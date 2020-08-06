Girl Gaga – Plastic Doll Verses|Chromatica Cd

“Plastic Doll Lyrics”

[Intro]

Am I E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I

Am I pl-plastic?

Pl-plastic do-o-o-o-oll

Pl-plastic, technologic

[Verse 1]

Open me up as well as reduce me loosened

I include a bag as well as brand-new footwear

Am I your kind? Am I your kind?

( Ooh la la, ooh la la, ooh, ooh, ooh la la)

I’ve stayed in a pink box as long

I am leading rack, they constructed me solid

Am I your kind? Am I your kind?

( Ooh la la, ooh la la, ooh, ooh, ooh la la)

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause I’ ve invested also lengthy

Dancing all alone

Dancing to the very same tune

I’m no plaything for a genuine kid

( Ooh la la, ooh la la)

If you’re a genuine kid

[Chorus]

Do not have fun with me

It simply harms me

I’m bouncin’ bizarre

No, no, no, I’m not your plastic doll

( Your plastic doll)

[Verse 2]

I’ve obtained blonde hair as well as cherry lips

I’m state of art, I’m microchipped

Am I your kind? Am I your kind?

( Ooh la la, oh la la, ooh, ooh, ooh la la)

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause I’ ve invested also lengthy

Dancing all alone

Dancing to the very same tune

I’m no plaything for a genuine kid

( Ooh la la, ooh la la)

If you’re a genuine kid

[Chorus]

Do not have fun with me

It simply harms me

I’m bouncin’ bizarre

No, no, no, I’m not your plastic doll (Ooh la la)

Do not have fun with me

It simply harms me

I’m bouncin’ bizarre

No, no, no, I’m not your plastic doll

( Your plastic doll)

[Bridge]

Inform me, that clothed you? Where would certainly you obtain that hat?

Why is she cryin’? What’s the cost?

That’s that lady, Malibu Gaga?

Looks so unfortunate, what is this legend? (Oh)

[Chorus] Do not have fun with me

It simply harms me

I’m bouncin’ bizarre

No, no, no, I’m not your plastic doll

( Your plastic doll)

Do not have fun with me

It simply harms me

I’m bouncin’ bizarre

No, no, no, I’m not your plastic doll

( Your plastic doll)

[Outro]

Am I E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I

Pl-plastic? (Plastic)

Pl-plastic do-o-o-o-oll

Pl-plastic, technologic (Plastic)

Am I E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I (I’m not your plastic doll)

Pl-plastic?

Pl-plastic do-o-o-o-oll

Pl-plastic, technologic (Ooh la la)

Credits & & Details.

Composed By: Rami, Jacob Kasher, BloodPop ®, Skrillex & & Girl Gaga

Key-board: Skrillex & & BloodPop ®

Percussion: BloodPop ® & & Madeon

Guitar: BloodPop ® & & Madeon

Bass: BloodPop ® & & Skrillex

Drums: BloodPop ® & Skrillex

Blending Designer: Benjamin Rice, Tom Norris & & Scott Kelly

Singing Manufacturer: Benjamin Rice

Supplier: Universal Songs Team

Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records

Copyright ©: Interscope Records

Vocals: Girl Gaga

Tag: Interscope Records

Launch Day: Might 29, 202