30+ finest ladies’s style offers from the Nordstrom Wedding Anniversary Sale 2020

In situation you missed it, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 has finally arrived. From apparel to shoes to home to beauty, there are hundreds of must-have products currently on sale from top brands like Patagonia, Nike, and Ugg. Our experts have spent the last few days tirelessly searching for all of the best deals you can get right now at Nordstrom’s big event—and some of our favorites are on women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Below are all of the best women’s deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including the wildly popular Moonlight pajamas, the Barefoot Dreams cardigan even Chrissy Teigen is obsessed with, and everyone’s favorite Zella leggings. There are also amazing deals on shoes (like the coziest Ugg slides) and accessories (like the cult-favorite Madewell tote).

Not sure when to shop? If you’re a cardholder, it all depends on how much money you spend annually and your shopper status. Here are all of the start dates:

Icons: Tuesday, August 4th

Ambassadors: Friday, August 7th

Influencers: Monday, August 10th

Insiders: Thursday, August 13th

Public: Wednesday, August 19th

While the sale goes through Sunday, August 30th, keep in mind that things will sell out fast, so don’t wait to click “add to cart” if you see something you want.

Best Women’s Clothing Deals

1. Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas

Sweet dreams at a great price. (Photo: Nordstrom)

When quarantine began, I realized I did not own pajamas, for if I did, it would be easier to differentiate my ‘day clothes’ from my ‘night clothes.’ I always wore leggings at night pre-pandemic, but once I started wearing leggings during the day, I decided I needed pajamas. This is when I caved and purchased Nordstrom’s popular Moonlight Pajamas, which have thousands of rave reviews. I purchased the short version and fell in love. They are comfortable, stylish, and perfect for lounging, and I’ve been waiting for them to be on sale to order the nightshirt and pants versions, which was the right move because now they have a cropped pants version for short people like me!

2. Cardigans

The ultimate cozy accessory. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Cardigans are a must-have item for every season. They’re great for summer, winter, wearing summer clothes in winter, and wearing winter clothes in summer. They are honestly the most important and underrated closet essential. The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic cardigan with thousands of perfect reviews is on sale this year (you can get it in a leopard version now, too!), as well as

3. Zella Leggings

These leggings are Lululemon quality at a fraction of the cost. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Nordstrom’s fitness brand Zella carries leggings, and they one of the most popular items you can buy at the store. As an owner of many pairs, I can attest to them being great quality. They don’t tear or get itchy, and compared to brands like Lululemon, Athleta, and ALO, they are a fantastic price. With 4.5 stars from over 6,000 people, there’s no questioning how good these things are. I buy new pairs of Zella leggings whenever they are on sale, and this year will be no different, especially since I am always in leggings now.

4. BP. Jogger Pants & Top (Get both as a matching set!)

Matching sets are still on trend. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Behold: A cozy matching set that comes in multiple patterns! Matching sets have been all over social media, and will most likely continue to thrive there, especially as we head into another round of pandemic fall/winter. Nordstrom’s juniors brand, BP., makes quality clothing, and at just under $25 for the pants and top, you’re getting a steal. You can also get shorts to match instead. Act fast, though. Matching sets have been a hot ticket item this year, selling out just about everywhere.

5. Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

These iconic leggings are finally on sale. (Photo: Spanx)

I wear my Spanx Faux Leather Leggings all the time during fall and winter. They are great to wear with sweaters while running errands, and also great to pair with a top for nights out. With just about 3,000 rave reviews on Nordstrom’s website, I am not alone in my thoughts. We’ve even covered them at Reviewed because a number of our writers and editors also swear by them. Because they are Spanx, they are flattering by nature, but they are also extremely stylish, and they come in petite and plus size. Every time I wear them, I get compliments. These might be the best thing Nordstrom sells, but that’s just my opinion.

6. Jeans

Top brands on sale. (Photo: Nordstrom)

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the best time to buy new jeans—which we can always use. You’ll affordable Levi’s for an even better price as well as high-end brands you’ve been eyeing like Paige and AG finally at a reasonable price. I’m always on the hunt for Madewell jeans (they’re literally the only jeans our Director of Shopping content wears), and you can find several pairs on sale right now. It’s a miracle.

7. Wacoal Bras

Comfortable support. (Photo: Nordstrom)

People are obsessed with Wacoal bras. With hundreds—some with thousands—of reviews, you really can’t go wrong purchasing one of these, unless you buy the wrong size of course, but that’s on you. I swear by Wacoal’s strapless bra. I own a few of them and they are literally all I wear during summer when I am forced by society to wear a bra. With over 940 positive reviews, the How Perfect No-Wire Contour bra is also great and perfect for days when you have to wear a bra, but would rather not.

8. Natori Bras

Comfortable—even with wires. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Bras are awful. We all know this. But what is one thing that has made my bra-wearing experience slightly better? These Natori bras. The over 3,000 4.5-star reviews do not lie. They are so comfortable, even though they do have underwire. Sure, wearing a bra still sucks, but at least there are some brands out there that make it suck less. Thank you, Natori.

9. Hanky Panky Underwear

No feel underwear. (Photo: Nordstrom)

If you’re looking for underwear that is high quality, stylish, and doesn’t feel like it’s actually there, look no further than Hanky Panky. I’ve tried buying cheap and more affordable underwear, but they always rip. Hanky Panky underwear, though? It doesn’t rip. It doesn’t become gross over time. Not to mention, it is glorious to wear. For years, I wouldn’t buy these because of the price tag, but now, I always buy them—but only when they’re on sale. The regular rise thongs are my favorite, but depending on your underwear preference, there are options galore. Okay, now that you all know what underwear I wear, let’s move on.

10. Spanx Underwear

Underwear with extra coverage. (Photo: Nordstrom)

If you haven’t dabbled in Spanx underwear yet, I encourage you to do so while it’s on sale. I own these and think they are great for when you want a little extra coverage, but you also want to be able to breathe and not feel constrained (one day I wore heavy-duty Spanx for twelve hours and felt like I was wearing a giant elastic around my stomach; these are about one hundred times more comfortable). Nearly 580 reviewers agree with me that they are a great purchase, so I am not alone on Spanx fan island. I am on this island with a lot of other people, too. Come join us.

Get the Spanx Undie-tectable Lace Hi-Hipster Panties for $15.90 (Originally $24)

11. Caslon V-Neck T-Shirt

Essential tees. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Short-sleeve tops are essential for all seasons. Wear them in winter with a cardigan and wear them in summer with shorts. This Caslon v-neck t-shirt is amazing. I own them in multiple colors and styles, and continue to stock up when they are on sale. Others agree that they are a great buy, as they have over 2,100 solid reviews.

Get the Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt for $12.90 (Originally $25)

12. Socks

You can never have too many socks. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Whether you’re looking for no-show socks or cozy socks, you might not be able to find ones you owned (the dryer probably ate them, it’s fine), but you can find great deals on all types of new socks during Nordstrom’s annual sale. Zella’s no-show socks are the only sock of such kind that do not fall off my heels as I walk (or pedal on a stationary bike). With over 4 stars from over 340 reviews, I cannot be the only one who appreciates these socks.

13. Nike Running Shorts

Classic shorts at a great price. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Running shorts are essential for outdoor and indoor workouts during summer, as well as lounging and leisurely walking around on warm days. With 4.5 stars from over 150 reviews, Nike’s Tempo Dri-FIT Running Shorts are an excellent, breathable option. You can also get bike shorts—one of this summer’s biggest trends—from Nike on sale during the big event. While I don’t own Nike bike shorts, I did invest in another brand’s bike shorts this summer and they have been absolute game-changes for indoor cycling and avoiding chafing while on long walks.

14. Sports Bras

Treat the girls. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Whether your preferred exercise is running, yoga, or kickboxing, you need a good sports bra. The Zella Studio Lite bras are ideal for more low-impact activities like yoga and barre, and come highly rated with more than 300 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. Plus, they go great with Zella leggings (see No. 2). For more support, check out the Yogi Convertible Sports Bra from Natori. It has hidden underwire, making it ideal for those of us who have bigger busts, and more than 300 Nordstrom shoppers also love them.

15. Matching Sports Bra and Leggings Set

If you look good, you get a good workout? (Photo: Nordstrom)

Matching sets aren’t just limited to sweats. Workouts feel a little more cohesive when wearing a set and Zella’s Studio set in simple and stylish—not to mention affordable. As we’ve said before, we’re obsessed with Zella’s inexpensive, yet quality athletic clothes, so it’s a no brainer. You can get the set in black and pink silver—all for just over $60, which is one of the cheapest workout sets we’ve ever seen.

16. Patagonia and The North Face Coats

Get ready for winter. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Even though it’s scorching outside, it’s time to start thinking about getting a winter coat. Why? Because they’re on major sale! You’ll find this popular The North Face parka for nearly $100 off, which is a total steal and it will keep you warm and dry all winter long. Two of Patagonia’s best-selling jackets are on sale, too: Thermogreen-Insulated Jacket and the coveted Better Sweater Jacket.

17. Faux Leather Jackets

Edgy at a great price. (Photo: Nordstrom)

You can never go wrong with a leather jacket (or a faux leather one!). They’re edgy, fun, and perfect to take any outfit from day to night. There are a few top-rated ones on sale right now that are worth checking out.

Get the BLANKNYC Good Vibes Faux Leather Moto Jacket for $56.90 (Originally $98)

18. Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt

The coziest flannel. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Rails shirts are so soft and cozy. I became a believer after renting one of these shirts via Rent the Runway. Now, I want to live in one of them. You will too.

Get the Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt for $99.90 (Originally: $158)

19. Alo Leggings

These are the real deal. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Alo leggings are seriously amazing. Not only are celebrities constantly spotted them, but one of our editors (a yoga instructor!!) is obsessed with them. They’re buttery soft, come in stylish colors and styles, and are built-it for withstanding even your sweatiest workouts. The only qualm is their $100-plus price tag, but thankfully you can score them for reasonable prices with this sale. The Alo Airlift Leggings that our editor swears by are included in the sale as well as the cool High Waist Moto Leggings, which have earned a 4.2-star rating from over 200 reviews. Snag them while you can!

Other great deals:

Best Women’s Shoes Deals

20. Boots and Booties

These boots were made for walking. (Photo: Nordstrom)

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the absolute best time to purchase boots for fall and winter. New, designer shoes enter the market at unbeatable prices before going back up to their regular cost. I use this as a time to build my collection of quality boots that span seasons. Chelsea boots for casual everyday use, heeled booties for nights out and fancy days, white booties—which were sold out last year, but are back for this year’s anniversary sale, Blondo booties for quality, waterproof goodness, the list goes on. These are our picks for the top boots on sale for the 2020 Nordstrom sale.

Chelsea Boots

Heeled Booties

White Boots

Basic Booties

Knee High Boots

21. Tory Burch Loafers

Simple and stylish. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Tory Burch is known for its iconic sandals in the summer, but its loafers are just as trendy are perfect for fall attire. Adorned with the medallion logo, these shoes are available in four different colors for over $100 off.

Get the Tory Burch Leigh Loafer for $159.90 (Save $268)

22. Nike and Adidas Sneakers

You know you’ve been eyeing these. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Nike and Adidas make “cool girl” sneakers that are both functional and fashionable. Adidas’ iconic Stan Smith Sneaker, which garnered nearly 2,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating for its street style, as well as Nike’s popular Blazer Low SE Sneaker. You’ll also find running shoes like the Adidas UltraBoost Running Shoe that nearly 4,000 reviewers can attest to their comfort and style.

23. Veja Sneakers

Meghan Markle’s favorites. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Vejas sneakers are one of Meghan Markle’s favorites (she’s been spotted in the V-10s all the time). Now may be the time to buy them. The sleek sneakers—which are rarely ever on sale—have a cult following thanks to their minimalist design and comfortable fit and the fact that they’re made with sustainable materials.

24. Uggs

Cozy WFH footwear. (Photo: Nordstrom)

When I think of cozy footwear my mind always drifts to Uggs. From the slippers to warm, fuzzy boots, you really can’t go wrong with these lounging shoes. Every year, my mom buys a new pair that she’ll wear daily to keep her feet toasty from the cold A/C. We’ll definitely be grabbing a pair of the Cozette Genuine Shearling Slide, but there are some fleece-lined boots to check out as well.

25. Madewell Shoes

New mules are a must-have. (Photo: Nordstrom)

I’m obsessed with Madewell shoes. They’re minimalist, high-quality, and relatively affordable. You can find its classic mule shoe (which has over 100 reviews and a 4.2-star rating) for less than $50 right now. That’s a steal.

Get the Madewell Remi Mule for $49.90 (Originally $88)

26. Hunter Boots

These rain boots are worth it. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Hunter rain boots have garnered popularity for their minimalistic riding style and have been seen on the likes of celebrities such as Kate Moss and Alexa Chung. Plus, they actually live up to the hype. When we put these rain boots to the test, we found that they didn’t let any water sneak through, were easy to wipe clean, and are comfortable to walk in. You can score several of Hunter boots on sale, and I highly recommend snatching them up before the rainy season.

27. Supergas

Celebrity approved. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Kate Middleton has been sporting her Superga Cotu sneaks for years (since 2016, to be exact). You’ll find slip-on versions of the popular crisp, white shoes on sale at Nordstrom. And the Duchess isn’t the only celebrity obsessed with the crisp white sneaks, which are made of breathable 100% cotton. Other stars who have been spotted with the Supergas include Jessica Alba, Jennifer Anniston, Emma Roberts, Alexa Chung, and Emma Watson (just to name a few).

28. Hiking Boots

Go beyond the trails. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Who said hiking boots were limited to just hiking? These sleek ones from Timberland and Blondo are edgy and function. They’re designed with a tough sole for walking around town, and make for an Instagramable nature walk. Plus, they’re both waterproof, which is essential for upcoming cold, raining weather.

29. Timberland Chukka Boots

Short boots for long walks. (Photo: Nordstrom)

These shorter Timberland’s are a must-have for fall. They’re a trendier version of the iconic hiking boots that have garnered more than 600 reviews and 4.6-star rating. You can get them in a sleek black color or opt for the more feminine pink color.

Best Women’s Accessories Deals

30. Kate Spade Pendant Necklace

Custom jewelry at its finest. (Photo: Nordstrom)

There are a lot of things people love from Kate Spade, but one of the most popular is this personalized pendant necklace. Engraved with the initial of your choice, it’s dainty and elegant—perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions.

Get the Kate Spade Initial Pendant Necklace for $24.90 (Originally $44)

31. Longchamp Tote

It comes in all different colors. (Photo: Nordstrom)

The expandable Longchamp tote you see everyone carrying is on sale right now at Nordstrom. Available in four colors, people like that it’s spacious and roomy (i.e. you can fit everything you need inside) and that the exterior is made with a durable and, more importantly, water-resistant material that won’t get ruined when it starts raining when you’re out and about.

Get the Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote for $119.90 (Originally $195)

32. Tory Burch Bags

A Tory Burch bag is always in style. (Photo: Nordstrom)

When it comes to women’s handbags and shoes, few designers are as iconic as Tory Burch. A wide variety of her purses are included in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, including crossbody bags, totes, and clutches, all of which are emblazoned with the recognizable circle logo. I own a Tory Burch clutch and get compliments on it every time I take it to an event.

33. Madewell Transport Tote

Madewell jeans are great but have you seen their totes? (Photo: Nordstrom)

The Madewell Transport Tote has long been on our list of our favorite things to buy at Nordstrom. Not only is Meghan Markle a fan of it, but our Shopping Director, Samantha Matt, owns it as well and loves that it’s the perfect size for everything from commuting to traveling. While the plain brown version isn’t part of the sale, you can get the leather tote in a pretty embroidered style or in the slightly smaller spotted style.

34. Kendra Scott Jewelry

All that glitters is gold. (Photo: Nordstrom)

Kendra Scott jewelry is one of those things that will never go out of style. Simple yet stunning, pieces like these hoop earrings and charm earrings make a statement without being too over-the-top. And the best part? They’re surprisingly affordable.

