BTS, Doja Pet Cat, And Also J. Balvin Declared As 2020 VMA Entertainers

“It’s really happening,” the VMA Twitter account created prior to introducing their very first entertainer for the 2020 Video Clip Songs Honors: BTS. Together with the K-pop young boy band, Doja Feline as well as J Balvin were additionally introduced as entertainers for the future program.
As reported, the 2020 VMA elections were introduced recently. Controling this year’s elections were both Woman Gaga as well as Ariana Grande, that are each up for 9 honors. Additionally chosen are Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, as well as Harry Styles.
The program will certainly go to the Barclays Facility in Brooklyn, New York City. It will certainly be survive on August 30.
Below are the 2020 Video Clip Songs Honor Candidates:
Video Clip of the Year
Billie Eilish– “everything i wanted”– Darkroom/ Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD– “Godzilla”– Shady/ Consequences/ Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake– “Life Is Good”– Impressive Records/ Freebandz
Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Improve/ Interscope Records
Taylor Swift– “The Man”– Republic Records
The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– XO/ Republic Records
Musician of the Year
DaBaby– SCMG/ Interscope Records
Justin Bieber– RBMG/ Def Jam
Woman Gaga– Improve/ Interscope Records
Megan Thee Stallion– 300 Home Entertainment
Blog Post Malone– Republic Records
The Weeknd– XO/ Republic Records
Tune of the Year
Billie Eilish– “everything i wanted”– Darkroom/ Interscope Records
Doja Pet Cat– “Say So”– Kemosabe/ RCA Records
Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Improve/ Interscope Records
Megan Thee Stallion– “Savage”– 300 Home Entertainment
Blog Post Malone– “Circles”– Republic Records
Roddy Ricch– “The Box”– Atlantic Records
Finest Partnership
Ariana Grande & & Justin Bieber– “Stuck with U”– Republic Records/ Def Jam
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin– “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”– Impressive Records/ We The Very Best
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid– “Beautiful People”– Atlantic Records
Future ft. Drake– “Life Is Good”– Impressive Records/ Freebandz
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj– “Tusa”– Universal Songs Latin Home Entertainment
Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Improve/ Interscope Records
Press Finest Brand-new Musician
Doja Pet Cat– Kemosabe/ RCA Records
Jack Harlow– Generation Now/ Atlantic Records
Lewis Capaldi– Capitol Records
Roddy Ricch– Atlantic Records
Tate McRae– RCA Records
YUNGBLUD– Mobility Recordings/ Geffen Records/ Interscope Records
Finest Pop
BTS– “On”– Success Home Entertainment
Halsey– “You should be sad”– Capitol Records
Jonas Brothers– “What a Man Gotta Do”– Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo– “Intentions”– RBMG/ Def Jam
Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Improve/ Interscope Records
Taylor Swift– “Lover”– Republic Records
Finest Hip-Hop
DaBaby– “BOP”– SCMG/ Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD– “Godzilla”– Shady/ Consequences/ Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake– “Life Is Good”– Impressive Records/ Freebandz
Megan Thee Stallion– “Savage”– 300 Home Entertainment
Roddy Ricch– “The Box”– Atlantic Records
Travis Scott– “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”– Impressive Records/ Cactus Jack
Finest Rock
blink-182– “Happy Days”– Columbia Records
Coldplay– “Orphans”– Atlantic Records
Evanescence– “Wasted On You”– BMG
Loss Out Young boy ft. Wyclef Jean– “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”– Island Records
Eco-friendly Day– “Oh Yeah!”– Repeat/ Detector Records
The Killers– “Caution”– Island Records
Finest Alternate
The 1975– “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”– Filthy Struck/ Interscope Records
Perpetuity Low– “Some Kind Of Disaster”– Sustained By Ramen
FINNEAS– “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”– AWAL
Lana Del Rey– “Doin’ Time”– Interscope Records
Gatling Gun Kelly– “Bloody Valentine”– Negative Kid/ Interscope Records
twenty one pilots– “Level of Concern”– Elektra Songs Team/ Sustained By Ramen
Finest Latin
Anuel AA ft. Dad Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & & J Balvin– “China”– Actual Hasta La Muerte
Negative Rabbit– “Yo Perreo Sola”– Rimas Home Entertainment
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & & J. Rey Spirit– “MAMACITA”– Impressive Records
J Balvin– “Amarillo”– Universal Songs Latin Home Entertainment
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj– “Tusa”– Universal Songs Latin Home Entertainment
Maluma ft. J Balvin– “Qué Pena”– Sony Songs Latin
Finest R&B
Alicia Keys– “Underdog”– RCA Records
Chloe x Halle– “Do It”– Parkwood/ Columbia Records
H.E.R. ft. YG– “Slide”– MBK/ RCA Records
Khalid ft. Summertime Pedestrian– “Eleven”– Right Hand Songs/ RCA Records
Lizzo– “Cuz I Love You”– Atlantic Records
The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– XO/ Republic Records
Finest K-Pop
( G) I-DLE– “Oh My God”– Republic Records
BTS– “On”– Success Home Entertainment
EXO– “Obsession”– SM Home Entertainment
Monsta X– “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”– Impressive Records
Tomorrow X With Each Other– “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records
Red Velour– “Psycho”– SM Home Entertainment
Video Clip forever
Anderson.Paak– “Lockdown”– 12 Tone Songs Team
Billie Eilish– “all the good girls go to hell”– Darkroom/ Interscope Records
Demi Lovato– “I Love Me”– Island Records
H.E.R.– “I Can not Take A Breath”– MBK/ RCA Records
Lil Child– “The Bigger Picture”– Quality Assurance Songs/ Motown/ Capitol Songs Team
Taylor Swift– “The Man”– Republic Records
Finest Video from House
5 Secs of Summer Season– “Wildflower”– Interscope Records
Ariana Grande & & Justin Bieber– “Stuck with U”– Republic Records/ Def Jam
blink-182– “Happy Days”– Columbia Records
Drake– “Toosie Slide”– OVO/Republic Records
John Tale– “Bigger Love”– Columbia Records
twenty one pilots– “Level of Concern”– Elektra Songs Team/ Sustained By Ramen
Finest Quarantine Efficiency
Chloe x Halle– “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO– Unplugged In The House
DJ D-Nice– Club MTV provides #DanceTogether
John Tale– #togetherathome Performance Collection
Woman Gaga– “Smile” from One Globe: With Each Other In The House
Blog Post Malone– Bliss Homage
Finest Instructions
Billie Eilish– “xanny”– Darkroom/ Interscope Records– Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Pet Cat– “Say So”– Kemosabe/ RCA Records– Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa– “Don’t Start Now”– Detector Records– Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles– “Adore You”– Columbia Records– Directed by Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift– “The Man”– Republic Records– Directed by Taylor Swift
The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– XO/ Republic Records– Directed by Anton Tammi
Finest Cinematography
5 Secs of Summer Season– “Old Me”– Interscope Records– Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby– “My Oh My”– Syco Songs/ Impressive Records– Cinematography by Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish– “all the good girls go to hell”– Darkroom/ Interscope Records– Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry– “Harleys In Hawaii”– Capitol Records– Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Improve/ Interscope Records– Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– XO/ Republic Records– Cinematography by Oliver Millar
Finest Art Instructions
A$ AP Rocky– “Babushka Boi”– Polo Premises Songs/ RCA Records– Art Instructions by A$ AP Rocky & & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa– “Physical”– Detector Records– Art Instructions by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles– “Adore You”– Columbia Records– Art Instructions by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus– “Mother’s Daughter”– RCA Records– Art Instructions by Christian Rock
Selena Gomez– “Boyfriend”– Interscope Records– Art Instructions by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift– “Lover”– Republic Records– Art Instructions by Ethan Tobman
Finest Aesthetic Impacts
Billie Eilish– “all the good girls go to hell”– Darkroom/ Interscope Records– Aesthetic Impacts by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato– “I Love Me”– Island Records– Aesthetic Impacts by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa– “Physical”– Detector Records– Aesthetic Impacts by EIGHTY4
Harry Styles– “Adore You”– Columbia Records– Aesthetic Impacts by Mathematic
Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Improve/ Interscope Records– Aesthetic Impacts by Resourcefulness Studios
Travis Scott– “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”– Impressive Records/ Cactus Jack– Visual Results by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & & FRENDER
Finest Choreography
BTS– “On”– Success Home Entertainment– Choreography by Boy Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & & Natti Natasha– “Honey Boo”– Sony Songs Latin/ RCA Records– Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby– “BOP”– SCMG/ Interscope Records– Choreography by Dani Leigh as well as Cherry
Dua Lipa– “Physical”– Detector Records– Choreography by Appeal La’Donna
Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Improve/ Interscope Records– Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani– “Motivation”– Keep One’s Cool/ RCA Records– Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Finest Editing And Enhancing
Halsey– “Graveyard”– Capitol Records– Modified by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & & Tim Montana
James Blake– “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”– Republic Records– Modified by Frank Lebon
Lizzo– “Good As Hell”– Atlantic Records– Modified by Russell Santos & & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus– “Mother’s Daughter”– RCA Records– Modified by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
ROSALÍA– “A Palé”– Columbia Records– Modified by Andre Jones
The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– XO/ Republic Records– Modified by Janne Vartia & & Tim Montana