Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande– Moisten Me Verses|Chromatica Cd

” Moisten Me Verses”
[Verse 1: Lady Gaga]
I actually did not ask for an entirely complimentary trip
I simply asked you to expose me an authentic blast
I never ever before asked for the rainfalls
A minimum of I showed up, you exposed me definitely nothing in all
[Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga]
It’s coming down on me
Water like suffering
It’s coming down on me
I prepare, dampen me
[Chorus: Lady Gaga]
I favor to be entirely dry, nevertheless at the minimum I live
Moisten me, rains, rains
Moisten me, rains, rains
I favor to be entirely dry, nevertheless at the minimum I live
Moisten me, rains, rains
Moisten me
[Post-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande]
Moisten me
Mmm, oh yes, baby
Dampen me
[Verse 2: Ariana Grande]
Livin’ in a world where no one’s innocent
Oh, nevertheless at the minimum we try, mmm
Acquired ta live my reality, not keep it bottled in
So I do not lose my mind, baby, yeah
[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga]
I can feel it on my skin (It’s comin’ down on me)
Decline on my face (Water like suffering)
Enable it do away with my misdoings (It’s coming down on me)
Enable it do away with, yeah
[Chorus: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande]
I favor to be entirely dry, nevertheless at the minimum I live
Moisten me, rains, rains
Moisten me, rains, rains
I favor to be entirely dry, nevertheless at the minimum I live
Moisten me, rains, rains
Rain (Rain) on (On) me
[Post-Chorus: Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga]
Moisten me
Moisten me
Oh yes, yeah
Dampen me, ooh yeah
Dampen me
Moisten me, ooh
[Bridge: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande]
Hands around the skies
I’ll be your galaxy
I will fly
Moisten me, tidal bore
Hands around the skies
I’ll be your galaxy
I will fly
Moisten me (Dampen me)
[Chorus: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga]
I favor to be entirely dry, nevertheless at the minimum I live (Dampen me)
Moisten me, rains, rains
Moisten me, rains, rains (Dampen me)
I favor to be entirely dry, nevertheless at the minimum I live (A minimum of I live)
Moisten me, rains, rains (Dampen me, baby)
Moisten me (Dampen me)
[Outro: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande]
I pay attention to the roaring comin’ down
Will not you dampen me?
Eh, eh, yeah (Moisten, beauty)
I pay attention to the roaring comin’ down
Will not you dampen me? (Me)
Eh, eh, yeah
Dampen me
Credits & & & & Facts.
Made Up By: Amy Lynn Williams, Jeremiah Issue, Betty Wright, Rami, Nija, BURNS, Tchami, BloodPop ®, Boys Noize, Ariana Grande & & & & Lady Gaga
Recognizing Developer: Randy Merrill
Vocal Singing Supplier: Benjamin Rice
Additional Production: Tchami
Recording Developer: Benjamin Rice
Drums: BURNS
Guitar: BURNS
Bass: BURNS
Key-board: BURNS
Mixing Developer: Benjamin Rice & & & & Tom Norris
Assistant Integrating Developer: Scott Kelly
Percussion: Leddie Garcia
Saxophone: Rachel Mazer
Secret Musicians: Lady Gaga & & & & Ariana Grande
Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records
Copyright ©: Interscope Records
Tag: Interscope Records
Video Manager: Robert Rodriguez
Provider: Global Tracks Group
Release Day: May 22, 2020