Girl Gaga – Enjoyable Tonight Verses|Chromatica Cd

“Fun Tonight Lyrics”
[Verse 1]
Feelin’ something that I can not discuss (Oh)
Assume it’s an injury I still captivate (Oh)
I would certainly do anything to numb the fire (Oh)
I presume I’m simply ablaze nowadays (Oh)
[Pre-Chorus]
I can not see right, I can not see me
There’s way too much pain captured in between
Desire I could be what I understand I am
This minute’s pirated my strategies
[Chorus]
I’m feelin’ the manner in which I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you (Ooh, ooh)
I look at the lady in the mirror, she speaks with me as well
Yeah, I can see it in your face
You do not assume I’ve drawn my weight
Possibly it’s time for us to bid farewell ’cause
I’m feelin’ the manner in which I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you
I’m not havin’ enjoyable tonight
[Verse 2]
You like the paparazzi, like the popularity
Although you understand it triggers me discomfort
I seem like I remain in a jail heck
Stick my hands with the steel bars and also shout
[Pre-Chorus]
What occurs currently? I’m not alright
And also if I shout, you leave
When I’m unfortunate, you simply wan na play
I’ve had sufficient, why do I remain?
[Chorus]
I’m feelin’ the manner in which I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you (Ooh, ooh)
I look at the lady in the mirror, she speaks with me as well
Yeah, I can see it in your face
You do not assume I have actually drawn my weight
Possibly it’s time for us to bid farewell ’cause
I’m feelin’ the manner in which I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you
I’m not havin’ enjoyable tonight
[Bridge]
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
I’m not havin’ enjoyable tonight
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
I’m not havin’ enjoyable tonight
[Chorus]
Yeah, I can see it in your face
You do not assume I have actually drawn my weight
Possibly it’s time for us to bid farewell ’cause
I’m feelin’ the manner in which I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you
I’m not havin’ enjoyable tonight
Credits & & Details.
Composed By: Jacob Kasher, Skrillex, Rami, BloodPop ® & & Girl Gaga
Drums: BloodPop ® & & BURNS
Bass: BloodPop ® & & BURNS
Percussion: BloodPop ® & & BURNS
Keyboards: BloodPop ® & & BURNS
Guitar: BloodPop ® & BURNS
Blending Designer: Benjamin Rice, Tom Norris & & Scott Kelly
Singing Manufacturer: Benjamin Rice
Supplier: Universal Songs Team
Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records
Copyright ©: Interscope Records
Tag: Interscope Records
Vocals: Girl Gaga
Launch Day: May 29, 2020