Luke Bryan Readies Child Present for Katy Perry: ‘She’s Pretty Close’

Luke Bryan is conceptualizing child present suggestions for future brand-new mama Katy Perry. The pop celebrity– that is Bryan’s American Idolizer mate– schedules this month with her initial youngster, an infant lady with fiancé Orlando Blossom.

Bryan is privy to the specific due day after a phonecall with Perry, and also he intends to have a suitable present ready, in addition to offering psychological and also spiritual assistance for the super star pair and also their initial youngster with each other (Blossom currently has a 9-year-old boy, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr).

“I didn’t know the exact due date,” Bryan informs Amusement Tonight, “so I texted her like, ‘Hey, just so I can kind of wrap my head around when to really start thinking about you guys and saying prayers and everything,’ so she let me know the due date. … She’s pretty close.”

As well as simply what sort of present has the nation crooner thought up for the brand-new child? Funneling his cowboy allure using Perry’s usually dazzling shade scheme, it looks like if Bryan has actually created the ideal sort of plaything to present on the youngster once she shows up.

“I told her I’m probably gonna send her little girl maybe, like, a little pink BB gun,” Bryan clarifies with a laugh. “An old country boy version of little baby girl gifts. Pink camo and a pink BB gun.”

The nation celebrity is close to Perry after having actually evaluated American Idolizer with her, in addition to Lionel Richie– and also the triad strategy to return for a brand-new period, settlements regardless of. Bryan claims the group’s “chemistry is so natural, so real, so fun, and I wouldn’t miss being at that judges’ table for the world.”

On The Other Hand, the nation celebrity’s upcoming 7th workshop cd Born Right Here Live Right Here Pass Away Right Here arrives this Friday (Aug. 7). Bryan has actually currently shared the tracks “One Margarita,” “Knockin’ Boots” and also “What She Wants Tonight.”

