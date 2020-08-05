Ariana Grande as well as Woman Gaga lead 2020 MTV VMA elections|National Information

The MTV VMAs are drizzling elections around Ariana Grande as well as Woman Gaga.
Both vocalists each racked up 9 elections for the upcoming MTV VMAs, set up for following month.
Grande as well as Gaga collaborated for the summertime anthem “Rain On Me,” off of Gaga’s “Chromatica” cd.
Billie Eilish as well as The Weeknd adhere to with 6 elections each.
This year’s honors reveal is presenting brand-new classifications following the coronavirus pandemic, consisting of, “Best Music Video From Home,” as well as “Best Quarantine Performance.”
“We’re excited to unveil the incredible list of VMA nominees who shaped this year’s unique landscape and bring fans a show that celebrates the powerful unifying force of music,” Bruce Gillmer, Head Of State of Songs, Songs Ability, Programs & & Occasions for ViacomCBS Media Networks, claimed in a declaration.
See listed below for a complete checklist of candidates.
VIDEO CLIP OF THE YEAR
- Billie Eilish — “everything i wanted”
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD– “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake– “Life Is Good”
- Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift– “The Man”
- The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
- DaBaby
- Justin Bieber
- Woman Gaga
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Blog Post Malone
- The Weeknd
TRACK OF THE YEAR
- Billie Eilish– “everything i wanted”
- Doja Feline– “Say So”
- Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”
- Megan Thee Stallion– “Savage”
- Blog Post Malone– “Circles”
- Roddy Ricch– “The Box”
BEST PARTNERSHIP
- Ariana Grande & & Justin Bieber– “Stuck with U”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin– “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid– “Beautiful People”
- Future ft. Drake– “Life Is Good”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj– “Tusa”
- Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”
PRESS BEST NEW MUSICIAN
- Doja Feline
- Jack Harlow
- Lewis Capaldi
- Roddy Ricch
- Tate McRae
- YUNGBLUD
BEST POP
- BTS– “On”
- Halsey– “You should be sad”
- Jonas Brothers– “What a Man Gotta Do”
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo– “Intentions”
- Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift– “Lover”– Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
- DaBaby– “BOP”
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD– “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake– “Life Is Good”
- Megan Thee Stallion– “Savage”
- Roddy Ricch– “The Box”
- Travis Scott– “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
IDEAL ROCK
- blink-182– “Happy Days”
- Coldplay– “Orphans”
- Evanescence– “Wasted On You”
- Autumn Out Kid ft. Wyclef Jean– “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
- Environment-friendly Day– “Oh Yeah!”
- The Killers– “Caution”
IDEAL CHOICE
- The 1975– “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
- Perpetuity Low– “Some Kind Of Disaster”
- FINNEAS– “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
- Lana Del Rey– “Doin’ Time”
- Gatling Gun Kelly– “Bloody Valentine”
- twenty one pilots– “Level of Concern”
IDEAL LATIN
- Anuel AA ft. Father Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & & J Balvin– “China”
- Negative Rabbit– “Yo Perreo Sola”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & & J. Rey Heart– “MAMACITA”
- J Balvin– “Amarillo”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj– “Tusa”
- Maluma ft. J Balvin– “Qué Pena”
BEST R&B
- Alicia Keys– “Underdog”
- Chloe x Halle– “Do It”
- H.E.R. ft. YG– “Slide”
- Khalid ft. Summertime Pedestrian– “Eleven”
- Lizzo– “Cuz I Love You”
- The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”
BEST K-POP
- ( G) I-DLE– “Oh My God”
- BTS– “On”
- EXO– “Obsession”
- Monsta X– “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
- Tomorrow X With Each Other– “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
- Red Velour– “Psycho”
VIDEO CLIP PERMANENTLY
- Anderson.Paak– “Lockdown”
- Billie Eilish– “all the good girls go to hell”
- Demi Lovato– “I Love Me”
- H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”
- Lil Child– “The Bigger Picture”
- Taylor Swift– “The Man”
BEST VIDEO FROM HOUSE
- 5 Secs of Summer Season– “Wildflower”
- Ariana Grande & & Justin Bieber– “Stuck with U”
- blink-182– “Happy Days”
- Drake– “Toosie Slide”
- John Tale– “Bigger Love”
- twenty one pilots– “Level of Concern”
BEST QUARANTINE EFFICIENCY
- Chloe & & Halle– “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
- CNCO– Unplugged In Your Home
- DJ D-Nice– Club MTV provides #DanceTogether
- John Tale– #togetherathome Performance Collection
- Woman Gaga– “Smile” from One Globe: With Each Other In Your Home
- Blog Post Malone– Paradise Homage
BEST INSTRUCTIONS
- Billie Eilish– “xanny”– Directed by Billie Eilish
- Doja Feline– “Say So”– Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
- Dua Lipa– “Don’t Start Now”– Directed by Nabil
- Harry Styles– “Adore You”– Directed by Dave Meyers
- Taylor Swift– “The Man”– Directed by Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– Directed by Anton Tammi
IDEAL CINEMATOGRAPHY
- 5 Secs of Summer Season– “Old Me”– Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby– “My Oh My”– Cinematography by Dave Meyers
- Billie Eilish– “all the good girls go to hell”– Cinematography by Christopher Probst
- Katy Perry– “Harleys In Hawaii”– Cinematography by Arnau Valls
- Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
- The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– Cinematography by Oliver Millar
IDEAL ART INSTRUCTIONS
- A$ AP Rocky– “Babushka Boi”– Art Instructions by A$ AP Rocky & & Nadia Lee Cohen
- Dua Lipa– “Physical”– Art Instructions by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
- Harry Styles– “Adore You”– Art Instructions by Laura Ellis Cricks
- Miley Cyrus– “Mother’s Daughter”– Art Instructions by Christian Rock
- Selena Gomez– “Boyfriend”– Art Instructions by Tatiana Van Sauter
- Taylor Swift– “Lover”– Art Instructions by Ethan Tobman
IDEAL AESTHETIC IMPACTS
- Billie Eilish– “all the good girls go to hell”– Darkroom/ Interscope Records– Aesthetic Results by Drive Studios
- Demi Lovato– “I Love Me”– Island Records– Aesthetic Results by Hoody FX
- Dua Lipa– “Physical”– Detector Records– Aesthetic Results by EIGHTY4
- Harry Styles– “Adore You”– Columbia Records– Aesthetic Results by Mathematic
- Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Improve/ Interscope Records– Aesthetic Results by Resourcefulness Studios
- Travis Scott– “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”– Legendary Records/ Cactus Jack– Visual Impacts by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & & FRENDER
IDEAL CHOREOGRAPHY
- BTS– “On”– Choreography by Child Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
- CNCO & & Natti Natasha– “Honey Boo”– Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
- DaBaby– “BOP”– Choreography by Dani Leigh as well as Cherry
- Dua Lipa– “Physical”– Choreography by Appeal La’Donna
- Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande– “Rain On Me”– Choreography by Richy Jackson
- Normani– “Motivation”– Choreography by Sean Bankhead
IDEAL EDITING AND ENHANCING
- Halsey– “Graveyard”– Modified by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & & Tim Montana
- James Blake– “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”– Modified by Frank Lebon
- Lizzo– “Good As Hell”– Modified by Russell Santos & & Sofia Kerpan
- Miley Cyrus– “Mother’s Daughter”– Modified by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
- ROSALÍA– “A Palé”– Modified by Andre Jones
- The Weeknd– “Blinding Lights”– Modified by Janne Vartia & & Tim Montana
Emmy snubs as well as shocks: ‘The Mandalorian’ as well as Quibi obtain love, ‘Devs,’ ‘Homeland’ do not
Below’s a consider every EGOT victor ever before