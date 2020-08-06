Selena Gomez takes the warmth in brand-new food preparation program

Selena Gomez is taking the warmth in the cooking area.

The singer-actress pieces and also dices in “Selena + Chef,” debuting Aug. 13 on the brand-new HBO Max streaming solution. The 10- episode collection was fired in the cooking area of Gomez’s brand-new Los Angeles-area residence. Her grandparents and also 2 good friends, that have actually been quarantining with her, function as preference testers.

“I really thought this would be something lighthearted because I was getting definitely down,” she claimed in a video clip meeting Wednesday. “Of course, there’s more important things going on but this was an opportunity to make something that could make people smile.”

Assisting Gomez from another location are cooks Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi, Tonya Holland, Daniel Holzman, Jon & & Vinny, Candice Kumai, Ludo Lefebvre, Antonia Lofaso, Nancy Silverton and also Angelo Sosa. They trainer her with making such recipes as Oriental morning meal tacos, matcha delicious chocolate chip cookies, spicy miso ramen, fish and shellfish tostada and also cheese souffle.

There was nobody off-camera flawlessly prepping the components and also Gomez really did not doll up her garments or make-up while slicing and also mixing. Remote cams established in her cooking area recorded Gomez’s incidents that consist of fires in the stove and also spraying juices. She possesses sharp blades while dealing with a slimed octopus and also draws body organs out of a raw poultry.

“I hope you’re going to laugh because I look like a fool,” she claimed. “I love cooking, I just don’t know how to do it all the time.”

Her best dish? “I make a killer PB&J,” she claimed, giggling.

Gomez discovered to utilize a damp towel to change the form and also setting on home plate of a timeless French omelette.

“I’ve never cared more about presentation than I do now,” she claimed.

Food preparation in the house has actually increased throughout the worldwide pandemic, with individuals utilizing it to relieve dullness and also stress and anxiety.

“It’s not easy for anyone to be walking through what we’re walking through. It’s affecting people, specifically with mental health,” Gomez claimed. “It’s just confusing. It was hard but I tried to find what I needed to get me through it. I have great friends, I see a therapist. Just try to keep my mind positive. I’ve learned more about my country than I ever have from school or anything.”

Each episode highlights a food-related charity and also welcomes customers to adhere to along at residence with listings of components and also devices required.

“You don’t have to be a great cook to enjoy this show,” co-executive manufacturer Aaron Saidman claimed.

Given that shooting finished, Gomez claimed she’s made the delicious chocolate chip cookies and also French omelette once more.

“I didn’t burn my house down,” she claimed.

