Gaga, Grande Lead MTV VMA Nominations

HOLLYWOOD– The challengers for the 2020 MTV Video Clip Songs Honors were introduced on July 30 and also leading the pack were Girl Gaga and also Ariana Grande that each got 7 elections for their cooperation “Rain on Me.” Girl Gaga likewise made an election for Musician of the Year, and also both females are likewise chosen for Finest Quarantine Efficiency; yes that is a brand-new group developed by the powers that be America.

Various other candidates consist of Billie Eilish and also the Weeknd that both got 6 elections each, with Taylor Swift gaining 5 elections from her most recent cd “Lover.” The music occasion will certainly be kept in New york city City’s Barclays Facility, with music efficiencies throughout the area. I’m quite specific that we will not see target markets supporting on their faves face to face, if anything it will certainly be from their houses.

A partial checklist of this year’s candidates are listed here:

Video Clip of the Year

– Billie Eilish “everything i wanted”

– Eminem ft. Juice WRLD “Godzilla”

– Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

– Girl Crazy with Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

– Taylor Swift “The Man”

– The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Musician of the Year

– DaBaby

– Justin Bieber

– Girl Gaga

– Megan Thee Stallion

– Blog Post Malone

– The Weeknd

Track of the Year

– Billie Eilish “everything i wanted”

– Doja Feline “Say So”

– Girl Crazy with Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

– Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

– Blog Post Malone “Circles”

– Roddy Ricch “The Box”

Finest Brand-new Musician

– Doja Feline

– Jack Harlow

– Lewis Capaldi

– Roddy Ricch

– Tate McRae

– YUNGBLUD

Finest Pop Video Clip

– BTS “On”

– Halsey “You should be sad”

– Jonas Brothers “What a Man Gotta Do”

– Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”

– Girl Crazy with Ariana Grande “Rain On Me”

– Taylor Swift “Lover”

Finest Rock Video Clip

– blink-182 “Happy Days”

– Coldplay “Orphans”

– Evanescence “Wasted On You”

– Autumn Out Young boy ft. Wyclef Jean “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

– Eco-friendly Day “Oh Yeah!”

– The Awesomes “Caution”

Finest Hip-Hop Video Clip

– DaBaby “BOP”

– Eminem ft. Juice WRLD “Godzilla”

– Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

– Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

– Roddy Ricch “The Box”

– Travis Scott “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

Finest R&B Video Clip

– Alicia Keys “Underdog”

– Chloe x Halle “Do It”

– H.E.R. ft. YG “Slide”

– Khalid ft. Summer season Pedestrian “Eleven”

– Lizzo “Cuz I Love You”

– The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Finest Alternate Video Clip

– The 1975 “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

– Perpetuity Low “Some Kind Of Disaster”

– FINNEAS “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

– Lana Del Rey “Doin’ Time”

– Gatling Gun Kelly “Bloody Valentine”

– twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”

Finest Latin Video Clip

– Anuel AA ft. Dad Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & & J Balvin “China”

– Poor Rabbit “Yo Perreo Sola”

– Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & & J. Rey Spirit “MAMACITA”

– J Balvin “Amarillo”

– Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

– Maluma ft. J Balvin “Queì Pena”

Finest Cooperation

– Ariana Grande & & Justin Beiber “Stuck with U”

– Black Eyed Peas. Ft. J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

– Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid “Beautiful People”

– Future ft. Drake “Life is Good”

– Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

– Girl Crazy with Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”

Finest K-Pop Video Clip

-( G) I-DLE “Oh My God”

– BTS “On”

– EXO “Obsession”

– Monsta X “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

– Tomorrow X With Each Other “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

– Red Velour “Psycho”

Video Clip Forever

– Anderson.Paak “Lockdown”

– Billie Eilish “all the good girls go to hell”

– Demi Lovato “I Love Me”

– H.E.R. “I Can’t Breathe”

– Lil Infant “The Bigger Picture”

– Taylor Swift “The Man”

Finest Quarantine Efficiency

– Chloe & & Halle “Do It”

– CNCO “Unplugged At Home”

– DJ D-Nice “Club MTV presents #DanceTogether”

– John Tale “#togetherathome Concert Series”

– Girl Gaga “Smile” from One Globe: With Each Other In Your Home

– Blog Post Malone “Nirvana Tribute”

Finest Video From Residence

-5 Secs of Summer Season “Wildflower”

– Ariana Grande & & Justin Bieber “Stuck with U”

– Blink-182 “Happy Days”

– Drake “Toosie Slide”

– John Tale “Bigger Love”

– twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”

The event will certainly broadcast survive on MTV on Sunday, August 30 at 8 p.m. A host for the occasion has actually not yet been introduced.