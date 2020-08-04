The Punisher fan art imagines Chris Evans in costume

Chris Evans is the actor who played Captain America , from his debut in Captain America: First Avenger (2011) , until the end of his cycle in Avengers: Endgame (2019) . The actor will have carried the shield of the famous Avenger for more than eight years, like his compatriot Robert Downey Jr who will have held in Iron Man three more years.

On the other side, the figure of the Punisher will have had a little more trouble to touch the successes. He was respectively embodied by Dolph Lundgren (1989) , Thomas Jane (2004) and Ray Stevenson (2008) . But each time, the film’s critical result never met expectations. However, the adventures of the mercenary will have been given a second wind with the Marvel series The Punisher on Netflix . After two excellent seasons and an exemplary incarnation by actor Jon Bernthal , the show will finally have been canceled.

Since then, fans have dreamed of an R-Rated movie adaptation of The Punisher with a new actor in mind. Speculation is rife to image who can perfectly embody the character. And recently it was photographer thefunksolbrother who came up with a photo montage of Chris Evans as Punisher . And the result breaks the house:

However, there is no hope of seeing the actor again so soon in the costume of another superhero, the latter being invested in other projects. We find him in the film The Gray Man (2022) directed by Anthony and Joe Russo . You can also find him currently in the series “Defending Jacob” .