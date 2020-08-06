Primark launch finances hair styling vary with Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist

From their derrières to their infants, the Kardashians have many emblems that make them well-known. However the one which stands out most to us is, no doubt, their hair.

So you possibly can think about our pleasure after we came upon that Primark was launching a haircare line with the Kardashians’ very personal hair stylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, again in March.

And now they’ve collaborated once more to launch a model new assortment of heated styling instruments at reasonably priced costs.









The Primark x AF vary features a excessive efficiency hairdryer with an additional lengthy twine, straighteners and a hair curling wand – and it appears to be like wonderful.

One of the best half? Every merchandise prices solely £12, which is fairly low-cost compared to stylers from main hair manufacturers like BaByliss and ghd.

Talking about his newest collaboration with Primark, Fitzsimmons mentioned: “People often ask me how they can create the looks I deliver for my clients at an affordable price point. Now, I’ve created a haircare range that will do just that.”

He went on to say: “It’s a dream come true to launch my own hair care range. To know I am doing it with a retailer so suited to my vision and so close to my Dublin roots makes it all the more special.”









The hair stylist has an enormous checklist of A-list purchasers together with the Kardashian and Jenner clan in addition to Bella Hadid, Ashley Graham and Joan Smalls.

Eager to get the Kardashian search for much less? Us too! The brand new Primark x AF vary is available in shops now, together with Andrew’s different haircare merchandise.

Nevertheless it’s sure to be a sell-out – so do not cling about. You’ll find out the closest Primark to you by utilizing the retailer’s on-line retailer finder.

