10 of Rihanna’s many dazzling jewelry minutes

Whether’s she’s chosen gleaming large hoops at style week, layers of pearls for a movie best or galaxies of rubies for the Met Gala, Rihanna confirms over and over again nobody does bling rather as wonderfully as she does. From Cartier to Chopard, Messika to Bulgari, she’s partnered with several of the most significant and also finest residences worldwide on her statement-making jewelry minutes, supplying the ideal complements to her always-exciting style selections.

Below, we state simply 10 of the lots of times RiRi has actually wowed all of us with her fantastic treasures.