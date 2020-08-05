Jonathan Cheban, close friend of Kim Kardashian, burglarized in Englewood Cliffs

CLOSE Kim Kardashian shocked beachgoers when she as well as close friend, press agent Jonathan Cheban turned up on the board stroll of Beachfront Levels, NJ.

Fact TELEVISION character as well as business owner Jonathan Cheban, a long time close friend of Kim Kardashian, was burglarized at gunpoint of a $250,000 watch in Englewood Cliffs.

Cheban was with his mom as well as a buddy Sunday when a male directed a pistol at his mom’s head prior to taking Cheban’s Richard Millie watch, according to an Individuals publication record. He called the case “life-changing.”

The illustration of a suspect that authorities claim burglarized fact TELEVISION character Jonathan Cheban at gunpoint in Englewood Cliffs on Sunday, August 2. ( Image: Thanks To Englewood Cops)

“It was a horrific experience, but thankfully we are fine,” Cheban, that passes Foodgod, stated in a declaration. “I left Manhattan for the suburbs, and the crime is following.”

Englewood Cliffs authorities stated they reacted to a record of a heist on East Bayview Opportunity at regarding 8: 30 p.m. A search was introduced for 2 suspects that were thought to have actually left to Path 9W, authorities stated. Cops did not determine Cheban by name.

Cops stated the suspect — called a male in his late 20 s to very early 30 s– came close to Cheban in the driveway of a house on East Bayview Opportunity as well as requested the moment prior to taking out a silver semiautomatic pistol.

The suspicious after that “forcibly removed” the watch from Cheban, creating a small wrist injury, prior to leaving to meet a 2nd suspect, called a heavy-set guy in a grey coat.

Authorities said the gunman was wearing a purple shirt, light-blue jeans and white and gray sneakers, and they released a sketch of the man.

Cheban makes frequent appearances on the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and has 3.5 million follows on his Instagram page under the name Foodgod, where he showcases various restaurants and exotic foods.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Englewood Cliffs police at 201-569-8088.

