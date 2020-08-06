Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher, as well as a lot more celebs are involving Ellen Degeneres’ support

Celebs are safeguarding Ellen DeGeneres amidst accusations that she maltreated individuals as well as cultivated a harmful workplace at“The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Numbers like Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher, as well as Kevin Hart have actually opened concerning their very own favorable experiences with the comic in the middle of the objection.

Expert assembled a listing of the celebrities that are defending the talk-show host.

After existing as well as previous staffers implicated Ellen DeGeneres of adding to a “toxic work culture” at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the talk program host’s popular buddies started rallying to sustain her.

Celebs like Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher, as well as Kevin Hart have actually shared messages on social media sites vouching for DeGeneres’ personality– in spite of lately appeared accusations of sex-related transgression, bigotry, as well as persecution of others on her program.

As well as, after speaking out in support of DeGeneres, several celebrities have actually additionally encountered reaction from followers that explained that their experiences as A-listers or visitors on her program aren’t equal to the experiences of individuals that have actually helped her.

Below’s what DeGeneres’ buddies are stating concerning the comic amidst the objection.

Songs supervisor Mobility scooter Braun stated that the talk program host is a “kind, thoughtful, courageous human.”

Braun commended DeGeneres in a series of tweets on Friday.

“People love to take shots at people. They love to see people fall. How quickly so many forget. @TheEllenShow is a kind, thoughtful, courageous human being who stands for what is right and highlights on her show the best of us. She has helped change the views for equality,” Braun composed.

He proceeded, “Needed to say this as I know first hand how she helps so many when we are watching and when we are not. She isn’t about what is popular she is about what is right. Sending love to Ellen today.”

Braun takes care of celebrities like Justin Bieber as well as Ariana Grande, both of whom have actually looked like celeb visitors on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” numerous times.

Portia de Rossi, DeGeneres’ spouse, published a message stating, “I Stand With Ellen.”

The version damaged her silence on the conflict bordering DeGeneres as well as her program on Monday.

The starlet shared an Instagram image that stated, “I Stand By Ellen.” The image additionally had the program’s concept, “Be Kind To One Another,” on it.

“To all our fans….we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks,” she captioned the image.

DeGeneres as well as de Rossi initially satisfied at a celebration in 2000 as well as revealed they were dating in2005 The pair got married 3 years later on after The golden state legalised same-sex marital relationship.

De Rossi has actually been wed to the comic since as well as has actually shown up on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” various times for many years.

Nacho Figueras, an Argentine polo gamer, gotten in touch with DeGeneres’ A-list buddies to openly sustain her.

Figueras applauded the comic in an Instagram article he shared on Monday.

After stating that he would certainly waited on “someone with more authority” to speak out in support of DeGeneres, Figueras determined to share his experience with the comic as well as called her program “a very well run machine.”

“Everyone was super nice, not just to me but to each other and anyone involved,” he composed.

The specialist polo gamer after that mentioned that DeGeneres respects both popular as well as non-famous individuals.

“I have seen Ellen act not just in her show but in public appearances in theatres where she is nice to absolutely everyone, the guy serving the coffee, the person in the elevator, the security guy and the owner of the venue,” he stated.

Figueras included, “Everyone loves her because that is who she is. She makes the world a better place for millions of people everyday and we cannot hit her because something may have not been perfect.”

The professional athlete after that gotten in touch with a few of the comic’s buddies– like Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama, Pink, Sean Hayes, Woman Gaga, Oprah, Katy Perry, as well as Justin Timberlake– to openly sustain DeGeneres.

Figueras initially metDeGeneres as well as de Rossi when he as well as his spouse Delfina Blaquier struck up a discussion with the pair at a dining establishment in Los Angeles.

He after that showed up on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for the very first time in 2017 as well as went crazy concerning the host on air.

“She really is the sweetest woman I’ve ever met. I think that we connected right away. I really love you. You know how much I love her?” he asked the target market prior to taking down his trousers to display a set of fighters with DeGeneres’ face on them.

Katy Perry tweeted that she’s “only ever had positive takeaways” from both DeGeneres as well as her program.

The “Dark Horse” vocalist shared a favorable message concerning DeGeneres in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

“I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow,” Perry composed.

She proceeded, “I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend.”

Perry has actually shown up on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” sometimes throughout the years, talking about every little thing from her music occupation to her lovemaking.

Samantha Ronson stated DeGeneres has actually constantly been “kind and respectful and cool” to her.

The British DJ protected DeGeneres, that she stated has actually employed her to operate at numerous occasions, in an Instagram article on Wednesday.

“I know social media prefers a negative post, but that’s not me and that’s not my experience with @theellenshow over the 15 years that I have known her and been hired by her,” Ronson composed.

She proceeded, “Before you start with the ‘but you’re a celebrity….’ I was hired by her, which makes me an employee, trust me there are plenty of celebrities who hire me and treat me like shit, not her. She has always been kind and respectful and cool.”

Diane Keaton stated that DeGeneres “gives back to so many.”

The “Annie Hall” starlet spoke up on behalf of DeGeneres in an Instagram article she shared on Tuesday.

“I ALWAYS ENJOYED MY VISITS TO THE ELLEN SHOW. I’VE SEEN HOW THE AUDIENCE EXUDES HAPPINESS AND GRATITUDE. SHE GIVES BACK TO SO MANY INCLUDING ME,” Keaton composed, additionally sharing a picture from her 2018 see to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The starlet has actually shown up on the talk reveal sometimes throughout DeGeneres’ period on-air, most lately in February 2020.

After playing a round of “Burning Questions” with DeGeneres, she shared a clip on Instagram as well as composed, “ITS ALWAYS A GOOD TIME ON THE ELLEN SHOW!!”

Kevin Hart called the fellow comic “one of the dopest people on the f—ing planet.”

Hart stated it’s “crazy” to see individuals criticise DeGeneres in an Instagram article on Tuesday.

“It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f—ing planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1,” he captioned a picture of himself as well as DeGeneres on her program.

The comic remained to claim that culture is “falling in love” with individuals’s failures.

“It’s honestly sad…When did we get here? I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another….this hate s— has to stop,” he composed.

Hart described that he does not desire to “disregard the feelings of others and their experiences” however wishes to share his as well as DeGeneres’ favorable partnership with the general public.

“Love you for life Ellen,” he composed.

Hart has actually seen DeGeneres’ program numerous times throughout the years.

After a collection of his homophobic tweets from 2008 resurfaced as well as led him to take out as the host of the 2019 Academy Honors, Hart opened concerning his choice on an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in January 2019.

At one factor throughout the meeting, DeGeneres disclosed that she directly called the Academy of Movie Arts as well as Sciences as well as advised them to persuade Hart to host.

“As a gay person, I am sensitive to all of that, and I talked to you about all of this and you’ve already expressed that it’s not being educated on the subject, not realising how dangerous those words are, not realising how many kids are killed for being gay, or beaten up every day,” she informed him, including, “You have grown, you have apologised, you are apologizing again right now. You’ve done it. Don’t let those people win. Host the Oscars.”

Hart eventually determined versus holding the Oscars, leaving the setting uninhabited.

Ashton Kutcher stated that it was “refreshing” to see that DeGeneres “never pandered to celebrity.”

Kutcher declared that the talk program host has actually dealt with both celebs as well as non-famous people with equivalent “respect & kindness” in a tweet on Tuesday.

“I haven’t spoken with @TheEllenShow and can only speak from my own experience. She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren’t right she handles it and fixes,” he composed.

Followers explained that Kutcher is a star, so he likely could not understand exactly how she deals with individuals that aren’t popular.

Kutcher responded by stating that DeGeneres’ compassion has actually encompassed both his groups as well as individuals “she didn’t even know I work with.”

One more individual wrote: “Too bad her staff doesn’t have ‘teams.’”

The star responded, “No but they are part of one and those individuals should be held accountable.”

Not just is Kutcher a normal visitor on DeGeneres’ program, however he disclosed that he as well as his spouse Mila Kunis are neighbors with the comic as well as de Rossi throughout a 2018 episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Jay Leno stated he declined to “discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay.”

Leno, the previous host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” shared a message on behalf of his long time good friend through Twitter on Tuesday.

“I don’t discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay. The Ellen I know has raised over $US125 million dollars for charity and has always been a kind and decent person. I fully support her,” he composed.

Leno initially satisfied DeGeneres when she was simply getting into the stand-up funny scene, she disclosed throughout a 2014 episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“It was a big deal that I was working with Jay Leno and that I was on the poster with him. He signed it, ‘See you at the top,’” she remembered. “It made me feel so, ‘Oh my god, he thinks I’m going to make it to the top.”

He reacted, “I always thought you were really funny because comedy is comedy. I always hated the term ‘comedienne.’ When I was a kid, they had comedians and ‘comediennes,’ which were female. Comedy is comedy. Funny is funny.”

