Khloe Kardashian reminds followers what she appeared like 4 years in the past in epic throwbacks

Khloe Kardashian has reminded followers what she appeared like 4 years in the past by sharing a collection of snaps from 2016 on her Instagram web page.

The KUWTK star, 36, shared the beautiful throwbacks along with her 118 million followers – leaving some followers having to do a double take.

Fascination has surrounded her altering appears to be like this 12 months as her Instagram snaps have fuelled hypothesis over why she appears to be like so completely different in her footage.

Rumours have been rife about whether or not the star has turned to cosmetic surgery to drastically alter her look.

However many followers have been satisfied Khloe's differing appears to be like have been the results of intelligent tips on photograph enhancing and the usage of filters.









Mum-of-one Khloe refreshed followers’ reminiscence of her 2016 GQ Germany photoshoot, sharing snaps from the shoot in addition to some behind the scenes teasers on her Story.

Khloe confirmed off the beautiful snaps that have been taken earlier than the start of her daughter True – whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Within the first throwback pic, Khloe appears to be like sensational along with her lengthy messy blonde locks on show as confirmed off her curves in fishnet stockings.















She paired the saucy look with pink latex underwear and a easy black sports activities bra.

The next snap confirmed the youngest Kardashian sister don a cheeky crop high a she gazed into the gap.

She put the date of the snap on her Story, revealing it had been taken on December eighth an entire 4 years in the past.

Khloe went on to share a behind the scenes video from the photoshoot, tagging superstar photographer Mike Rosenthal in all her snaps.









Different snaps present the blonde bombshell strike an attractive pose atop a automotive.

It comes as Khloe laughed off the rumours when she joked about getting a “weekly face transplant” in a remark responding to a troll on Instagram.

Regardless of all of the surgical procedure hypothesis, Khloe has beforehand insisted she's by no means gone below the knife – and doubts she ever will.









She denied having a nostril job and insisted her completely different look was all the way down to intelligent make-up.

Khloe stated: “One day I think I’ll get one because I think about it every day. But I’m scared so, for now, it’s all about contour.”

