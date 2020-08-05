Woman Gaga and also Elton John commemorate Tony Bennett’s 94 th birthday celebration



Woman Gaga and also Sir Elton John both shared wonderful messages for Tony Bennett (Photo: Getty)

Woman Gaga and also Sir Elton John are amongst the celebrities to have actually commemorated Tony Bennett’s 94 th birthday celebration.

The Negative Love hitmaker definitely had not been ready to allow the turning point go unmarked, with she and also the I Left My Heart In San Francisco vocalist being great friends.

In 2014, both teamed up on their cd Cheek To Cheek, with Gaga providing it a referral in her message.

‘You hold such a special place in my heart. Whenever I think of you I always Smile, just like Charlie Chaplin wrote,’ she informed him, sharing a pleasant breeze of both of them.

‘You’ re stunning in and out and also the entire globe likes you. I commemorate you today from residence. However I want we were Cheek to Cheek.’

Sir Elton John likewise noted the celebrity’s birthday celebration, tape-recording a video clip message.



Woman Gaga referenced both’s cd with each other (Image: ladygaga/Instagram)

‘Hi Tony, happy 94th birthday,’ he informed him. ‘You obtain more youthful each year, and also I recognize your motif this year is “the best is yet to come”.

‘I think that’ s a respectable motif to have because, currently, we’re experiencing some difficult times however you and also I have actually possibly been with even worse times than what we’re experiencing.

‘And you and I are always optimists, and artists usually are. So, I’ m wishing following year, points will totally reverse and also individuals like you and also I can return to function and also amuse individuals and also spread happiness and also love throughout the globe, which it frantically requires currently.’



Tony Bennett is commemorating his 94 th birthday celebration (Image: Getty Images)

Somewhere Else, Billy Joel commemorated the It Do not Mean A Point hitmaker, tweeting: ‘Thank you for bringing the songs I wrote to such glorious life. Happy Birthday.’

On the other hand, Tony shared a clip of a message he had actually obtained from his friend Barbra Streisand, with the video clip revealing both vocal singing with each other, prior to message that reviewed: ‘Beloved Tony, you are timeless and also evergreen … and also the very best is yet ahead!

‘Happy birthday, with love, Barbra’

The likes of U2, Leslie Odom, and Queen Latifah also celebrated the singer’s birthday, as he proudly shared the messages on Twitter.

Tony is best known for hits including Fly Me To The Moon, The Lady Is A Tramp, and I Left My Heart In San Francisco, and has won 19 Grammy Awards during his career.

