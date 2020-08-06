‘I Have To Mute Her’

KEY POINTS Nikki Glaser mentioned she has to continuously mute Jennifer Lopez on social media

The slapstick comedian, who’s recovering from an consuming dysfunction, mentioned the singer’s way of life is usually troublesome for her

Glaser issued a public apology to Taylor Swift over her body-shaming feedback in “Miss Americana” earlier this 12 months

Nikki Glaser follows Jennifer Lopez on social media however has to continuously mute her.

Glaser has admitted in a brand new interview that although she is following the singer-actress as a result of she finds her to be an attention-grabbing individual, seeing Lopez’s posts on Instagram could be a downside for her at occasions. The “World of Dance” decide’s way of life, notably her diets and cleanses, “triggered” Glaser, who’s recovering from an consuming dysfunction.

“She’s someone I have to mute constantly because I am so triggered by how much she works and how much she always looks great when she’s doing everything that she’s doing and she’s so multi-talented. I really have to mute her,” Glaser mentioned on the July 29 episode of “Better Together with Maria Menounos.”

“It’s so unhealthy for me when she’s doing these cleanses and diets,” she continued. “It’s very triggering and I’m not even trying to keep up with her. She’s someone I’m just following because she’s interesting.”

Earlier this 12 months, Glaser sparked backlash after her feedback about Taylor Swift’s physique have been featured within the singer’s Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana.” She later apologized to Swift, explaining that her feedback have been a mirrored image of her personal struggles and that she did not imply to demean the singer.

“I love @taylorswift. Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of a–hats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year,” Glaser wrote on Instagram. “It’s insanely ironic because anyone who knows me knows I’m obnoxiously obsessed with her and her music.”

Glaser additionally mentioned that the quotes utilized in “Miss Americana” have been from an interview she did 5 years in the past, explaining that she had possible been feeling insecure and jealous at time.

“This quote should be used as an example of ‘projection’ in PSYCH101 textbooks. If you’re familiar with my ‘work’ at all, you know I talk openly about battling some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years,” Glaser mentioned.

“I was probably ‘feeling fat’ that day and was jealous,” she continued. “Also, I’ve had people say the same s–t about me being too skinny before and know how terrible it feels to hear that when you’re struggling. And I was only bothered by her model friends because I’d like to be her friend and I’m not a model.”

Swift accepted Glaser’s apology and despatched her a “massive hug” in a remark she wrote on the latter’s publish.

“I appreciate this so much and one of the major themes about the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves,” Swift wrote. “I’m so sorry to hear that you’ve struggled with some of the same things I’ve struggled with. Sending a massive hug.”

Picture: Getty Pictures