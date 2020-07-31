This is how Charlize Theron reacted when her daughter said: “Mom, you need a boyfriend”

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron was a guest Thursday on Diane Von Furstenberg’s Spotify podcast, InCharge with DVF. The activist and producer opened up to the fact that motherhood was the ultimate act of empowerment. She also revealed who she is dating at the moment.

Charlize, who is a mother of two adopted children – Jackson, 8, and August, 5, revealed an interesting conversation she had with her youngest daughter. Speaking on the podcast, Charlize said, “Two days ago I was in the car with my two daughters and my little one said, ‘You know what, Mom? You just need a boyfriend, you need a relationship! “

The 44-year-old actress told her baby daughter that she is currently dating herself. Charlize continued, “She had that look in her eyes like she never really considered that it was even a possibility. His mind was blown away. But I know that was the day she realized there was a different possibility.