Girl Gaga – Enjoyable Tonight Verses|Chromatica Cd

“Fun Tonight Lyrics”

[Verse 1]

Feelin’ something that I can not discuss (Oh)

Assume it’s an injury I still captivate (Oh)

I would certainly do anything to numb the fire (Oh)

I presume I’m simply ablaze nowadays (Oh)

[Pre-Chorus]

I can not see right, I can not see me

There’s way too much pain captured in between

Desire I could be what I understand I am

This minute’s pirated my strategies

[Chorus]

I’m feelin’ the manner in which I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you (Ooh, ooh)

I look at the lady in the mirror, she speaks with me as well

Yeah, I can see it in your face

You do not assume I’ve drawn my weight

Possibly it’s time for us to bid farewell ’cause

I’m feelin’ the manner in which I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you

I’m not havin’ enjoyable tonight

[Verse 2]

You like the paparazzi, like the popularity

Although you understand it triggers me discomfort

I seem like I remain in a jail heck

Stick my hands with the steel bars and also shout

[Pre-Chorus]

What occurs currently? I’m not alright

And also if I shout, you leave

When I’m unfortunate, you simply wan na play

I’ve had sufficient, why do I remain?

[Chorus]

I’m feelin’ the manner in which I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you (Ooh, ooh)

I look at the lady in the mirror, she speaks with me as well

Yeah, I can see it in your face

You do not assume I have actually drawn my weight

Possibly it’s time for us to bid farewell ’cause

I’m feelin’ the manner in which I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you

I’m not havin’ enjoyable tonight

[Bridge]

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

I’m not havin’ enjoyable tonight

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

I’m not havin’ enjoyable tonight

[Chorus]

Yeah, I can see it in your face

You do not assume I have actually drawn my weight

Possibly it’s time for us to bid farewell ’cause

I’m feelin’ the manner in which I’m feelin’, I’m feelin’ with you

I’m not havin’ enjoyable tonight

Credits & & Details.

Composed By: Jacob Kasher, Skrillex, Rami, BloodPop ® & & Girl Gaga



Drums: BloodPop ® & & BURNS

Bass: BloodPop ® & & BURNS

Percussion: BloodPop ® & & BURNS

Keyboards: BloodPop ® & & BURNS

Guitar: BloodPop ® & BURNS

Blending Designer: Benjamin Rice, Tom Norris & & Scott Kelly

Singing Manufacturer: Benjamin Rice

Supplier: Universal Songs Team

Phonographic Copyright ℗: Interscope Records

Copyright ©: Interscope Records

Tag: Interscope Records

Vocals: Girl Gaga

Launch Day: May 29, 2020