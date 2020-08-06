Emma Watson called out by real-life Bling Ring personality

< video clip id ="2221340" course =(**************************************************************************************************************************************** )data-opts=" {"controls": real,"preload":"none",(****************************************************************** ): incorrect,"videoId":2221340,"duration": 70, "pageURL":"Emma-Watson-blasted-Bling-Ring-real-life-character","title":"Emma Watson blasted by Bling Ring real-life character","poster":(************************************************************************** ),"linkBaseURL":"","plugins": {"related-videos": {"channel":"usshowbiz"},"autoplay-next-video": {"countdown_time":3,"channel": "usshowbiz"} ,"tracking": {"fbia": incorrect,"amp": incorrect},"ads-setup": {"masterVideoTag":(**************************************************************************************** ),"adCancelTimeout":5000, "adsEnabled": incorrect,"nonAdServable": incorrect,(******************************************************************************************** ):"nobid","pos":"metro.video.ctp","bidders": ["grapeshotPlugin"]},"social-share": {"embedUrl": "https://metro.co.uk/video/embed/2221340","linkUrl":(****************************************************************************************************** ),"nonEmbeddable": incorrect},"sources" : { "renditions":[{"frameHeight":360,"controllerType":null,"videoContainer":"MP4","url":"https://videos.metro.co.uk/video/met/2020/08/01/4042396488128483319/640x360_MP4_4042396488128483319.mp4","uploadTimestampMillis":null,"encodingRate":712704,"displayName":"https://videos.metro.co.uk/video/met/2020/08/01/4042396488128483319/640x360_MP4_4042396488128483319.mp4","frames":1764,"audioOnly":false,"id":null,"videoDuration":70000,"videoCodec":"H264","remoteStreamName":null,"framesPerSecond":0,"frameWidth":640,"size":6138884,"referenceId":null,"remoteUrl":null},{"frameHeight":270,"controllerType":null,"videoContainer":"MP4","url":"https://videos.metro.co.uk/video/met/2020/08/01/4042396488128483319/480x270_MP4_4042396488128483319.mp4","uploadTimestampMillis":null,"encodingRate":372736,"displayName":"https://videos.metro.co.uk/video/met/2020/08/01/4042396488128483319/480x270_MP4_4042396488128483319.mp4","frames":1764,"audioOnly":false,"id":null,"videoDuration":70000,"videoCodec":"H264","remoteStreamName":null,"framesPerSecond":0,"frameWidth":480,"size":3234117,"referenceId":null,"remoteUrl":null},{"frameHeight":576,"controllerType":null,"videoContainer":"MP4","url":"https://videos.metro.co.uk/video/met/2020/08/01/4042396488128483319/1024x576_MP4_4042396488128483319.mp4","uploadTimestampMillis":null,"encodingRate":1327104,"displayName":"https://videos.metro.co.uk/video/met/2020/08/01/4042396488128483319/1024x576_MP4_4042396488128483319.mp4","frames":1764,"audioOnly":false,"id":null,"videoDuration":70000,"videoCodec":"H264","remoteStreamName":null,"framesPerSecond":0,"frameWidth":1024,"size":11380745,"referenceId":null,"remoteUrl":null},{"frameHeight":540,"controllerType":null,"videoContainer":"MP4","url":"https://videos.metro.co.uk/video/met/2020/08/01/4042396488128483319/960x540_MP4_4042396488128483319.mp4","uploadTimestampMillis":null,"encodingRate":1019904,"displayName":"https://videos.metro.co.uk/video/met/2020/08/01/4042396488128483319/960x540_MP4_4042396488128483319.mp4","frames":1764,"audioOnly":false,"id":null,"videoDuration":70000,"videoCodec":"H264","remoteStreamName":null,"framesPerSecond":0,"frameWidth":960,"size":8759670,"referenceId":null,"remoteUrl":null}],"iOSRenditions": [{"frameHeight":270,"controllerType":null,"videoContainer":"M2TS","url":"https://videos.metro.co.uk/video/met/2020/08/01/4042396488128483319/480x270_M2TS_4042396488128483319.m3u8","uploadTimestampMillis":null,"encodingRate":372736,"displayName":"https://videos.metro.co.uk/video/met/2020/08/01/4042396488128483319/480x270_M2TS_4042396488128483319.m3u8","frames":null,"audioOnly":false,"id":null,"videoDuration":70000,"videoCodec":"H264","remoteStreamName":null,"framesPerSecond":0,"frameWidth":480,"size":568,"referenceId":null,"remoteUrl":null},{"frameHeight":360,"controllerType":null,"videoContainer":"M2TS","url":"https://videos.metro.co.uk/video/met/2020/08/01/4042396488128483319/640x360_M2TS_4042396488128483319.m3u8","uploadTimestampMillis":null,"encodingRate":679936,"displayName":"https://videos.metro.co.uk/video/met/2020/08/01/4042396488128483319/640x360_M2TS_4042396488128483319.m3u8","frames":null,"audioOnly":false,"id":null,"videoDuration":70000,"videoCodec":"H264","remoteStreamName":null,"framesPerSecond":0,"frameWidth":640,"size":568,"referenceId":null,"remoteUrl":null}]} }} " preload ="metadata" playsinline ="" >(****************** ) To see this video clip please allow JavaScript, as well as take into consideration updating to an internet. web browser that.supports HTML5

Emma Watson has actually been called out by Alexis Haines( formerly Neiers), the female she depicted in hit2013 film The Bling Ring.

In the film, directed by Sofia Coppola and inspired by real-life events, a group of teens use the internet to track celebrities before burglarizing their homes.

Harry Potter celebrity Emma plays Nicki, based upon Alexis.

Speaking on an Instagram Live with Ziwe Fumudoh today, Alexis explained: 'The issue I had is

with the remarks she made regarding me as well as the duty, although that she currently understood that I was a founded guilty … like, the heroin component, my medication dependency component had actually currently appeared.

‘So I was actually in treatment at the time they were filming the movie.’

Alexis – who says she has never watched the movie – then continued: 'I think she said something along the lines of like, "This girl's the epitome of what I'm totally against and she's disgusting," and you know then I already brought out the

fact that I'd been sexually abused throughout my childhood and was like a full-on heroin addict at the time.'

‘

.

Alexis Neiers, whose story inspired The Bling Ring,

had her own reality TV show called Pretty Wild back in 2010 (Photo: Getty Images Copyright: FILMMAGIC.COM)

Emma in character as Nicki in The Bling Ring; her other famous roles include The Perks of Being a Wallflower and the Harry Potter films (Photo: A24)

*******************************)

It is not known which comments of Emma's Alexis was paraphrasing, but the actress did tell GQ in 2013: 'I'm probably the least obvious choice to play the role, as she's the embodiment of everything that I am considered not to be.

(********************** ).

‘We’ re polar revers. When I review the manuscript as well as I understood that basically it was a reflection on popularity as well as what it’s ended up being to our culture, I needed to do it.

Emma Watson played Alexis Haines in The Bling Ring, directed by Sofia Coppola, in 2013 (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP) (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

'The character is everything that I felt really strongly against – she's superficial, materialistic, vain, amoral. She's all of these things, and I knew that I really hated her. How do you play someone that you hate?

‘But I found it really interesting and it gave me a whole new insight into what my job, or my role as an actress, could be.’

More: Emma Watson



The real-life Bling Ring, who were the subject of a 2010 Vanity Fair article, robbed the homes of famous names including Orlando Bloom, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.

Emma’s other movie credits include The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Little Women.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Emma’s reps for a comment.

