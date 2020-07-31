MTV VMA 2020: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande top the nominations

The 2020 edition of the MTV Video Music Awards will take place in a somewhat particular context, due to the health crisis. The famous ceremony will take place on August 30 from Radio City Music Hall in New York, in front of a small audience which will undoubtedly be reduced to the artists and technicians nominated this year. Who are they ? The list of nominations is finally known and it is a duo of shock which outclasses the competition: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande! Just with their hit “Rain On Me” and its futuristic music video, the two American stars will have seven chances to win a statuette in the shape of cosmonauts. Lady Gagahas two more for Artist of the Year and for Best Quarantine Performance – one of two new categories created to reflect the current situation – with “Smile”, performed during the charity concert “One World: Together At Home “. His youngest, she adds two mentions thanks to “Stuck With U”, her duet with Justin Bieber .

Billie Eilish and The Weeknd in shape

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Raid 2020 MTV VMAs? Nothing is less certain because the competition promises to be fierce with Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, who follow them closely with 6 nominations each. The four artists will compete in the queen category of the year with “Rain On Me”, “Everything I Wanted” and “Blinding Lights”, with “Godzilla” by Eminem and the late Juice WRLD and “Life Is Good “by Drake and Future to play the referees … or steal the victory! In the category of Artist of the Year, Lady Gaga will face DaBaby (the hit “Rockstar”), Justin Bieber, who made his comeback with the album “Changes”, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd and the king of streaming Post Malone. On the revelation side, Doja Cat (“Say So”) will have to get rid of Lewis Capaldi, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch (the author of “The Box”, named in Song of the Year), Tate McRae and YUNGBLUD to hope take it away.

The phenomenal group BTS landed a total of three nominations for their music video “On”, which could be crowned Best Pop Video, Best K-pop Video and win the award for Best Choreography. After the disclosure of the list of nominees at the MTV Video Music Awards, social networks ignited to defend Dua Lipa, absent from the main categories while the acclaimed “Future Nostalgia” was a hit, but also BLACKPINK or Selena Gomez, snubbed despite good performances in the charts and records.

Nominations for the 2020 MTV VMAs

VIDO DE L’ANNE

Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga et Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift: “The Man”

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

ARTISTE DE L’ANNE

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

Yungblud

CHANSON DE L’ANNE

Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”

Doja Cat: “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”

Post Malone: “Circles”

Roddy Ricch: “The Box”

MEILLEURE COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin: “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid: “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

MEILLEURE VIDO POP

BTS: “On”

Halsey: “You Should Be Sad”

Jonas Brothers: “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: “Intentions”

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift: “Lover”

MEILLEURE VIDO HIP-HOP

DaBaby: “Bop”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD: “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion: “Savage”

Roddy Ricch: “The Box”

Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room”

MEILLEURE VIDO R&B

Alicia Keys: “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle: “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG: “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker: “Eleven”

Lizzo: “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights”

MEILLEURE VIDO ROCK

Blink-182: “Happy Days”

Coldplay: “Orphans”

Evanescence: “Wasted on You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean: “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day: “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers: “Caution”

MEILLEURE VIDO ALTERNATIVE

The 1975: “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low: “Some Kind of Disaster”

Finneas: “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey: “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly: “Bloody Valentine”

Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”

MEILLEURE VIDO LATINO

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G, J Balvin: “China”

Bad Bunny: “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna, J. Rey Soul: “Mamacita”

J Balvin: “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj: “Tusa”

Maulma ft. J Balvin: “Qu Pena”

MEILLEURE VIDO K-POP

BTS: “On”

EXO: “Obsession”

(G)I-DLE: “Oh My God”

Monsta X: “Someone’s Someone”

Red Velvet: “Psycho”

Tomorrow X Together: “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

MEILLEURE VIDO ENGAGE

Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato: “I Love Me”

H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift: “The Man”

MEILLEUR CLIP MAISON

5 Seconds of Summer: “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber: “Stuck With U”

Blink-182: “Happy Days”

Drake: “Toosie Slide”

John Legend: “Bigger Love”

Twenty One Pilots: “Level of Concern”

MEILLEURE PERFORMANCE EN QUARANTAINE

Chloe x Halle: “Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon)”

CNCO: MTV Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice: Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether

John Legend: #TogetherAtHome Concert Series

Lady Gaga: “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone: Nirvana Tribute

MEILLEURE RALISATION

Billie Eilish: “xanny” Ralis par Billie Eilish

Doja Cat: “Say So” Ralis par Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now” Ralis par Nabil

Harry Styles: “Adore You” Ralis par Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift: “The Man” Ralis par Taylor Swift

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” Ralis par Anton Tammi

MEILLEURE CINMATOGRAPHIE

5 Seconds of Summer: “Old Me” Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby! “My Oh My” Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” Christopher Probst

Katy Perry “Harleys In Hawaii” Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande “Rain On Me” Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” Oliver Millar

MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE

A$AP Rocky: “Babushka Boi” A$AP Rocky et Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa: “Physical” Anna Colom Nogu ́

Harry Styles: “Adore You” Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus: “Mother’s Daughter” Christian Stone

Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift: “Lover” Ethan Tobman

MEILLEURS EFFETS VISUELS

Billie Eilish: “all the good girls go to hell” Drive Studios

Demi Lovato: “I Love Me” Hoody FX

Dua Lipa: “Physical” EIGHTY4

Harry Styles: “Adore You” Mathematic

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott: “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

MEILLEURE CHORGRAPHIE

BTS: “On” Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha: “Honey Boo” Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby: “BOP” Dani Leigh et Cherry

Dua Lipa “Physical” Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande: “Rain On Me” Richy Jackson

Normani: “Motivation” Sean Bankhead

MEILLEURE MONTAGE

Halsey: “Graveyard” Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia et Tim Montana

James Blake: “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” Frank Lebon

Lizzo: “Good As Hell” Russell Santos et Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus : “Mother’s Daughter” Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

ROSALA: “A Pal” Andre Jones

The Weeknd Blinding Lights Janne Vartia et Tim Montana