culpo. In 2014, we had Jasmine Sanders, a.k.a. Golden Barbie. As well as currently, we are mosting likely to expose the 2020 “Sports Illustrated” Newbie of the Year, Josephine Skriver. We will enter a meeting with her. She believes it’s a regular meeting, yet we’re in fact mosting likely to expose the huge information to her. So allow’s do it.

Hey, Josephine. Thanks a lot for speaking to us right here at Yahoo. Exactly how are you?

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: Thanks, I’m truly, truly great, simply appreciating a little of nature.

KYLIE MAR: You are among “Sports Illustrated’s” Rookies of the Year. What does it suggest to you to be among the Rookies this year?

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: Firstly, it’s been a desire for mine to be in the publication for as long. I assume it’s remaining in an activity that is so equipping to females of every form, every dimension, every history. I could not be much more happy becoming part of a household like that.

KYLIE MAR: What was your very first experience on your very first shoot with “Sports Illustrated?”

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: This was most likely among my favored shoots I have actually ever before gotten on. Like, I have actually never ever really felt so comfy before an electronic camera, and also they were simply enjoyable. It was not around, like, simply roll about and also be attractive, it resembled, simply be you.

KYLIE MAR: I recognize that we’re everything about sustaining various other females and also equipping various other females. That would certainly be the a single person that you assume, like, in an enjoyable and also pleasant means, would certainly be your largest rival?

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: My ballot was for Valentina. I assume she was definitely spectacular.

KYLIE MAR: Valentina is– she’s the very first transgender design?

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: Yes. As well as simply definitely impressive. It’s one of the most empowering point due to the fact that they’re females. So like, why can not we commemorate that facet of being a lady? As well as I assume it’s so appropriate that market is ultimately getting up.

KYLIE MAR: What would certainly it suggest to you if you won Newbie of the Year?

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: Clearly, I would certainly seem like it was a big win for me, yet I simply seem like it would certainly be such a big win for my fanbase and also my area and also simply, I suggest, I’m, like, my heart is defeating a little faster now.

KYLIE MAR: If you were to win, just how would certainly you commemorate? What would certainly be the very first point that you do?

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: Truthfully, simply toss a three-person celebration in your home and also simply beverage. We have some tequila aligned for if that takes place.

KYLIE MAR: OK. Well, I do have some information for you too. I really hope that you have your tequila prepared due to the fact that you won.

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: Quit it, no.

KYLIE MAR: Yes. I reach be the individual that offers you fortunately.

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: You really did not inform me– you people are so complicated.

KYLIE MAR: You are the 2020 Newbie of the Year for “Sports Illustrated.”

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: Oh, my future husband’s actually lifting and also down in the back, he’s so– oh my god.

KYLIE MAR: Congratulations.

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: I’m actually, like– I’m in fact– it’s so impressive having the ability to still be so delighted in my market and also flattered 10 years. As well as still to obtain their acknowledgment and also simply exactly how difficult I recognize my fanbase functions, and also like, I– thanks, thanks, thanks. I can not– I suggest, I’m mosting likely to need to obtain tequila, I do not why it’s not coming. I seem like he must recognize that–

KYLIE MAR: Yeah, conjecture now. I’ll go obtain a container of tequila and also conjecture with you. Reposado is my option.

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: Oh, I’m a Reposado too. I simply obtained–

KYLIE MAR: Oh, wonderful.

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: — this today. Yes, please.

KYLIE MAR: Congratulations.

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: Thanks.

KYLIE MAR: Take pleasure in the remainder of your day, have a lot enjoyable commemorating your big win–

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: Thanks, thanks, thanks.

KYLIE MAR: — being the 2020 “Sports Illustrated” Newbie of the Year. Appreciate it, you deserve it, congratulations.

JOSEPHINE SKRIVER: Thanks a lot. As well as thanks to you, thanks to “Sports Illustrated,” thanks.