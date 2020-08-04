Kim Kardashian teases her new KKW Beauty range!

Kim Kardashian is preparing a surprise for her fans! Indeed, the bomb is about to release new KKW Beauty products! We tell you everything!

Kim Kardashian fans are in heaven! And for good reason: the star will soon release a new range of KKW Beauty products . She has just published a teaser on Instagram. Find out all the details!

Kim Kardashian is a real business woman! Indeed, the star is the head of several fashion and beauty brands . And the latter is a hit with her creations!

The bomb first launched SKIMS : a series of underwear suitable for all body types . But that’s not all ! She also got into make-up with KKW Beauty.

Coutouring, highlighter, foundation… Kim Kardashian offers many miracle products to copy her look . We love!

The makeup of the star has also become essential on the web. Indeed, Internet users are snapping up its cosmetics. And it is not uncommon to see out of stock on its online store. Unbelievable!

Kim Kardashian therefore continues to innovate to please her admirers. She has also just launched a new range perfect for summer!

Yesterday, the beauty addict unveiled a superb teaser on her Instagram account. We can then admire the future products of his collection. And it promises to be explosive!

Kim Kardashian explains in the caption: “Soon a new range for the body ! A body powder in 4 shades. But also a brush for the body and a new travel size ” . Something to put his fans in suspense!

The it-girl has therefore imagined products to be on top at the beach. And Internet users validate! Indeed, they are more than 400 00 to like the teaser of the bomb.

They also don’t hesitate to compliment Kim Kardashian for this new range. “I love it, I can’t wait” , “Bravo, it’s amazing” , “The packaging is sublime” can we read among the reactions.

No doubt: Kim is going to be a hit again with this summer collection! What do you think ?