Tom Holland (Avengers Endgame) in a relationship with Nadia Parkes, can their relationship last? We take stock

While Tom Holland and Nadia Parkes are in a relationship, can their relationship really last? Here is what it is.

Last May, the editorial ‘of melty revealed to you the identity of Tom Holland’s girlfriend who happens to be an actress. Yes, celibacy is over! After a few months of romance with her childhood friend Olivia Bolton and a smooth breakup earlier this year, it won’t be long before the Spider-Man performer finds love again . Certainly very courted by the fairer sex, the 24-year-old actor has finally laid his eyes on the pretty Nadia Parkes that you have notably seen in Doctor Who . But while everything seems to be going for the best in the best of all possible worlds, can their relationship last?

If we take a closer look at their love story, several reasons lead us to believe that this couple has all the keys in hand to flourish and last. First off, Tom Holland recently formalized his relationship with Nadia Parkes on Instagram, an act that proves he proudly assumes this new status. Although he has voluntarily revealed the face of his sweetheart, he is nonetheless discreet when it comes to his private life and nothing suggests that he will tread the red carpet on the arm of Nadia. Yes, Tom is not the type to show himself and the latter had also admitted that he perfectly avoided the paparazzi. Discretion is in this case a major asset.

In addition, their friends have already validated their relationship and for good reason, Nadia Parkes and Tom Holland were introduced to each other through Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas whom they each know and to whom they are close. It is certain that all four will meet for outings placed under the sign of love. Finally, Tom and Nadia share the same passion for comedy , a profession that the young man has been exercising for several years but which is however newer to her. Either way, we’re sure Tom will give her the best advice to be successful. You will understand, there is indeed reason to think that this beautiful relationship can last even though they are only at the beginnings and that is obviously all we want them!