Kylie Jenner as well as her buddy suit in fishnet gowns

Kylie Jenner as well as her buddy Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou love to put on matching attires.

On Saturday, the Kylie Cosmetics creator published 2 images with her buddy that reveal the duo putting on the exact same $275 TLZ L’Femme Mini Fishnet Outfit in various shades.

Jenner combined the purple outfit with $1,150 Bottega Veneta white natural leather heels, while Karanikolaou used her red outfit with $795 Balenciaga Square Blade natural leather pumps.

According to the TLZ L’Femme site, the outfit is presently readily available for pre-order as the firm waits on the textile to show up. The brand name states that it will certainly be creating 20 of the unique wear each shade.





In July, Jenner tweeted that she concurred with a follower that recommended that she label Black-owned companies that she includes on social networks. In her current article with Karanikolaou, she included a tag to the Instagram web page of TLZ L’Femme, which is a Black-owned style brand name based in Los Angeles.

It’s not the very first time Jenner has actually put on styles from this brand name. For Style Czechoslovakia’s June concern, the 22- year-old make-up magnate as well as her child, Stormi, put on custom-made gowns from TLZ L’Femme.

Jenner has actually additionally formerly recorded various other matching style minutes with Karanikolaou.

On Thursday, Jenner as well as Karanikolaou showed off relatively the same hairdos as well as put on SKIMS Power Mesh Catsuits as well as matching waistline fitness instructors in their corresponding complexion.

“Fun fact: we’ve been twinning since we were in middle school. we used to never leave the house unless we had a matching outfit on 🤣😍… so get ready for a lifetime of more twin pics,” Jenner captioned among her Instagram blog posts.

Reps for TLZ L’Femme did not promptly reply to Expert’s ask for remark.

