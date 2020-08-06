Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande– Moisten Me Verses|Chromatica Cd

” Moisten Me Verses”

[Verse 1: Lady Gaga]

I actually did not ask for an entirely complimentary trip

I simply asked you to expose me an authentic blast

I never ever before asked for the rainfalls

A minimum of I showed up, you exposed me definitely nothing in all

[Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga]

It’s coming down on me

Water like suffering

It’s coming down on me

I prepare, dampen me

[Chorus: Lady Gaga]

I favor to be entirely dry, nevertheless at the minimum I live

Moisten me, rains, rains

Moisten me, rains, rains

I favor to be entirely dry, nevertheless at the minimum I live

Moisten me, rains, rains

Moisten me

[Post-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande]

Moisten me

Mmm, oh yes, baby

Dampen me

[Verse 2: Ariana Grande]

Livin’ in a world where no one’s innocent

Oh, nevertheless at the minimum we try, mmm

Acquired ta live my reality, not keep it bottled in

So I do not lose my mind, baby, yeah

[Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga]

I can feel it on my skin (It’s comin’ down on me)

Decline on my face (Water like suffering)

Enable it do away with my misdoings (It’s coming down on me)

Enable it do away with, yeah

[Chorus: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande]

I favor to be entirely dry, nevertheless at the minimum I live

Moisten me, rains, rains

Moisten me, rains, rains

I favor to be entirely dry, nevertheless at the minimum I live

Moisten me, rains, rains

Rain (Rain) on (On) me

[Post-Chorus: Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga]

Moisten me

Moisten me

Oh yes, yeah

Dampen me, ooh yeah

Dampen me

Moisten me, ooh

[Bridge: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande]

Hands around the skies

I’ll be your galaxy

I will fly

Moisten me, tidal bore

Hands around the skies

I’ll be your galaxy

I will fly

Moisten me (Dampen me)

[Chorus: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga]

I favor to be entirely dry, nevertheless at the minimum I live (Dampen me)

Moisten me, rains, rains

Moisten me, rains, rains (Dampen me)

I favor to be entirely dry, nevertheless at the minimum I live (A minimum of I live)

Moisten me, rains, rains (Dampen me, baby)

Moisten me (Dampen me)

[Outro: Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande]

I pay attention to the roaring comin’ down

Will not you dampen me?

Eh, eh, yeah (Moisten, beauty)

I pay attention to the roaring comin’ down

Will not you dampen me? (Me)

Eh, eh, yeah

Dampen me

Credits & & & & Facts.

Made Up By: Amy Lynn Williams, Jeremiah Issue, Betty Wright, Rami, Nija, BURNS, Tchami, BloodPop ®, Boys Noize, Ariana Grande & & & & Lady Gaga



Recognizing Developer: Randy Merrill

Vocal Singing Supplier: Benjamin Rice

Additional Production: Tchami

Recording Developer: Benjamin Rice

Drums: BURNS

Guitar: BURNS

Bass: BURNS

Key-board: BURNS

Mixing Developer: Benjamin Rice & & & & Tom Norris

Assistant Integrating Developer: Scott Kelly

Percussion: Leddie Garcia

Saxophone: Rachel Mazer

Secret Musicians: Lady Gaga & & & & Ariana Grande

Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records



Copyright ©: Interscope Records

Tag: Interscope Records

Video Manager: Robert Rodriguez

Provider: Global Tracks Group

Release Day: May 22, 2020