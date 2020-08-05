Quarantine All-Stars Dish Out New Track & Video Clip to Increase Cash for MusiCares Seems Like Nashville

Numerous artists have actually gone to house burnt out considering that the pandemic halted touring, however Luke Bryan’s key-board gamer Scotty Wilbanks has actually placed the downtime to fantastic usage. He hired an all-star actors of artists to tape-record the important “Quarantine,” a smokin’ jam that includes Brad Paisley, Steve Wariner, Rock & & Roll Hall of Popularity participant Jonathan Cain of Trip and also Grammy Life time Success Honor victor Chuck Leavell of the Rolling Stones, to name a few achieved artists. Earnings from the task are mosting likely to profit MusiCares, a charity that assists songs individuals in demand.

“I just was missing the road. I was missing touring. I was really missing all the guys in the band, Luke and the team,” claims Wilbanks, an honor winning songwriter/producer/musician. Based in Georgia, Wilbanks signed up with Bryan’s band a year and also a fifty percent earlier. He formerly done with Grammy winning Christian rock band Third Day up until they retired in 2018.

“After touring for 25 or 26 years and then not doing it, it kind of messes with you a little bit,” Wilbanks informs Seems Like Nashville “I was working late one night in the studio and I just started jamming and the more I jammed, it just turned into this tune. So I stayed up most of the night and did a demo of it, did the arrangement and sent it to a few guys the next day. They were like, ‘Man, this is pretty cool! Do you want me to play on it?’ Fast forward and the next thing you know, we’re the Quarantine All-Stars.”

“What a thrill to play with this caliber of musicians,” Wariner claims. “A social distance jam with players like these certainly isn’t preferable, but it’s the right way to do it these days, and to help out our struggling musicians by supporting MusiCares makes it even more special.”

The video clip is readily available on the MusiCares website, and also a contribute switch will certainly come for those curious about adding to MusiCares Covid-19 Alleviation. Bryan gives an introduction to the clip. “They got together and created a great song full of heart and intention to help our fellow musicians by raising funds for the Music Cares COVID-19 relief fund,” Bryan claims. “MusiCares helps music people in crisis and we all want to do our part to help during these difficult times.”

For those that added to the track, it was a possibility to bet an excellent reason. “It felt great to play on this smokin’ hot tune and fun video with so many other fine musicians in support of such a vital organization as MusiCares,” Leavell claims. “I hope folks will enjoy it and join us in the cause.”

Wilbanks has a varied music return to that consists of creating Dove Prize-winning rockers DecembeRadio and also nation expert Mark Wills in addition to composing tracks for both nation and also Christian musicians. His multi-genre history affected “Quarantine,” which gives a display for artists that master various music designs. “I love all kinds of music and I’ve always been a fan of all different genres,” Wilbanks claims. “When I was writing certain sections of the song, there was one section at the top where Brad Paisley comes on where in my head, I thought, ‘This needs to sound like Brad Paisley is playing.’ I had Brad specifically in mind and then when it goes to the more 80’s rock section, I was such a Journey fan I thought, ‘Man, this needs to have that 80’s rock cool Journey kind of thing.’ I really just had a lot of those guys on a wish list in my head. The whole song is kind of a journey through different genres and just a ton of fun. When I shared it with my band mates that play with me in Luke’s band, there were all like, ‘We love it man! We want to play on it,’ so I started with my band mates. I just love my Luke Bryan brothers. Every one of those guys are on this song and really play a vital part.”

Following Wilbanks started connecting to various other artists. “I’ve always been a Jonathan Cain fan and his manager was a friend of mine,” Wilbanks claims. “Jonathan and I had talked a couple of times through text. I played it for Jonathan and he was like, ‘Yeah I’m in. What do you want me to do?’ And then I called my buddy that plays drums for Eric Clapton, that’s Sonny Emory, and my buddy Sam Sims that played with Justin Timberlake and Michael Jackson. I said, ‘What do you all think about this?’ Instantly they were like, ‘We love it! We’re in!’ Everybody I was asking loved it and wanted to do it. It was like a domino effect. One thing led to another.”

A good friend that collaborates with the Grammys in Atlanta linked Wilbanks with Leavell. “The next thing I know, I’m getting a phone call from Chuck Leavell and he was like man, ‘When I heard this, it brought joy to me and made me smile. It makes me want to play, so if I can be involved, I’d love it,’ and man he did. He’s one of my heroes.”

Mark Wills recommended Wilbanks call Wariner. “The next thing you know, Steve’s playing this incredible part on the song,” he grins.

Bryan’s supervisor, Kerri Edwards, placed Wilbanks in contact with Paisley’s monitoring. “We connected and Brad was just really gracious to do it,” Wilbanks claims. “He did his thing like only he can do.”

Each artist taped his component and also sent it to Wilbanks to place the tune with each other. “I was like a kid on Christmas morning to hear each player sending in their part of how they interpreted my idea or how they wanted to bring their unique ability to the song,” he claims. “I’d download the link, the guitar file or drum file or whatever and was like, ‘Oh my gosh! This is awesome.’ It was like a kid on Christmas morning unwrapping a present. That was the coolest part.”

Wilbanks composed the tune in late March and also it took virtually 3 months to draw whatever with each other. “It’s one thing getting musicians in a studio and cutting a track because you can all see each other. You are talking through it. You are playing at the same time. It’s a whole other deal during quarantine trying to get that many people playing their part, by themselves, in a room and sending you a file. It was a crazy amount of time and then once we got the audio done, I went into video world with a friend of mine Steve Thomason and he helped me put together the video. It took a lot of time, but hey we had time. We weren’t doing anything anyway,” Wilbanks claims with a laugh.

Being off the roadway throughout the pandemic has actually positioned a challenge on lots of people that rely upon the visiting sector for their source of income. MusiCares is devoted to assisting individuals in the songs sector that are managing hard situations. The charitable company was developed in 1989 by the National Academy of Recording Arts and also Sciences, that look after the Grammy Honors. “I’ve told people that MusiCares is almost like the Red Cross for musicians. They are there in crisis,” Wilbanks claims. “One thing I want people to be educated on is that you may see the superstar on stage with a great band, the six people on stage up there making the music, but this is affecting so many more than just the six or seven guys on stage. We’re talking all the crew, lighting, catering, bus drivers, truck drivers, all the people in the offices. This spreads really far. The big message is this is helping not just the people on stage, but all the people whose lives that have been affected by this crisis that depend on touring to support their family, and that is whether it’s an emotional need from counseling to a financial need. MusiCares is there for all of that and you don’t just have to be the guy on stage to get it. You can get help because you are the lighting guy or the guitar tech or the catering person. If you are involved in music, then they are there for you. . . The industry that we poured into for so many years is just really hurting and it goes way deep. That’s why we made this video and this song and we’d just love it if people would watch it and consider supporting MusiCares.”

Wilbanks takes pride in the task and also wishes that individuals will certainly take pleasure in the tune and also seeing the excellent artists executing it, however even more than that, he’s wishing it will certainly aid make a distinction in the lives of those that require aid. “It’s such an honor to be able to work with those incredible players who gave their talent and time. It feels awesome,” he claims. “I’m excited to watch it do what it does. We hope that people will support it. We hope people will give and share it. You never know in today’s world what’s going to happen when you throw something out to the internet, but certainly my hope is people will love it and it brings joy to their life, and that it will grow legs and run places that I never really thought of.”

The adhering to is a complete checklist of all The Quarantine All-Stars (and also the bands they generally play in):

Guitars/Pedal Steel:

Brad Paisley

Steve Wariner

Michael Carter (Luke Bryan)

Josh Reedy (Thomas Rhett)

Katlin Owen (John Pardi)

Dave Ristrim (Luke Bryan)

Keyboards:

Chuck Leavell (Rolling Stones)

Scotty Wilbanks (Luke Bryan, Third Day)

Jonathan Cain (Trip)

Drums:

Sonny Emory (Eric Clapton, Planet, Wind & & Fire)

Chris Kimmerer (Thomas Rhett)

Kent Slucher (Luke Bryan)

Bass:

Sam Sims (Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake)

James Chef (Luke Bryan)

Fiddle:

Kevin Arrowsmith (Luke Bryan)

Horns:

Jeff Casket (Dave Matthews Band)

Keith Smith (Toby Mac)

Lee Thornburg (Joe Bonamassa, Tower of Power)

Mark Douthit (Michael McDonald)

Roy Agee (Lauren Daigle

Dan Falcone (Woman Gaga, Celine Dion)

Greg Vail (Luis Miguel)

For added info concerning The Quarantine All-Stars and also to give away to MusicCares, browse through quarantineallstars.com.