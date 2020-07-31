MTV VMA 2020: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande top the nominations

The 2020 edition of the MTV Video Music Awards will take place in a somewhat particular context, due to the health crisis. The famous ceremony will take place on August 30 from Radio City Music Hall in New York, in front of a small audience which will undoubtedly be reduced to the artists and technicians nominated this year. Who are they ? The list of nominations is finally known and it is a duo of shock which outclasses the competition: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande! Just with their hit “Rain On Me” and its futuristic music video, the two American stars will have seven chances to win a statuette in the shape of cosmonauts. Lady Gagahas two more for Artist of the Year and for Best Quarantine Performance – one of two new categories created to reflect the current situation – with “Smile”, performed during the charity concert “One World: Together At Home “. His youngest, she adds two mentions thanks to “Stuck With U”, her duet with Justin Bieber .
Billie Eilish and The Weeknd in shape
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Raid 2020 MTV VMAs? Nothing is less certain because the competition promises to be fierce with Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, who follow them closely with 6 nominations each. The four artists will compete in the queen category of the year with “Rain On Me”, “Everything I Wanted” and “Blinding Lights”, with “Godzilla” by Eminem and the late Juice WRLD and “Life Is Good “by Drake and Future to play the referees … or steal the victory! In the category of Artist of the Year, Lady Gaga will face DaBaby (the hit “Rockstar”), Justin Bieber, who made his comeback with the album “Changes”, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd and the king of streaming Post Malone. On the revelation side, Doja Cat (“Say So”) will have to get rid of Lewis Capaldi, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch (the author of “The Box”, named in Song of the Year), Tate McRae and YUNGBLUD to hope take it away.
The phenomenal group BTS landed a total of three nominations for their music video “On”, which could be crowned Best Pop Video, Best K-pop Video and win the award for Best Choreography. After the disclosure of the list of nominees at the MTV Video Music Awards, social networks ignited to defend Dua Lipa, absent from the main categories while the acclaimed “Future Nostalgia” was a hit, but also BLACKPINK or Selena Gomez, snubbed despite good performances in the charts and records.
Nominations for the 2020 MTV VMAs
VIDO DE L’ANNE
Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga et Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
Taylor Swift: “The Man”
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”
ARTISTE DE L’ANNE
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
BEST NEW ARTIST
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
Yungblud
CHANSON DE L’ANNE
Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”
Doja Cat: “Say So”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”
Post Malone: “Circles”
Roddy Ricch: “The Box”
MEILLEURE COLLABORATION
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U”
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin: “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid: “Beautiful People”
Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”
Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
MEILLEURE VIDO POP
BTS: “On”
Halsey: “You Should Be Sad”
Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: “Intentions”
Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”
Taylor Swift: “Lover”
MEILLEURE VIDO HIP-HOP
DaBaby: “Bop”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”
Roddy Ricch: “The Box”
Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room”
MEILLEURE VIDO R&B
Alicia Keys: “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle: “Do It”
H.E.R. ft. YG: “Slide”
Khalid ft. Summer Walker: “Eleven”
Lizzo: “Cuz I Love You”
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”
MEILLEURE VIDO ROCK
Blink-182: “Happy Days”
Coldplay: “Orphans”
Evanescence: “Wasted on You”
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean: “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
Green Day: “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers: “Caution”
MEILLEURE VIDO ALTERNATIVE
The 1975: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low: “Some Kind of Disaster”
Finneas: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey: “Doin’ Time”
Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine”
Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”
MEILLEURE VIDO LATINO
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G, J Balvin: “China”
Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna, J. Rey Soul: “Mamacita”
J Balvin: “Amarillo”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”
Maulma ft. J Balvin: “Qu Pena”
MEILLEURE VIDO K-POP
BTS: “On”
EXO: “Obsession”
(G)I-DLE: “Oh My God”
Monsta X: “Someone’s Someone”
Red Velvet: “Psycho”
Tomorrow X Together: “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
MEILLEURE VIDO ENGAGE
Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell”
Demi Lovato: “I Love Me”
H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe”
Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift: “The Man”
MEILLEUR CLIP MAISON
5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower”
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U”
Blink-182: “Happy Days”
Drake: “Toosie Slide”
John Legend: “Bigger Love”
Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”
MEILLEURE PERFORMANCE EN QUARANTAINE
Chloe x Halle: “Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)”
CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice: Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether
John Legend: #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
Lady Gaga: “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute
MEILLEURE RALISATION
Billie Eilish: “xanny” Ralis par Billie Eilish
Doja Cat: “Say So” Ralis par Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” Ralis par Nabil
Harry Styles: “Adore You” Ralis par Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift: “The Man” Ralis par Taylor Swift
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” Ralis par Anton Tammi
MEILLEURE CINMATOGRAPHIE
5 Seconds of Summer: “Old Me” Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby! “My Oh My” Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” Christopher Probst
Katy Perry “Harleys In Hawaii” Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande “Rain On Me” Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” Oliver Millar
MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE
A$AP Rocky: “Babushka Boi” A$AP Rocky et Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa: “Physical” Anna Colom Nogu ́
Harry Styles: “Adore You” Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” Christian Stone
Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift: “Lover” Ethan Tobman
MEILLEURS EFFETS VISUELS
Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” Drive Studios
Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” Hoody FX
Dua Lipa: “Physical” EIGHTY4
Harry Styles: “Adore You” Mathematic
Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
MEILLEURE CHORGRAPHIE
BTS: “On” Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha: “Honey Boo” Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby: “BOP” Dani Leigh et Cherry
Dua Lipa “Physical” Charm La’Donna
Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” Richy Jackson
Normani: “Motivation” Sean Bankhead
MEILLEURE MONTAGE
Halsey: “Graveyard” Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia et Tim Montana
James Blake: “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” Frank Lebon
Lizzo: “Good As Hell” Russell Santos et Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus : “Mother’s Daughter” Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
ROSALA: “A Pal” Andre Jones
The Weeknd Blinding Lights Janne Vartia et Tim Montana