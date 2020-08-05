BTS, Doja Pet Cat, And Also J. Balvin Declared As 2020 VMA Entertainers

“It’s really happening,” the VMA Twitter account created prior to introducing their very first entertainer for the 2020 Video Clip Songs Honors: BTS. Together with the K-pop young boy band, Doja Feline as well as J Balvin were additionally introduced as entertainers for the future program.

As reported, the 2020 VMA elections were introduced recently. Controling this year’s elections were both Woman Gaga as well as Ariana Grande, that are each up for 9 honors. Additionally chosen are Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, as well as Harry Styles.

The program will certainly go to the Barclays Facility in Brooklyn, New York City. It will certainly be survive on August 30.

Below are the 2020 Video Clip Songs Honor Candidates:

Video Clip of the Year

Billie Eilish– “everything i wanted”– Darkroom/ Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD– “Godzilla”– Shady/ Consequences/ Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake– “Life Is Good”– Impressive Records/ Freebandz

Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Improve/ Interscope Records

Taylor Swift– “The Man”– Republic Records

The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– XO/ Republic Records

Musician of the Year

DaBaby– SCMG/ Interscope Records

Justin Bieber– RBMG/ Def Jam

Woman Gaga– Improve/ Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion– 300 Home Entertainment

Blog Post Malone– Republic Records

The Weeknd– XO/ Republic Records

Tune of the Year

Billie Eilish– “everything i wanted”– Darkroom/ Interscope Records

Doja Pet Cat– “Say So”– Kemosabe/ RCA Records

Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Improve/ Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion– “Savage”– 300 Home Entertainment

Blog Post Malone– “Circles”– Republic Records

Roddy Ricch– “The Box”– Atlantic Records

Finest Partnership

Ariana Grande & & Justin Bieber– “Stuck with U”– Republic Records/ Def Jam

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin– “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”– Impressive Records/ We The Very Best

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid– “Beautiful People”– Atlantic Records

Future ft. Drake– “Life Is Good”– Impressive Records/ Freebandz

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj– “Tusa”– Universal Songs Latin Home Entertainment

Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Improve/ Interscope Records

Press Finest Brand-new Musician

Doja Pet Cat– Kemosabe/ RCA Records

Jack Harlow– Generation Now/ Atlantic Records

Lewis Capaldi– Capitol Records

Roddy Ricch– Atlantic Records

Tate McRae– RCA Records

YUNGBLUD– Mobility Recordings/ Geffen Records/ Interscope Records

Finest Pop

BTS– “On”– Success Home Entertainment

Halsey– “You should be sad”– Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers– “What a Man Gotta Do”– Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo– “Intentions”– RBMG/ Def Jam

Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Improve/ Interscope Records

Taylor Swift– “Lover”– Republic Records

Finest Hip-Hop

DaBaby– “BOP”– SCMG/ Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD– “Godzilla”– Shady/ Consequences/ Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake– “Life Is Good”– Impressive Records/ Freebandz

Megan Thee Stallion– “Savage”– 300 Home Entertainment

Roddy Ricch– “The Box”– Atlantic Records

Travis Scott– “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”– Impressive Records/ Cactus Jack

Finest Rock

blink-182– “Happy Days”– Columbia Records

Coldplay– “Orphans”– Atlantic Records

Evanescence– “Wasted On You”– BMG

Loss Out Young boy ft. Wyclef Jean– “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”– Island Records

Eco-friendly Day– “Oh Yeah!”– Repeat/ Detector Records

The Killers– “Caution”– Island Records

Finest Alternate

The 1975– “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”– Filthy Struck/ Interscope Records

Perpetuity Low– “Some Kind Of Disaster”– Sustained By Ramen

FINNEAS– “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”– AWAL

Lana Del Rey– “Doin’ Time”– Interscope Records

Gatling Gun Kelly– “Bloody Valentine”– Negative Kid/ Interscope Records

twenty one pilots– “Level of Concern”– Elektra Songs Team/ Sustained By Ramen

Finest Latin

Anuel AA ft. Dad Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & & J Balvin– “China”– Actual Hasta La Muerte

Negative Rabbit– “Yo Perreo Sola”– Rimas Home Entertainment

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & & J. Rey Spirit– “MAMACITA”– Impressive Records

J Balvin– “Amarillo”– Universal Songs Latin Home Entertainment

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj– “Tusa”– Universal Songs Latin Home Entertainment

Maluma ft. J Balvin– “Qué Pena”– Sony Songs Latin

Finest R&B

Alicia Keys– “Underdog”– RCA Records

Chloe x Halle– “Do It”– Parkwood/ Columbia Records

H.E.R. ft. YG– “Slide”– MBK/ RCA Records

Khalid ft. Summertime Pedestrian– “Eleven”– Right Hand Songs/ RCA Records

Lizzo– “Cuz I Love You”– Atlantic Records

The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– XO/ Republic Records

Finest K-Pop

( G) I-DLE– “Oh My God”– Republic Records

BTS– “On”– Success Home Entertainment

EXO– “Obsession”– SM Home Entertainment

Monsta X– “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”– Impressive Records

Tomorrow X With Each Other– “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records

Red Velour– “Psycho”– SM Home Entertainment

Video Clip forever

Anderson.Paak– “Lockdown”– 12 Tone Songs Team

Billie Eilish– “all the good girls go to hell”– Darkroom/ Interscope Records

Demi Lovato– “I Love Me”– Island Records

H.E.R.– “I Can not Take A Breath”– MBK/ RCA Records

Lil Child– “The Bigger Picture”– Quality Assurance Songs/ Motown/ Capitol Songs Team

Taylor Swift– “The Man”– Republic Records

Finest Video from House

5 Secs of Summer Season– “Wildflower”– Interscope Records

Ariana Grande & & Justin Bieber– “Stuck with U”– Republic Records/ Def Jam

blink-182– “Happy Days”– Columbia Records

Drake– “Toosie Slide”– OVO/Republic Records

John Tale– “Bigger Love”– Columbia Records

twenty one pilots– “Level of Concern”– Elektra Songs Team/ Sustained By Ramen

Finest Quarantine Efficiency

Chloe x Halle– “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO– Unplugged In The House

DJ D-Nice– Club MTV provides #DanceTogether

John Tale– #togetherathome Performance Collection

Woman Gaga– “Smile” from One Globe: With Each Other In The House

Blog Post Malone– Bliss Homage

Finest Instructions

Billie Eilish– “xanny”– Darkroom/ Interscope Records– Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Pet Cat– “Say So”– Kemosabe/ RCA Records– Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa– “Don’t Start Now”– Detector Records– Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles– “Adore You”– Columbia Records– Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift– “The Man”– Republic Records– Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– XO/ Republic Records– Directed by Anton Tammi

Finest Cinematography

5 Secs of Summer Season– “Old Me”– Interscope Records– Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby– “My Oh My”– Syco Songs/ Impressive Records– Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish– “all the good girls go to hell”– Darkroom/ Interscope Records– Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry– “Harleys In Hawaii”– Capitol Records– Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Improve/ Interscope Records– Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– XO/ Republic Records– Cinematography by Oliver Millar

Finest Art Instructions

A$ AP Rocky– “Babushka Boi”– Polo Premises Songs/ RCA Records– Art Instructions by A$ AP Rocky & & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa– “Physical”– Detector Records– Art Instructions by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles– “Adore You”– Columbia Records– Art Instructions by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus– “Mother’s Daughter”– RCA Records– Art Instructions by Christian Rock

Selena Gomez– “Boyfriend”– Interscope Records– Art Instructions by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift– “Lover”– Republic Records– Art Instructions by Ethan Tobman

Finest Aesthetic Impacts

Billie Eilish– “all the good girls go to hell”– Darkroom/ Interscope Records– Aesthetic Impacts by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato– “I Love Me”– Island Records– Aesthetic Impacts by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa– “Physical”– Detector Records– Aesthetic Impacts by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles– “Adore You”– Columbia Records– Aesthetic Impacts by Mathematic

Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Improve/ Interscope Records– Aesthetic Impacts by Resourcefulness Studios

Travis Scott– “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”– Impressive Records/ Cactus Jack– Visual Results by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & & FRENDER

Finest Choreography

BTS– “On”– Success Home Entertainment– Choreography by Boy Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & & Natti Natasha– “Honey Boo”– Sony Songs Latin/ RCA Records– Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby– “BOP”– SCMG/ Interscope Records– Choreography by Dani Leigh as well as Cherry

Dua Lipa– “Physical”– Detector Records– Choreography by Appeal La’Donna

Woman Crazy with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Improve/ Interscope Records– Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani– “Motivation”– Keep One’s Cool/ RCA Records– Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Finest Editing And Enhancing

Halsey– “Graveyard”– Capitol Records– Modified by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & & Tim Montana

James Blake– “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”– Republic Records– Modified by Frank Lebon

Lizzo– “Good As Hell”– Atlantic Records– Modified by Russell Santos & & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus– “Mother’s Daughter”– RCA Records– Modified by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

ROSALÍA– “A Palé”– Columbia Records– Modified by Andre Jones

The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– XO/ Republic Records– Modified by Janne Vartia & & Tim Montana