Ariana Grande as well as Woman Gaga lead 2020 MTV VMA elections|National Information

The MTV VMAs are drizzling elections around Ariana Grande as well as Woman Gaga.

Both vocalists each racked up 9 elections for the upcoming MTV VMAs, set up for following month.

Grande as well as Gaga collaborated for the summertime anthem “Rain On Me,” off of Gaga’s “Chromatica” cd.

Billie Eilish as well as The Weeknd adhere to with 6 elections each.

This year’s honors reveal is presenting brand-new classifications following the coronavirus pandemic, consisting of, “Best Music Video From Home,” as well as “Best Quarantine Performance.”

“We’re excited to unveil the incredible list of VMA nominees who shaped this year’s unique landscape and bring fans a show that celebrates the powerful unifying force of music,” Bruce Gillmer, Head Of State of Songs, Songs Ability, Programs & & Occasions for ViacomCBS Media Networks, claimed in a declaration.

See listed below for a complete checklist of candidates.

VIDEO CLIP OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish — “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD– “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake– “Life Is Good”

Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift– “The Man”

The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Woman Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Blog Post Malone

The Weeknd

TRACK OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish– “everything i wanted”

Doja Feline– “Say So”

Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion– “Savage”

Blog Post Malone– “Circles”

Roddy Ricch– “The Box”

BEST PARTNERSHIP

Ariana Grande & & Justin Bieber– “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin– “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid– “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake– “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj– “Tusa”

Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”

PRESS BEST NEW MUSICIAN

Doja Feline

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

BEST POP

BTS– “On”

Halsey– “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers– “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo– “Intentions”

Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift– “Lover”– Republic Records

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby– “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD– “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake– “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion– “Savage”

Roddy Ricch– “The Box”

Travis Scott– “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

IDEAL ROCK

blink-182– “Happy Days”

Coldplay– “Orphans”

Evanescence– “Wasted On You”

Autumn Out Kid ft. Wyclef Jean– “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Environment-friendly Day– “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers– “Caution”

IDEAL CHOICE

The 1975– “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

Perpetuity Low– “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS– “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey– “Doin’ Time”

Gatling Gun Kelly– “Bloody Valentine”

twenty one pilots– “Level of Concern”

IDEAL LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Father Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & & J Balvin– “China”

Negative Rabbit– “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & & J. Rey Heart– “MAMACITA”

J Balvin– “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj– “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin– “Qué Pena”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys– “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle– “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG– “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summertime Pedestrian– “Eleven”

Lizzo– “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”

BEST K-POP

( G) I-DLE– “Oh My God”

BTS– “On”

EXO– “Obsession”

Monsta X– “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X With Each Other– “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velour– “Psycho”

VIDEO CLIP PERMANENTLY

Anderson.Paak– “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish– “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato– “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Child– “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift– “The Man”

BEST VIDEO FROM HOUSE

5 Secs of Summer Season– “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & & Justin Bieber– “Stuck with U”

blink-182– “Happy Days”

Drake– “Toosie Slide”

John Tale– “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots– “Level of Concern”

BEST QUARANTINE EFFICIENCY

Chloe & & Halle– “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO– Unplugged In Your Home

DJ D-Nice– Club MTV provides #DanceTogether

John Tale– #togetherathome Performance Collection

Woman Gaga– “Smile” from One Globe: With Each Other In Your Home

Blog Post Malone– Paradise Homage

BEST INSTRUCTIONS

Billie Eilish– “xanny”– Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Feline– “Say So”– Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa– “Don’t Start Now”– Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles– “Adore You”– Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift– “The Man”– Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– Directed by Anton Tammi

IDEAL CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Secs of Summer Season– “Old Me”– Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby– “My Oh My”– Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish– “all the good girls go to hell”– Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry– “Harleys In Hawaii”– Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– Cinematography by Oliver Millar

IDEAL ART INSTRUCTIONS

A$ AP Rocky– “Babushka Boi”– Art Instructions by A$ AP Rocky & & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa– “Physical”– Art Instructions by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles– “Adore You”– Art Instructions by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus– “Mother’s Daughter”– Art Instructions by Christian Rock

Selena Gomez– “Boyfriend”– Art Instructions by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift– “Lover”– Art Instructions by Ethan Tobman

IDEAL AESTHETIC IMPACTS

Billie Eilish– “all the good girls go to hell”– Darkroom/ Interscope Records– Aesthetic Results by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato– “I Love Me”– Island Records– Aesthetic Results by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa– “Physical”– Detector Records– Aesthetic Results by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles– “Adore You”– Columbia Records– Aesthetic Results by Mathematic

Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Improve/ Interscope Records– Aesthetic Results by Resourcefulness Studios

Travis Scott– “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”– Legendary Records/ Cactus Jack– Visual Impacts by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & & FRENDER

IDEAL CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS– “On”– Choreography by Child Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & & Natti Natasha– “Honey Boo”– Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby– “BOP”– Choreography by Dani Leigh as well as Cherry

Dua Lipa– “Physical”– Choreography by Appeal La’Donna

Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani– “Motivation”– Choreography by Sean Bankhead

IDEAL EDITING AND ENHANCING

Halsey– “Graveyard”– Modified by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & & Tim Montana

James Blake– “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”– Modified by Frank Lebon

Lizzo– “Good As Hell”– Modified by Russell Santos & & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus– “Mother’s Daughter”– Modified by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

ROSALÍA– “A Palé”– Modified by Andre Jones

The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– Modified by Janne Vartia & & Tim Montana

