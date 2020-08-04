5 Things to Consider when choosing the best Bitcoin Exchange Platform

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoins are the new digital assets, and they are not going anywhere. Today investment and trading in bitcoins are one of the most interesting topics at dinner tables as well as MultiNational Companies.

Many companies and enterprises are coming up with the best features and innovations to make trading and investments in bitcoins simple and easier.

Different Bitcoin exchange and trading platforms are available that promise you of providing unlimited benefits, multiple currency support, bitcoin trading applications, best security features, and affordable fee structure. But, choosing the best bitcoin exchange platform is not as easy as it seems. Thus, in this article, we have compiled a list that can help you while choosing the best bitcoin exchange platform:

Security and authenticity

If you are looking for a legitimate and secure bitcoin exchange platform, you need to check the security and authenticity properly. Today, we hear different news of bitcoin wallet hacking cases, and thus, it is important to have a proper understanding of the security and authenticity of bitcoin exchanges.

One of the biggest challenges that the bitcoin industry is facing is the pump-and-dump scheme. But a reputed and security proof bitcoin exchange can prevent this fraud. To prevent these frauds, they make use of tokens. Thus, security and authenticity are two important attributes that you need to check when you are thinking about choosing the bitcoin trading or exchange platform.

Purchase method

There are different methods of purchase of bitcoins. This method can vary depending upon the type of exchange you are looking for. Some exchanges may require you to make payment and deposit by using bank transfer, while some also accept payment through PayPal. Thus, try to choose a platform that can accept the payment you are most comfortable with. These days most exchange platforms accept payment only in cryptocurrency, and if you are a beginner in the field of bitcoin exchange and trading, this can be a problem for you. Thus, choose a bitcoin exchange platform that accepts deposits in different currencies and payment methods.

P2P Exchange or Broker

The P2P exchanges allow buyers and sellers to interact directly, and the exchange relies on both parties to confirm the transaction, and they charge a nominal fee as the transaction cost. Thus, the P2P exchange helps to mitigate network connection and maintains a safe and trustworthy system for the cryptocurrency exchange.

In addition to this, some exchange platforms work the same as brokers in a stock market. The platforms that work like brokers set a particular price for the bitcoins, and buyers can purchase cryptocurrencies directly from the platforms. Thus, the choice for P2P exchange or broker exchange is entirely dependent on your personal preferences and requirements.

User interface

It is very important to choose a bitcoin exchange platform that has a good user interface. It is very important to look for a bitcoin exchange that comes up with an intuitive interface as well as a good user experience. Since bitcoins can be traded only through online platforms, it is very important for the platform to come up with features and functionalities that are easy to understand. If you are a beginner in the field of bitcoin trading, make sure to choose a platform with the best user interface and user experience. You can check multiple customer reviews and testimonials before choosing the best bitcoin exchange platform.

Fee

All bitcoin exchanges charge a nominal fee from users for bitcoin trading. Thus, checking details about fees is an important factor to look at if you are thinking about choosing the best bitcoin platform. While some exchanges offer a discounted fee, others may charge more. Thus, before you choose a bitcoin trading platform, make sure to have knowledge about the fee. Also, look carefully if there are any hidden charges. The bitcoin trading platform that offers trading at a very low cost is not always good. Thus, pay attention to all other factors in addition to the fee factor before choosing the best bitcoin trading platform.

Trading and investment in bitcoins is the best decision you can make. Numerous opportunities and profits are available when it comes to bitcoin trading. But, it is also important to choose the best trading platform so that you don’t get duped.

We hope this article will help you in making the perfect choice when it comes to choosing the best bitcoin exchange and trading platform.