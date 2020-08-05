‘Wishful pondering’ Glastonbury Pageant founder anxious about subsequent 12 months’s occasion

Glastonbury Pageant founder Michael Eavis fears the long-lasting occasion will not happen till 2022.

The Somerset music pageant would have celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020, nevertheless it was known as off as a result of coronavirus.

Eavis, 84, has now mentioned that it’s attainable that the pageant will not return for 2 years – for a similar motive.

However he added that he’s not anxious “at all” in regards to the future and whether or not it could possibly be cancelled for good.

He says he and his group can be ”transferring heaven and earth to guarantee that we do” occur in 2021.

Talking to ITV Information West Nation, Eavis mentioned operating Glastonbury Pageant in 2021 could possibly be “wishful thinking”.

He instructed them: “500 people is OK, isn’t it? But my job, 250,000 altogether is too many people I suppose really.

“I am nonetheless hoping I will be operating subsequent 12 months and I will be transferring heaven and earth to guarantee that we do.

“However that does not imply it’s going to essentially occur. That’s simply wishful pondering actually.







(Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Photographs)



“I do not worry at all [about the future of the festival]. I am so confident that it will survive.

“The one certainty I feel is the 12 months after, 2022, to be completely candid. So we’d have to attend for 2 years possibly.

“But I am still hoping and we are fighting and working at it all the time to make sure it happens next year.”

The pageant, held in Pilton, Somerset, frequently attracts the most important names in music.

This 12 months’s occasion had been scheduled to welcome Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar as headliners.

On the time of cancellation, the line-up featured pop acts Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello and Pet Store Boys, in addition to rockers Sam Fender, Blossoms, Haim and Noel Gallagher’s Excessive Flying Birds.

Rap and dirt featured closely, with Dizzee Rascal, Burna Boy, Kano, Aitch and AJ Tracey all planning to make appearances.

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, Primal Scream, Supergrass, Sinead O’Connor, The Specials, Caribou, Crowded Home, Joyful Mondays, Metronomy and US nation music star Kacey Musgraves have been additionally on the invoice.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has mentioned that this 12 months’s pageant would have been impressed by the Black Lives Matter motion had it gone forward.