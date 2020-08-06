Girl Gaga – Plastic Doll Verses|Chromatica Cd

“Plastic Doll Lyrics”
[Intro]
Am I E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I
Am I pl-plastic?
Pl-plastic do-o-o-o-oll
Pl-plastic, technologic
[Verse 1]
Open me up as well as reduce me loosened
I include a bag as well as brand-new footwear
Am I your kind? Am I your kind?
( Ooh la la, ooh la la, ooh, ooh, ooh la la)
I’ve stayed in a pink box as long
I am leading rack, they constructed me solid
Am I your kind? Am I your kind?
( Ooh la la, ooh la la, ooh, ooh, ooh la la)
[Pre-Chorus]
‘Cause I’ ve invested also lengthy
Dancing all alone
Dancing to the very same tune
I’m no plaything for a genuine kid
( Ooh la la, ooh la la)
If you’re a genuine kid
[Chorus]
Do not have fun with me
It simply harms me
I’m bouncin’ bizarre
No, no, no, I’m not your plastic doll
( Your plastic doll)
[Verse 2]
I’ve obtained blonde hair as well as cherry lips
I’m state of art, I’m microchipped
Am I your kind? Am I your kind?
( Ooh la la, oh la la, ooh, ooh, ooh la la)
[Pre-Chorus]
‘Cause I’ ve invested also lengthy
Dancing all alone
Dancing to the very same tune
I’m no plaything for a genuine kid
( Ooh la la, ooh la la)
If you’re a genuine kid
[Chorus]
Do not have fun with me
It simply harms me
I’m bouncin’ bizarre
No, no, no, I’m not your plastic doll (Ooh la la)
Do not have fun with me
It simply harms me
I’m bouncin’ bizarre
No, no, no, I’m not your plastic doll
( Your plastic doll)
[Bridge]
Inform me, that clothed you? Where would certainly you obtain that hat?
Why is she cryin’? What’s the cost?
That’s that lady, Malibu Gaga?
Looks so unfortunate, what is this legend? (Oh)
[Chorus] Do not have fun with me
It simply harms me
I’m bouncin’ bizarre
No, no, no, I’m not your plastic doll
( Your plastic doll)
Do not have fun with me
It simply harms me
I’m bouncin’ bizarre
No, no, no, I’m not your plastic doll
( Your plastic doll)
[Outro]
Am I E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I
Pl-plastic? (Plastic)
Pl-plastic do-o-o-o-oll
Pl-plastic, technologic (Plastic)
Am I E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I-E-I (I’m not your plastic doll)
Pl-plastic?
Pl-plastic do-o-o-o-oll
Pl-plastic, technologic (Ooh la la)
Credits & & Details.
Composed By: Rami, Jacob Kasher, BloodPop ®, Skrillex & & Girl Gaga
Key-board: Skrillex & & BloodPop ®
Percussion: BloodPop ® & & Madeon
Guitar: BloodPop ® & & Madeon
Bass: BloodPop ® & & Skrillex
Drums: BloodPop ® & Skrillex
Blending Designer: Benjamin Rice, Tom Norris & & Scott Kelly
Singing Manufacturer: Benjamin Rice
Supplier: Universal Songs Team
Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records
Copyright ©: Interscope Records
Vocals: Girl Gaga
Tag: Interscope Records
Launch Day: Might 29, 202