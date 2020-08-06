Girl Gaga – Enjoyable Tonight Verses|Chromatica Cd

“Fun Tonight Lyrics”

[Verse 1]
Feelin’ something that I can not discuss (Oh)
Assume it’s an injury I still captivate (Oh)
I would certainly do anything to numb the fire (Oh)
I presume I’m simply ablaze nowadays (Oh)

[Pre-Chorus]
I can not see right, I can not see me
There’s way too much pain captured in between
Desire I could be what I understand I am
This minute’s pirated my strategies

[Chorus]
I’m feelin’ the manner in which I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you (Ooh, ooh)
I look at the lady in the mirror, she speaks with me as well
Yeah, I can see it in your face
You do not assume I’ve drawn my weight
Possibly it’s time for us to bid farewell ’cause
I’m feelin’ the manner in which I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you
I’m not havin’ enjoyable tonight

[Verse 2]
You like the paparazzi, like the popularity
Although you understand it triggers me discomfort
I seem like I remain in a jail heck
Stick my hands with the steel bars and also shout

[Pre-Chorus]
What occurs currently? I’m not alright
And also if I shout, you leave
When I’m unfortunate, you simply wan na play
I’ve had sufficient, why do I remain?

[Chorus]
I’m feelin’ the manner in which I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you (Ooh, ooh)
I look at the lady in the mirror, she speaks with me as well
Yeah, I can see it in your face
You do not assume I have actually drawn my weight
Possibly it’s time for us to bid farewell ’cause
I’m feelin’ the manner in which I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you
I’m not havin’ enjoyable tonight

[Bridge]
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
I’m not havin’ enjoyable tonight
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
I’m not havin’ enjoyable tonight

[Chorus]
Yeah, I can see it in your face
You do not assume I have actually drawn my weight
Possibly it’s time for us to bid farewell ’cause
I’m feelin’ the manner in which I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you
I’m not havin’ enjoyable tonight

Credits & & Details.

Composed By: Jacob Kasher, Skrillex, Rami, BloodPop ® & & Girl Gaga

Drums: BloodPop ® & & BURNS

Bass: BloodPop ® & & BURNS

Percussion: BloodPop ® & & BURNS

Keyboards: BloodPop ® & & BURNS

Guitar: BloodPop ® & BURNS

Blending Designer: Benjamin Rice, Tom Norris & & Scott Kelly

Singing Manufacturer: Benjamin Rice

Supplier: Universal Songs Team

Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records

Copyright ©: Interscope Records

Tag: Interscope Records

Vocals: Girl Gaga

Launch Day: May 29, 2020



