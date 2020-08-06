See: Selena Gomez finds out to prepare in ‘Selena + Cook’ trailer

Aug. 6 (UPI)– HBO Max is offering a peek of the brand-new collection Selena + Cook

The streaming solution shared a trailer for the food preparation program Wednesday including vocalist as well as starlet Selena Gomez.

The sneak peek reveals Gomez, 28, discover to prepare with the aid of Roy Choi as well as various other celeb cooks. Gomez as well as the cooks recorded from their corresponding houses because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Along with Choi, the collection includes cooks Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington as well as Tonya Holland. Gomez’s friends and family work as preference testers.

Selena + Cook includes 10 episodes. Gomez will certainly highlight a food-related charity in each episode.

“Having some of the best chefs open up their kitchens to me was a humbling and fun experience. I definitely discovered I have a lot more to learn,” she claimed in a news release. “I’m also really happy that we were able to highlight and raise money for some incredible charitable organizations.”

Along with starring, Gomez exec generated the collection with Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman as well as Leah Hariton.

Selena + Cook premieres Aug. 13.

