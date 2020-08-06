Katy Perry helps Ellen DeGeneres amid poisonous office claims; says ‘I’ve solely had optimistic takeaways’ | Photogallery

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has spoken out in favour of American comic Ellen DeGeneres, following studies about an alleged poisonous work surroundings on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Present’. This submit comes after Ellen’s fashionable present has change into the topic of an inner investigation by mum or dad firm WarnerMedia following quite a few accounts of office issues on the comedy present collection. Nevertheless, sharing her expertise on the present, the ‘Roar’ singer tweeted she solely had “positive takeaways” throughout her time shared with Ellen and in addition on her present. “I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the@theellenshow,” the soon-to-be mom tweeted. The 35-year-old crooner additionally highlighted DeGeneres’ steady efforts of combating for “equality” all through the years by way of her platforms. Perry added, “I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend.” As cited by Selection, the studies of alleged “racism and intimidation” on the present had been initially run by a web-portal round mid-July. It’s story contained a spectrum of accused racist behaviour, from microaggressions to jokes about mistaking two Black feminine staff with the identical coiffure, in addition to criticism of statements allegedly made to a different staffer by govt producer Ed Glavin. Glavin and fellow govt producers Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly addressed the allegations in a joint assertion to the online portal. Reportedly, DeGeneres, final week broke her silence to deal with the accusations of the behind-the-scenes tradition in a memo to workers and is in plans to say goodbye to the present. Many different celebrities have additionally come out in help of Ellen. (All images: Instagram)

