‘Ellen’: Katy Perry, Jay Leno and also various other celebs revealing assistance

As “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” encounters an examination after staff member claims of a poisonous workplace, a number of celebs– consisting of Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher and also Jay Leno– have actually spoken up on behalf of the daytime talk program host, according to Individuals publication.
What’s taking place
- WarnerMedia is examining “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” after a record from BuzzFeed Information in July.
- Previous and also present staff members of the program informed BuzzFeed they had actually experienced bigotry and also scare tactics while functioning there.
- The examination located “some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management,” and also DeGeneres sent out a letter of apology to her team, the Deseret Information reported.
- Celebs that have actually been visitors on the “Ellen” reveal have actually begun speaking out on behalf of DeGeneres, declaring to have actually constantly been dealt with well by the host, according to BBC Information.
That’s sustaining DeGeneres?
- Pop celebrity and also “American Idol” court Katy Perry tweeted: “I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades.”
I have not talked with @TheEllenShow and also can just talk from my very own experience. She & & her group have actually just treated me & & my group w/ regard & & compassion. She never ever catered star which I constantly viewed as a revitalizing sincerity. When points aren’t best she manages it and also repairs.
- Star Ashton Kutcher tweeted: “She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty.”
I do not dispose of a 40- year relationship on rumor. The Ellen I recognize has actually increased over $125 million bucks for charity and also has actually constantly been a kind and also good individual. I completely sustain her. Jay Leno pic.twitter.com/b3i283YIBk
- Previous late evening host Jay Leno tweeted: “I don’t discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay. The Ellen I know has raised over $125 million dollars for charity and has always been a kind and decent person. I fully support her.”
In the amusement organisation, occasionally individuals can go also much in quest of an imaginative or business objective. Or individuals that help you might do so.
Having actually specified that, @TheEllenShow has actually constantly respected me.
So … there’s that.
- Star Alec Baldwin and also his partner Hilaria Baldwin tweeted: “@TheEllenShow has always been kind to me. So…there’s that.”
- Starlet Diane Keaton created on Instagram: “I ALWAYS ENJOYED MY VISITS TO THE ELLEN SHOW. I’VE SEEN HOW THE AUDIENCE EXUDES HAPPINESS AND GRATITUDE. SHE GIVES BACK TO SO MANY INCLUDING ME.”
- Portia de Rossi, DeGeneres’ partner, shared a photo on Instagram that reviews “I Stand By Ellen.”
If you believe Ellen would purposefully permit intimidation or bigotry on her program, you do not recognize my sibling. She has actually been and also remains to be a brilliant light in a dark globe. She is among the kindest, most charitable individuals you’ll ever before fulfill. And also among the craziest.
- Vance DeGeneres, DeGeneres’ bro, tweeted: “If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister. She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world.”
That’s speaking up versus DeGeneres?
- There have actually additionally been some celebs that have actually validated the staff member claims, according to Expert.
Sorry yet it originates from the top@TheEllenShow Know greater than one that were dealt with terribly by her. Open secret. DeGeneres Sends Out Psychological Apology to Personnel – Selection https://t.co/D0uxOgyyre
- Star Brad Garrett tweeted: “Sorry but it comes from the top @TheEllenShow. Know more than one who were treated horribly by her. Common knowledge.”
- Starlet Lea Thompson replied to a record of Garrett calling the staff member persecution “common knowledge” by tweeting: “True story. It is.”